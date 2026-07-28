(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Aster's terms state that the services are not available to persons residing in, located in, incorporated in, or having a registered office or principal place of business in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, China, North Korea, Russia, Ukraine, Cuba, Iran, Venezuela, or Syria, and that the restriction extends to comprehensively sanctioned jurisdictions and territories designated as terrorist-supporting by specified authorities. The terms state that cryptocurrency and blockchain regulation is uncertain and rapidly changing, that Aster can modify, suspend, or discontinue services or amend terms to comply with laws, regulations, policies, guidance, inquiries, or actions, and that users are solely responsible for determining and paying applicable taxes because Aster does not provide tax advice. Aster's privacy policy states that Aster may collect log and usage data including IP address, device information, browser type, settings, and activity details, may transfer personal data to affiliates, third-party partners, and service providers in various countries, and does not knowingly solicit data from or market to persons under 18. (Source: Terms and conditions, Privacy policy)

Legacy APX terms define APX Operators as legal persons, unincorporated organizations, and teams that run APX and state that disputes with APX Operators are subject to mandatory final and binding individual arbitration administered by the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre, with Hong Kong as the seat and Hong Kong law governing the terms. The Seychelles FSA stated that Aster Dex has not had authorization under the Seychelles VASP Act, 2024, is not registered under the Seychelles International Business Companies Act, 2016, and has no nexus to Seychelles, despite public third-party claims of Seychelles association. This creates public regulatory and entity-identification risk around jurisdictional claims. The evolving nature of crypto regulation across the restricted jurisdictions above creates risk to Aster's ability to maintain listings and deliver services in those markets, and tokenholders bear responsibility for their own tax treatment, which remains uncertain and jurisdiction-dependent. (Source: APX terms of use, Seychelles FSA notice)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Aster's audit page lists audit reports for AsterVault, AsterEarn, and asBNB from Salus Security, asBNB from PeckShield, USDF from PeckShield, USDF and asUSDF from HALBORN, and asCAKE from Salus Security. Aster's Immunefi page states that the maximum bounty is $200,000 and that critical smart-contract rewards range from $50,000 to $200,000, calculated as 10% of directly affected funds and capped at $200,000. Aster's smart-contract page identifies Aster Treasury contracts on BNB Chain, Ethereum, Solana, and Arbitrum and states that smart contracts power functions from perpetual trading to earn products. Aster's terms state that users are solely responsible for interactions with underlying blockchains, smart contracts, and decentralized applications, that Aster does not operate or control the underlying blockchain networks or smart contracts, and that smart contract vulnerabilities and underlying blockchain network issues are possible sources of loss beyond Aster's reasonable control. (Source: Audit reports, Immunefi Aster, Smart contracts, Terms and conditions)

Aster's USDF risk disclosure states that Aster partners with Ceffu for custody of USDF and underlying USDT funds, that MirrorX lets Aster deploy capital on Binance while keeping assets in Ceffu's independent custody, and that USDF and asUSDF users face smart-contract, underlying-asset, custodian, exchange-partner, funding, and liquidation risks. Aster's ALP page states that ALP holders act as the market-maker counterparty for Aster perpetual trades, that ALP net asset value moves with the pool's profit and loss, and that ALP price can rise or fall depending on trading activity and market conditions. Aster's API-key guide states that the secret key is shown only once, cannot be retrieved again, and should not be shared, and that each account supports up to 30 API keys with fixed-IP binding recommended. Aster's testnet page states that testnet tokens and trades have no financial value, that only officially invited whitelist users may trade on the testnet, and that user-initiated deposits, withdrawals, and internal transfers are not supported at that stage. Aster release notes disclose product and operational fixes, including auto-retry for failed deposits, correction of failed withdrawals shown as processing, and wallet connection or display fixes for MetaMask, Trust, and Solflare. (Source: USDF fund custody and risk, Aster ALP, API key guide, Aster testnet, Trading release notes)

