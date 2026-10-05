(a) Problem the project solves

Users and developers today must deal with many separate blockchains, each with its own wallets, bridges and execution rules. Anoma is a distributed operating system for intent-centric applications that abstracts those differences into one unified interface. Users state the outcome they want, such as swapping one token for another, and do not need to manage the steps across chains.

(Source: Anoma is Now Live on Ethereum Mainnet, Anoma Foundation Raises $2.5M Community Round)

(b) Operational priorities

The Anoma Foundation funds development from about USD 60.25 million raised in four private sales, plus a founder contribution of CHF 50,000, and it holds 10% of the XAN supply. The MiCA white paper states that these funds pay for an operations team of more than 40 members across blockchain development, community, legal, marketing and partnerships, and for ecosystem growth through user incentives, developer attraction and DeFi integrations. The 2025 community round of $2.5 million was earmarked for go-to-market activities around the mainnet launch.

(Source: XAN MiCA White Paper, Anoma Foundation Raises $2.5M Community Round)

(c) High-level project overview

The Anoma Resource Machine is the state and execution model of the Anoma operating system and uses a resource model rather than a UTXO or account model. The Anoma Protocol Adapter is a smart contract that brings the Resource Machine onto existing chains, so users and applications on those chains gain native intents, programmable privacy and interoperability without changes to the base chain. The adapter went live on Ethereum mainnet on November 18, 2025, and applications such as AnomaPay run on top of it.

(Source: Anoma is Now Live on Ethereum Mainnet, Anoma Specification)

(d) Primary token functions

XAN is the native token of Anoma and launched on Ethereum mainnet on September 29, 2025. It is used for payments, transaction fees and governance. Since Governance V2 went live on September 16, 2026, holders delegate XAN voting power and vote on proposals covering the token's supply, functionality, treasury and governance settings.

(Source: XAN is Live!, Anoma Governance V2 is Live, Anoma Tokenomics)

(e) Control surface reliance

At launch, governance was built into the XAN token contract, and holders locked XAN to vote on upgrades while a governance council could propose upgrades when voters did not reach quorum. Governance V2 moved this logic into an OpenZeppelin Governor contract with a timelock that owns the token, and it reduced the upgrade council to a backup role with a 42-day delay that holders can cancel. The Foundation states that it lost control over the protocol and the token at issuance, and the control model now rests on token-holder votes.

(Source: XAN is Live!, Anoma Governance V2 is Live, XAN MiCA White Paper)