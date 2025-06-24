(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Impact of regulatory change on TGE and listings. $AORA launches through the Aerodrome Ignition fair-launch mechanism on Base, with no preferential allocation to non-public participants at the moment of launch. MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation) applies to $AORA in the European Union, and AtlasOra has prepared and intends to publish a MiCA-compliant whitepaper at atlasora.foundation/whitepaper. Evolving interpretation of MiCA category definitions - in particular the distinction between utility tokens and e-money tokens - could require revisions to the whitepaper or to specific token utility features (notably the stablecoin fee discount, which involves payment-adjacent flows). The Foundation's MiCA compliance is led by Gavin Persaud (Legal Advisor, ex-Aave). Adverse regulatory interpretation in any single EU member state could limit marketing of the token to residents of that jurisdiction but would not affect tokenholders in other jurisdictions. CEX listings are subject to the listing venue's own regulatory analysis. A CEX listing agreement is pending at the time of filing; no listing guarantees are made. Entity-level regulatory impact. The AtlasOra Foundation is a Panama private-interest foundation and operates under Panama law. MasaOra Ltd is a UK limited company and operates under UK company law; it is not presently authorised by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and does not undertake regulated activities. The operating model relies on a 'record of merchant' architecture - funds flow through individually scoped Coinbase Developer Platform wallets and booking-specific contract state rather than pooled client money - which is designed to sit outside the UK client-money regime under the FCA's CASS rules. Adverse regulatory interpretation of this architecture could require operational changes, including introduction of a regulated e-money institution or payment institution partnership. MasaOra OÜ operates as the EU payment gateway; Estonia's crypto-asset service provider (CASP) regime is under active revision in line with MiCA, and EU payment services are governed by PSD2 / PSD3 as implemented in Estonia. Tokenholder tax treatment. Tax treatment of $AORA acquisition, holding, staking, burning (as part of IJP participation), and disposal varies by jurisdiction. Jurors whose stake is burned on jury acceptance may face uncertain tax treatment around the character of that burn (disposal at zero proceeds, contribution to protocol). Tokenholders are solely responsible for understanding their own tax obligations, including but not limited to capital gains, income recognition on airdrops and juror rewards, and reporting obligations under CRS, FATCA, and equivalent regimes. AtlasOra provides no tax advice. Jurisdictional & user access restrictions. Active marketing of $AORA excludes US persons. This is a deliberate policy adopted on legal advice, reflecting the regulatory exposure of offering an unregistered token to US persons under US securities law. No marketing materials, disclosures, or promotional communications targeting US persons have been issued by the Foundation or the operating entities. Eligibility restrictions applicable to token holders are set out in the AtlasOra MiCA Whitepaper filed by the Foundation, which is the authoritative document for regulatory eligibility and user access constraints. Persons resident in sanctioned jurisdictions (including those on the US OFAC SDN list, EU consolidated financial sanctions list, and UK HMT sanctions list) are excluded under the MiCA Whitepaper's eligibility provisions. No IP-based geoblocks or front-end access restrictions are in place at atlasora.foundation. No geoblocks are implemented at the Aerodrome DEX level (technically infeasible on a permissionless AMM on Base; any wallet can interact with the pool). SAFT counterparties were selected directly by the Foundation and screened at selection; no SAFT was sold to a US person or a sanctioned-jurisdiction resident. Any future CEX listing will rely on the CEX's own KYC and jurisdictional screening as the primary access control. Persons acquiring $AORA through permissionless channels (Aerodrome DEX, other DEX aggregators, peer-to-peer) do so on their own responsibility and subject to the MiCA Whitepaper eligibility provisions and applicable local law.

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Bugs and design flaws. The AO Protocol stack includes the master settlement contract, the $AORA ERC-20 token contract, IJP staking and burn mechanics, host trust staking and slashing logic, and promoted listing staking contracts. Each of these carries standard smart contract risks including but not limited to: integer arithmetic errors, reentrancy, access control misconfiguration, upgrade-related storage collisions, and oracle manipulation. External dependencies create additional risk surfaces: Aave v3 on Base (yield deployment target for booking float), Coinbase Developer Platform (wallet provisioning and signing), Sablier (vesting stream execution), and the underlying Base L2 sequencer and bridge. A failure in any of these dependencies could disrupt the protocol or lead to loss of funds. Security measures and their limitations. AtlasOra has engaged Hacken for a full audit of the protocol contracts; the audit report will be published at atlasora.foundation/audits. Audits reduce but do not eliminate smart contract risk; audits cannot be expected to catch novel attack vectors, logic errors that require context-specific knowledge of commercial intent, or issues in out-of-scope external dependencies. No bug bounty programme (Immunefi or equivalent) is live at the date of this filing, and none is planned for launch at TGE. The Foundation will evaluate a bug bounty programme once the AO Protocol contracts are deployed and operating in production; any launch will be disclosed in a subsequent Blockworks quarterly refresh. Formal verification has not been applied to any portion of the contract suite.

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Critical economic assumptions. The $AORA utility model rests on four critical assumptions: (i) marketplace growth sufficient to produce a steady stream of disputes routed to the IJP, which drives the primary burn engine; (ii) sufficient juror participation demand to make the staking commitment meaningful without requiring distortive subsidy; (iii) guest willingness to accept stablecoin payment and to hold $AORA for the fee discount; and (iv) host willingness to stake $AORA for promoted listing and trust collateral. Under-performance on any of these assumptions reduces the burn rate and weakens the deflationary dynamic. Specifically, if dispute volume grows substantially more slowly than booking GMV, the Foundation's 10% annual supply reduction target cannot be achieved through participation burns alone and would require parameter adjustment (higher stake amounts, expanded juror pool size, or secondary burn mechanisms) to maintain pacing. Governance control over monetary policy & rewards. At TGE, the three-member Foundation Council (Council Majority 2-of-3, with treasury execution via 3-of-4 multisig) sets and adjusts: juror reward pool rates (currently 4–6%), burn target pacing, stablecoin fee discount tiers, promoted listing stake sizes, and host trust collateral requirements. The Foundation could, in principle, reduce the economic attractiveness of any of these utility sinks, which would reduce demand for $AORA. Conversely, the Foundation could increase reward pool payouts, which would deplete Ecosystem Fund reserves faster and shift the timing of reward pool funding from Ecosystem Fund to operational cash flow. No monetary policy changes (inflation rate - not applicable given fixed supply; emission schedule - not applicable given no emissions) are contemplated; the fixed supply is a protocol-level commitment that cannot be altered without a new token contract. Any material parameter change will be disclosed at atlasora.foundation/related-party within 30 days of adoption, as committed in Section 6 of the Aerodrome disclosure. The following Foundation-controlled wallet addresses on Base are verifiable on BaseScan in real time: