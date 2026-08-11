Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.

(a) Problem the project solves

Ammalgam addresses capital inefficiency and fragmentation across DeFi trading, lending, and liquidity strategy deployment. In many DeFi venues, liquidity is split between separate DEX pools, lending markets, and trading venues, which limits capital efficiency and makes long-tail liquidity harder to support.

(b) Operational priorities

Ammalgam expects to support ongoing development and operations through protocol revenue generated from lending fees. Ammalgam does not charge swap fees. The current revenue model is based on a 10% protocol fee on interest accumulated through borrowing activity.

(c) High-level project overview

Ammalgam is a decentralized exchange and lending protocol that combines trading, borrowing, and liquidity strategy deployment into one system. Its DLEX product lets the same liquidity support multiple uses: users can trade assets, borrow against liquidity, and deploy a range of strategies, including short/long strategies, market making, delta-neutral market making, straddles, calls, and puts.

(d) Primary token functions

AMG is expected to accrue value from growth of the protocol and revenue created from protocol fees on interest. Staking is planned, but it will not be active at TGE. In the future, Ammalgam expects to develop a staking model to reward long-term stakeholders.

(e) Control surface reliance

Ammalgam DAO does not currently exist. Ammalgam has not yet outlined governance or voting rights for token holders and will publish updates on social media and in its documentation if this changes.