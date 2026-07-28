(a) Problem the project solves

Arweave is a permanent, decentralized data storage network designed to address data impermanence, censorship, and centralized control over information. The protocol's stated founding motivation is the preservation of knowledge in a form that cannot be altered, deleted, or controlled by any single entity.

(Source: Motivation | Arweave Docs, Arweave Lightpaper)

(b) Operational priorities

Arweave operates a storage-first architecture in which miners store replicated data, prove access to historical blocks through Succinct Proofs of Random Access, quote upload pricing, and split transaction fees between active miners and a protocol-level storage endowment. Adjacent infrastructure — including gateways, bundlers, and the AO compute layer — handles data distribution, upload scaling, and higher-level compute and application interfaces. Ongoing development is conducted by Minimum Spanning Technologies Ltd., the UK-incorporated company behind the protocol.

(Source: Protocol | Arweave Docs, Arweave Yellow Paper)

(c) High-level project overview

Arweave is a global peer-to-peer network that permanently stores multiple replicated copies of uploaded data using a blockweave structure — a variant of blockchain in which each block links to both the previous block and a randomly selected prior block. Consensus is achieved through a mining mechanism combining Succinct Proofs of Random Access and a Verifiable Delay Function. Users pay an upfront storage fee that is deposited into the storage endowment, which then disburses rewards to miners over time to incentivize long-term data preservation.

(Source: Protocol | Arweave Docs, Arweave Yellow Paper)

(d) Primary token functions

AR is the network's native token. It functions as the unit of payment for data upload fees, miner compensation, contributions to the storage endowment, and balance transfers between network participants.

(Source: HTTP API | Arweave Docs, Arweave Yellow Paper)

(e) Control surface reliance

Arweave does not operate a DAO or foundation-administered governance layer for routine parameter changes. Protocol evolution occurs through a fork-based social governance model in which miners and node operators signal adoption of software updates. Node operators exercise local discretion over content policies via their own Shepherd configurations or by loading a published content blacklist maintained by the ArweaveTeam GitHub account. The protocol's published governance principles describe protocol changes as requiring broad stakeholder consent rather than a standing tokenholder vote.

(Source: Fair Forks Paper, Principles of the Arweave Network, Transaction Blacklist | Arweave Docs)