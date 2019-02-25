Fetch.AI Foundation Pte Ltd issued 1,152,997,575 FET at TGE, initially as ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. In May 2024, Fetch.ai minted an additional 1,477,549,566 FET to support the ASI token exchange mechanism, bringing the total supply to 2,630,547,141 FET. The September 2024 CUDOS integration added approximately 88.9 million FET to the supply through conversion at 112.427 CUDOS per FET. The current total supply, reflecting post-merger token flows from AGIX, OCEAN, and CUDOS conversions, is approximately 2,714,384,546 FET, with approximately 2,258,881,094 FET in current circulating supply as of June 2026.

(Source: FET Token Supply Increase — Fetch.ai Blog, CUDOS Integration Vote — FXStreet, ASI Alliance Explained — Datawallet, CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko)

The launch-era token overview provides the following public allocation schedule for the original 1,152,997,575 FET. The post-merger allocation, as tracked by Tokenomist, reflects the expanded total supply inclusive of AGIX and OCEAN migration tokens.

Original TGE allocation (1,152,997,575 FET) — Category | Publicly Disclosed Allocation and Use: Foundation | 20.0%; retained by Fetch.AI Foundation Pte Ltd to support the Fetch ecosystem and incentivize network development.

Founders | 20.0%; allocated to founders, company shareholders, and incentives for the core team.

Token Sale | 17.6%; comprising seed and private rounds plus the public Binance Launchpad sale.

Future Releases | 17.4%; reserved for community release no earlier than 12 months after TGE.

Mining | 15.0%; issued over time to incentivize early providers of compute power and useful on-ledger work.

Advisors | 10.0%; subject to the vesting schedule described in the token overview.

Post-merger allocation breakdown (2,714,384,546 FET total, per Tokenomist) — Category | % of Total Supply:

Post-merger allocation breakdown (2,714,384,546 FET total, per Tokenomist) — Category | % of Total Supply: AGIX Migration | 32.95%

OCEAN Migration | 23.22%

FET — Foundation | 8.77%

FET — Founders | 8.77%

FET — Mining | 6.57%

FET — Future Releases | 7.63%

FET — Private Sale | 5.08%

FET — Public Sale | 2.49%

FET — Advisors | 4.38%

FET — Unsold | 0.14%

The public Binance Launchpad round had a hard cap of $6 million for 6% of the original supply. The Binance Launchpad sale began on February 25, 2019 at 14:00 UTC.

(Source: FET Token Supply Increase — Fetch.ai Blog, ASI Token Merge — Medium, Tokenomist)

The launch-era token overview states that the quantity and price of FET available in the public sale had not been determined at the time of that February 2019 document, so no fixed TGE price was disclosed in cited public sources for this filing.

(Source: FET Token Overview 2019)

The token launched as FET. Following the July 1, 2024 ASI Alliance merger, the token began transitioning to the ASI ticker. As of June 2026, the token continues to trade on most exchanges and data aggregators under the FET ticker, representing the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance.

(Source: ASI Token Merge — Medium, CoinMarketCap)

The original 2019 token overview stated the total supply was fixed at 1,152,997,575 FET with no further tokens to be created. That fixed-supply regime was altered in May 2024 when Fetch.ai minted an additional 1,477,549,566 FET to support the ASI exchange mechanism, resulting in a revised total supply of approximately 2,630,547,141. The CUDOS integration approved by community votes in September 2024 added approximately 88.9 million FET through conversion at 112.427 CUDOS per FET. The current post-conversion total supply is approximately 2,714,384,546 FET, reflecting remaining unconverted AGIX and OCEAN allocations. Approximately 270 million OCEAN across roughly 37,000 wallets remained unconverted at Ocean Protocol's October 2025 withdrawal, and the conversion bridge remains open indefinitely at 0.433226 FET per OCEAN, so total FET supply continues to expand as holders convert. In addition, the Fetch.ai validator documentation discloses a 3% annual inflation rate during the first three years of network operation. The supply is therefore no longer fixed.

(Source: FET Token Supply Increase — Fetch.ai Blog, ASI Alliance Explained — Datawallet, ASI Alliance Members — Phemex Academy, Validators, CoinGecko)