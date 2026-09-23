Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.

(a) Problem the project solves

Beefy addresses the challenge of optimizing yield across the DeFi ecosystem. As a decentralized, multichain yield optimizer, Beefy enables users to earn compound interest on their crypto holdings through Vaults that use smart-contract-enforced investment strategies to automatically maximize rewards from liquidity pools and other yield farming opportunities, compounding farm reward tokens back into the initially deposited asset.

(b) Operational priorities

Beefy's operational model is centered on Vaults, its main product, as part of a decentralized, multichain yield optimizer. Vault strategies are secured and enforced by smart contracts and are designed to automatically maximize user rewards by compounding farm reward tokens back into the initially deposited asset. Alongside Vaults, Beefy operates Cowcentrated Liquidity Manager (CLM) products, which manage concentrated liquidity positions on V3-style decentralized exchanges by automatically rebalancing the position around the current price and harvesting trading fees.

Governance support is provided through the BIFI token, whose holders are entitled to vote in important Beefy DAO governance decisions.

Beefy is maintained and further developed by Core Contributors, funded by the protocol treasury through quarterly budgets approved by DAO members.

(c) High-level project overview

Beefy is a decentralized, multichain yield optimizer that allows users to earn compound interest on their crypto holdings. Its main product is Vaults, which use smart-contract-secured investment strategies to automatically maximize user rewards from liquidity pools, automated market making projects, and other DeFi yield opportunities. The Vault strategies compound farm reward tokens from decentralized exchanges back into the initially deposited asset.

Beefy also offers Cowcentrated Liquidity Manager (CLM) products, which manage concentrated liquidity positions on V3-style decentralized exchanges. CLM automatically rebalances the position around the current price and harvests trading fees, so users get concentrated liquidity exposure without manually managing ranges.

Funds are never locked in any Beefy contract, users can withdraw at any time, and users remain 100% in control of their crypto while funds are staked in a vault.

(d) Primary token functions

BIFI is the governance token of the Beefy DAO and serves as the central asset connecting stakeholders across the Beefy project. Tokenholders are entitled to vote on important DAO governance decisions. BIFI also functions in tokenholder incentive programs: a portion of revenue generated by Beefy platform is directed to tokenholder incentives, which are regularly paid through the BIFI Pool and BIFI Vault; tokenholders must deposit BIFI to participate in those programs.

(e) Control surface reliance

No anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol’s governance/control model