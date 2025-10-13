(a) Problem the project solves

Arbitrum scales Ethereum by making transactions cheaper and faster while preserving Ethereum-level security through an Optimistic Rollup design. The technology suite moves execution off the Ethereum base layer and posts transaction data back to Ethereum, which lets applications run at lower cost and higher throughput than they achieve on Ethereum directly. (Source: Arbitrum Introduction, Inside Arbitrum Nitro)

(b) Operational priorities

The Arbitrum Foundation operates as a neutral steward for the ArbitrumDAO and funds research and development, ecosystem growth, education, and infrastructure. Net on-chain fee revenue from Arbitrum One and Arbitrum Nova flows to the ArbitrumDAO treasury, and the DAO funds the Foundation and the OpCo to run core infrastructure such as the Sequencer and the public RPC interface. The ArbitrumDAO funded the OpCo with 30 million ARB to handle operational support, project management, service-provider negotiations, and resource allocation. Offchain Labs stated that it would use its August 31, 2021 Series B proceeds to scale the team, develop the Arbitrum One ecosystem, build new scaling solutions, and invest in research and development. (Source: The Arbitrum Foundation, The Arbitrum OpCo Foundation, Foundation Setup Transparency Report, Offchain Labs Funding Release)

(c) High-level project overview

Nitro routes transactions through a Sequencer, batches and compresses them for posting to Ethereum, executes them through the State Transition Function, and relies on validation backed by Ethereum. ArbOS adds cross-chain messaging, fee management, gas pricing, deposit and withdrawal handling, and Stylus support. The canonical bridge locks assets on one chain and mints equivalents on the other, and a seven-day challenge period protects withdrawals. Arbitrum also runs an AnyTrust variant that lowers costs through a Data Availability Committee model and falls back to Rollup mode when the committee does not collect enough signatures. (Source: Inside Arbitrum Nitro, AnyTrust Protocol)

(d) Primary token functions

ARB is an ERC-20 governance token native to Arbitrum One. Its core public function is governance of Arbitrum One, Arbitrum Nova, and related protocol decisions through direct voting and delegation. (Source: ARB Airdrop and Distribution, Arbitrum DAO Introduction)

(e) Control surface reliance

Owner privileges on Arbitrum One and Arbitrum Nova sit with both the ArbitrumDAO and the Security Council. Constitutional AIPs cover software updates and chain-owner actions, and the Security Council retains a 9-of-12 emergency path for security emergencies. The Foundation acts as a steward that supports compliance, infrastructure, and agreements on the DAO’s behalf, and Foundation directors coordinate emergency operations with the Security Council. The DAO can add or remove Security Council members, Foundation directors, and the Foundation supervisor through the constitutional framework, which keeps the control model amendable by tokenholder vote. (Source: Arbitrum DAO Constitution, Security Council Overview, The Arbitrum Foundation, Foundation Bylaws)