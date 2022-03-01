Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Sky Mavis Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-incorporated entity and its service terms are governed by Singapore law, subject to binding arbitration. The terms impose sanctions-related restrictions on users and affiliated financial institutions. Users are responsible for ensuring their use of services complies with applicable law and for understanding and paying their own taxes and governmental charges.

The governance and legal structure of the Axie Infinity Foundation remains unresolved. As of August 2025, Sky Mavis was exploring a DUNA-based legal structure (Wyoming Decentralized Unincorporated Nonprofit Association) for the Foundation to enable contract execution, asset holding, and bank accounts with liability protection for community members. No final structure has been confirmed. AIP-002, which proposed an Axie Constitution for formal community governance over the Community Treasury, failed with 56.86% Yes votes — below the required 66% supermajority.

The legal treatment of AXS and bAXS under securities laws in the United States and other major jurisdictions has not been definitively resolved. Users in restricted jurisdictions — including U.S. persons and users in OFAC-sanctioned countries — face access restrictions under Sky Mavis terms. Tokenholders are responsible for determining their own tax obligations in their respective jurisdictions; Axie Infinity and Sky Mavis do not provide tax advice.

(Source: Sky Mavis Terms of Use, The Next Chapter of Axie Governance: The Foundation, The Treasury, and Your Voice, Lunacian Homecoming, Introducing the Axie Constitution and AIP-002!)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

The Ronin bridge exploit of March 2022 — in which 173,600 ETH and 25,500,000 USDC were drained via compromised validator private keys — remains the most material historical security event for the protocol. The exploit vector involved compromised employee credentials, IT infrastructure access, and an unreverted governance allowlist, demonstrating that human-key and validator-key compromise represent the primary attack surface for Ronin's bridge and governance system.

Post-exploit audits confirm that residual risk surfaces remain. A 2023 Ronin Bridge audit concluded that leakage of multiple bridge-operator private keys could result in total loss of bridge funds. A 2022 CertiK audit confirmed that the system relies on bridge relayers, Ronin Validators, and privileged GovernanceAdmin roles including DEFAULT_ADMIN_ROLE and onlyGovernor. A Verichains audit confirmed that Ronin Bridge smart contracts passed with no Medium, High, or Critical severity findings after Sky Mavis resolved and updated the code, but framed governance-key, human-key, and validator-key compromise as ongoing security assumptions. A CertiK Ronin DPoS audit identified privileged functions including quorum-threshold changes, pause or unpause, bridge-operator replacement, and trusted-organization updates as persistent risk surfaces.

Governing Validators can vote to upgrade smart contracts and change thresholds; unresolved proposals close after 14 days. Users bear personal custody risk: Sky Mavis cannot access user wallets or reverse blockchain transactions, and Axie Infinity's public documentation identifies seed-phrase, fake wallet, fake giveaway, fake support, and fake marketplace scams as active risks.

(Source: Back to Building: Ronin Security Breach Postmortem, Community Alert: Ronin Validators Compromised, Ronin Bridge Security Audit, CertiK Axie Infinity Audit, Verichains Audit Ronin Bridge, CertiK Audit for Ronin DPoS Contracts, Roles, Create and vote on proposals, Unauthorized Transfer of Assets)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

AXS has a fixed maximum supply of 270,000,000 tokens. The 65-month unlock schedule from TGE concluded in April 2025, meaning all non-staking-rewards tokens are fully unlocked and the circulating supply is approximately 170,000,000–173,000,000 AXS as of mid-2026. Staking rewards — 29% of total supply (78,300,000 AXS) — were released through cliff-based events over approximately 5.5 years, with the final material tranche of 10,720,000 AXS (3.97% of supply) released on or around April 12, 2025.

Staking reward rates decrease over time. The 2025 staking revamp confirmed the unlock schedule would continue as outlined in the whitepaper while staking rewards would decrease by 5% every 9 days.

bAXS introduces additional token-economic complexity. bAXS is backed 1:1 by AXS in a smart contract, cannot be transferred between wallets, is burned when used or converted, and has become the primary reward unit for most Axie Infinity game modes and community programs. The conversion spread between bAXS and AXS is directed to the Community Treasury. AXS is intended to become bAXS's reserve currency, with most rewards shifting to bAXS over time.

Treasury deployment risk is material. The Community Treasury held approximately 23,000,000 AXS, 2,600 ETH, 75,000 RON, and 6,500 USDC as of July 2025, with additional hack-recovery assets expected. AIP-003 passed to stake Treasury ETH. AIP-004, which proposed staking Treasury AXS and RON, was rejected with 48.75% Yes votes. Future treasury deployments require on-chain governance approval, and governance outcomes cannot be predicted.

Ecosystem liquidity depends on Ronin infrastructure, Katana DEX liquidity incentives, and Mavis Market fee routing. The AXS token contract audit identified ERC-20 allowance double-spend behavior as a mitigated informational issue and clone-and-own code reuse as an acknowledged informational issue.

(Source: Allocations and Unlock schedule, Staking and Staking Rewards, AXS Staking Revamp, A new token is coming to Axie!, bAXS is LIVE!, Bonded AXS bAXS Guide, The Next Chapter of Axie Governance: The Foundation, The Treasury, and Your Voice, Introducing AIP-003 and Voting Delegation!, Lunacian Homecoming, AXS Audit Report, Axie Infinity AXS Token Unlocks — DropsTab, Axie Infinity Faces Price Pressure Ahead Of $27.9m Token Unlock — CryptoManiaks)