The predecessor ApolloX audit report lists 1 high-severity issue, 4 medium-severity issues, 8 low-severity issues, and 4 informational issues, and states that privileged roles throughout the ApolloX project could pause and resume the project, set the DAO repurchase address, update diamond facets, and add or remove addresses from privileged roles. Aster Chain's overview adds execution and infrastructure risks because Account Privacy hides trader activity by default, core chain contracts and RPC infrastructure are not open-sourced at present, external validator participation is not supported during Phase 1, deposits require 3 of 4 validator nodes, withdrawals require 2 of 3 validator nodes, and each validator calculates oracle prices from 14 major exchanges. The direct Aster-linked audit PDFs report 0 high-severity findings across AsterVault, AsterEarn, asBNB, asCAKE, USDF and asUSDF, and APX Exchange V2, and they identify medium-, low-, informational-, privileged-owner-, and acknowledged-admin-role findings, including a Salus APX Exchange V2 finding that ApxExchange lacked _disableInitializers() and could allow direct initialization of the implementation address in its own storage context. These measures still cannot detect or prevent every failure, including logic errors outside audited scope, oracle manipulation, custodian or exchange-partner failure, and the parameter-configuration error that caused the September 24, 2025 XPL market incident. (Source: ApolloX 2023 audit, Aster Chain overview, AsterVault audit, AsterEarn audit, asBNB Salus audit, asBNB PeckShield audit, USDF PeckShield audit, USDF and asUSDF HALBORN audit, asCAKE audit, Salus APX Exchange V2 audit)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Aster's tokenomics page states that the Airdrop allocation is 53.5%, the Ecosystem and Community allocation is 30%, the Treasury allocation is 7%, the Team allocation is 5%, and the Liquidity and Listing allocation is 4.5%. Remaining airdrop tokens release over approximately 80 months subject to governance adjustment. The Foundation Treasury stays locked until used through governance-approved mechanisms. Team and Advisors tokens carry a 12-month cliff from TGE and 40 months of linear vesting at 10,000,000 $ASTER per month. The Liquidity and Listing allocation fully unlocked at TGE. (Source: Tokenomics)

As of the June 17, 2026 upgrade, 99% of daily platform fees automatically buy back $ASTER via TWAP settling to the public buyback wallet 0xa0edBaBcb48034e368de286b49F9603C7AfA1b60, all of which is distributed to veASTER stakers on top of the 300,000 $ASTER base Loyalty Rewards each epoch. For every $ASTER bought back, an equal amount is burned from reserve, with the Team allocation burned first, and burns run bi-weekly until total supply reaches 3,000,000,000. Every permissionless Aster Spot listing incurs a 50,000 USDT listing fee that is used to buy back $ASTER as additional staking rewards, collected weekly to the listing fee wallet 0x39C473f4420e4ae9Ab3fe9e7ceDFc08F9684bB1a. The Ecosystem and Community allocation moved from a 20-month linear vest to a staking-only emission model, distributing 450,000 $ASTER per weekly epoch through staking. These mechanics tie circulating-supply growth and buyback pressure directly to platform fee revenue and staking participation, so a decline in fee revenue or staking participation would reduce buyback and reward flows and weaken the deflationary pressure the model depends on. (Source: Tokenomics, Staking, How staking works)

Aster's early-exit page states that early exit before a staking lock period ends triggers a penalty based on remaining lock duration, gives an example maximum penalty rate of 60% and minimum penalty rate of 2%, and states that penalized tokens are redistributed to the next epoch reward pool and ecosystem fund. Aster's staking FAQ states that new stakes, additional deposits, and lock extensions typically begin earning rewards from the next epoch, that rewards settle once per seven-day epoch, that all added tokens in an existing position share a unified lock period, and that early-exit penalties increase with remaining lock time. Aster's market-making program distributes 300,000 USDT worth of $ASTER each month based on effective maker volume and can adjust or suspend the pool monthly, creating incentive-program and emissions variability for qualifying market makers. Aster's referral program sets default referral commission at 10%, gives approved high-volume affiliates 20% commission from referred VIP 1 users and 10% from VIP 2 and above, holds referral relationships valid for 365 days by default, and allows Aster to modify rates, rules, or cancel the program at any time. Rocket Launch lets projects contribute funds and native tokens to reward pools while Aster uses contributed funds to buy back $ASTER. Aster's AFEE documentation states that market makers and referrers receive AFEE rebates when users pay trading fees with AFEE, and Aster's fee schedule states that paying fees with $ASTER saves 5% on perpetual trading fees. (Source: Early exit mechanism, Staking FAQ, Market maker program, Referral program, Rocket Launch, AFEE and BonusUSD, Perpetual fees)

Aster's spot fee page states that spot maker fees are 0.005%, spot taker fees are 0.04%, and users save 5% on spot trading fees by paying with ASTER. Stage 6 rewards add trading-fee, maker-liquidity, symbol-boost, Aster-asset-margin, liquidation, profit-and-loss, referral, and team-boost inputs with undisclosed specific weightings and formulas. The VIP Program adds a second token-utility surface because VIP status requires both rolling 14-day spot and perpetual trading volume and a daily average $ASTER holding balance across Spot, Perpetual, and Aster Staking, and VIP members receive reduced taker fees. (Source: Spot fee structure, Stage 6 campaign, Stage 6 team boosts, VIP Program)

BscScan lists the Aster Treasury address 0x128463a60784c4d3f46c23af3f65ed859ba87974 holding a multi-chain balance, and the verified ASTER token contract reported 207,176 holders as of the January 15, 2026 snapshot. BscScan identifies 0x5E4969C41ca9F9831468B98328A370b7AbD5a397 as Aster: Strategic Wallet, showing a December 22, 2025 parent transaction from Aster: Treasury to that wallet, and identifies 0xE307F534EEc7256331C347Ad73E7A08446F1d7a7 as Aster: Buyback 2, tagged based on a tweet. BscScan shows a December 5, 2025 transfer of 77,860,328 ASTER from Aster: Buyback to the null burn address, a December 5, 2025 transfer of 22,139,678 ASTER from Aster: Buyback to 0xE8c3e6559513eEbAc3e05fd75c19a17F4A51A892, and holdings of 3,131,440,280.87001 ASTER at that recipient address. Legacy APX allocation documentation states that 5,755,000,000 APX were burned in April 2022, that total APX allocation moved from 10,000,000,000 before burn to 4,200,000,000 after burn, and that Community Treasury moved from 4,455,000,000 before burn to 1,100,000,000 after burn. Governance can adjust the airdrop release pace and, from Q2 2026, is set to govern treasury use and reward parameters, which creates the risk that future governance changes to emissions, buyback allocation, or treasury deployment adversely affect existing holders. (Source: BscScan Aster Treasury, BscScan ASTER token, BscScan Aster Strategic Wallet, BscScan Aster Buyback 2, BscScan burn transfer, BscScan buyback transfer, BscScan recipient address, APX allocation)

Aster’s audit page lists audit reports for AsterVault, AsterEarn, asBNB from Salus Security, asBNB from PeckShield, USDF from PeckShield, USDF and asUSDF from HALBORN, and asCAKE from Salus Security. Aster’s Immunefi page states that the maximum bounty is $200,000 and that critical smart-contract rewards range from $50,000 to $200,000, calculated as 10% of directly affected funds and capped at $200,000. Aster’s current smart-contract page identifies Aster Treasury contracts on BNB Chain, Ethereum, Solana, and Arbitrum and states that smart contracts power functions from perpetual trading to earn products. Aster’s terms state that users are solely responsible for interactions with underlying blockchains, smart contracts, and decentralized applications, that Aster does not operate or control the underlying blockchain networks or smart contracts, and that smart contract vulnerabilities and underlying blockchain network issues are possible sources of loss beyond Aster’s reasonable control. Aster’s USDF risk disclosure states that Aster partners with Ceffu for custody of USDF and underlying USDT funds, that MirrorX lets Aster deploy capital on Binance while keeping assets in Ceffu’s independent custody, and that USDF/asUSDF users face smart-contract, underlying-asset, custodian, exchange-partner, funding, and liquidation risks. Aster’s ALP page states that ALP holders act as the market-maker counterparty for Aster perpetual trades, that ALP net asset value moves with the pool’s profit and loss, and that ALP price can rise or fall depending on trading activity and market conditions. Aster’s API-key guide states that the secret key is shown only once, cannot be retrieved again, and should not be shared, and that each account supports up to 30 API keys with fixed-IP binding recommended for added security. Aster’s testnet page states that testnet tokens and testnet trades have no financial value, that only officially invited whitelist users may trade on the testnet, and that user-initiated deposits, withdrawals, and internal transfers are not supported at that stage. Aster release notes also disclose product and operational fixes, including auto-retry for failed deposits, correction of failed withdrawals shown as processing, and wallet connection or display fixes for MetaMask, Trust, and Solflare. The predecessor ApolloX audit report lists 1 high-severity issue, 4 medium-severity issues, 8 low-severity issues, and 4 informational issues, and it states that privileged roles throughout the ApolloX project could pause and resume the project, set the DAO repurchase address, update diamond facets, and add or remove addresses from privileged roles. Aster Chain’s overview adds execution and infrastructure risks because Account Privacy hides trader activity by default, core chain contracts and RPC infrastructure are not open-sourced at the moment, external validator participation is not supported during Phase 1, deposits require 3 of 4 validator nodes, withdrawals require 2 of 3 validator nodes, and each validator calculates oracle prices from 14 major exchanges. The direct Aster-linked audit PDFs report 0 high-severity findings across AsterVault, AsterEarn, asBNB, asCAKE, USDF/asUSDF, and APX Exchange V2 audits, but they also identify medium-, low-, informational-, privileged-owner-, and acknowledged-admin-role findings, including a Salus APX Exchange V2 finding that ApxExchange lacked _disableInitializers() and could allow direct initialization of the implementation address in its own storage context.