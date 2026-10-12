Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Consumers and businesses that want to move between fiat money and crypto face fragmented payment rails, local licensing rules and settlement friction. Alchemy Pay is a payment solutions provider that builds infrastructure to bridge fiat and crypto economies, offering payment gateways and on and off ramp services so that businesses and consumers can transact in both traditional currencies and cryptocurrencies. The MiCA white paper states that the project was founded in 2017, and Alchemy Pay reports fiat payment coverage in 173 countries.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Alchemy Pay Michigan Money Transmitter License)
(b) Operational priorities
Alchemy Pay draws on a committee-managed treasury that holds team and ecosystem reward tokens for market expansion, operational growth, partner rebates and community airdrop campaigns. Its stated priorities are expanding regulated payment coverage, including money transmitter licenses in 19 U.S. states, and building Alchemy Chain, a Layer-1 for stablecoin and cross-border payments whose mainnet went live in May 2026. The February 2026 supply framework directs newly issued ACH to validator and node incentives, payment activity, developers and merchant, stablecoin and infrastructure integrations.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Alchemy Pay Michigan Money Transmitter License, The Alchemy Chain Mainnet Is Live, ACH Supply Framework (Cryptowisser))
(c) High-level project overview
Alchemy Pay runs a hybrid crypto-fiat payment gateway. Merchants accept a range of cryptocurrencies and are settled in local fiat currency, and integrators use SDKs and APIs to embed the gateway and the on and off ramp in online and offline retail systems. Alchemy Chain extends this stack as a payments-focused Layer-1 that uses ACH as its gas token, and Alchemy Pay describes the chain as aligned with MiCA, PSD2 and the Hong Kong stablecoin framework.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), The Alchemy Chain Mainnet Is Live, Alchemy Chain Roadmap)
(d) Primary token functions
ACH is a utility token issued as an ERC-20 on Ethereum and a BEP-20 on BNB Smart Chain. Enterprise partners such as merchants and payment platforms pledge ACH to integrate the gateway, with the pledge tied to expected transaction volume and reclaimable when the partner leaves. ACH is the native gas token of Alchemy Chain and supports validator participation. The MiCA white paper describes governance voting as a planned future use and states that ACH confers no claim to profits, dividends or issuer assets.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), The Alchemy Chain Mainnet Is Live)
(e) Control surface reliance
The project has run under a management committee since January 2023, and that committee controls the treasury and decides changes to token rights. Onchain, the ACH minter role sits with a 3-of-6 Safe multisig whose signers are not publicly named, and a single externally owned address holds the pauser role. The MiCA white paper plans a formal onchain governance mechanism for ACH holders with no timeline. A community vote on the supply adjustment schedule ran from May 12 to May 17, 2026, and its mechanism and result are not published.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Blockscout, Minter Safe, Blockscout, ACH Token, ACH Supply Adjustment Vote (TradingView))
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Full Name
Entity
Official Title
Prior Experience
John Tan
Labs/DevCo
Co-Founder in the MiCA white paper list of persons involved, and CEO of Alchemy Pay since July 2021 (Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Alchemy Pay COO John Tan Succeeds Molly Zheng as CEO)
Joined Alchemy Pay in business development and then served as COO, where he led partnerships with Shopify, Binance and Huobi before his promotion to CEO (Alchemy Pay COO John Tan Succeeds Molly Zheng as CEO).
Molly Zheng
Labs/DevCo
Listed as COO with a U.S. business address in the MiCA white paper, and named Chairwoman when she handed the CEO role to John Tan in July 2021 (Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Alchemy Pay COO John Tan Succeeds Molly Zheng as CEO)
More than 20 years in payments, including Senior Consultant at PayPal China, SVP at HSBC China, Director at GE Money and Chief Representative of MasterCard China (Alchemy Pay COO John Tan Succeeds Molly Zheng as CEO).
Shawn Shi
Labs/DevCo
Co-Founder, based in Singapore (Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX)), also described as Founder (Alchemy Pay, Bridging Global Economies (Yahoo Finance))
Named a 2022 Forbes China Web 3.0 Innovation Pioneer, and the sources reviewed disclose no earlier roles (Alchemy Pay, Bridging Global Economies (Yahoo Finance)).
Gibbs Lvy
Labs/DevCo
Co-Founder (Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX))
The MiCA white paper lists no business address for him, and the sources reviewed disclose no prior experience (Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX)).
Jonas Černius
Labs/DevCo
Head of Compliance, based in Vilnius, Lithuania (Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Alchemy Pay, Bridging Global Economies (Yahoo Finance))
More than 10 years in civil service and in finance compliance and legal operations (Alchemy Pay, Bridging Global Economies (Yahoo Finance)).
Arda Senoz
Labs/DevCo
Head of the Alchemy Pay ecosystem, the title he held at an April 19, 2026 Hong Kong industry forum, the most recent source found (ChainCatcher, Alchemy Pay at Hong Kong Web3 Forum)
The sources reviewed disclose no prior roles before Alchemy Pay (ChainCatcher, Alchemy Pay at Hong Kong Web3 Forum).
No primary foundation exists for Alchemy Pay or ACH. The MiCA white paper names Alchemy GPS Europe UAB as issuer and Alchemy GPS Singapore PTE. LTD. as its parent and identifies no foundation (Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX)). A Singapore exempt private company named Alchemy Pay Foundation Pte. Ltd. (UEN 202133556W, registered as a holding company) is live in the Singapore register, but no source ties it to issuing ACH at launch or gives it any role over ACH (OpenCorporates, Alchemy Pay Foundation Pte. Ltd., fetched 2026-10-06).
Foundation
No primary foundation officers exist because no primary foundation exists, and the officers of Alchemy Pay Foundation Pte. Ltd. are not published in the sources reviewed (Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX)).
No foundation officers exist, so there is no prior experience to report.
No DAO or active onchain governance exists for ACH. The project has been run by a management committee since January 2023, and onchain governance is planned with no timeline (Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX)).
DAO/Onchain Governance
The management committee members are not named, and the 3-of-6 Safe that holds the ACH minter role has signers who are not publicly identified (Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Blockscout, Minter Safe).
No DAO officeholders are named, so there is no prior experience to report.
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List onchain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., onchain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
No DAO exists for ACH, so no DAO owns or controls IP. The MiCA white paper describes a management committee that has overseen business operations since January 2023 and plans onchain governance with no timeline, and it assigns no codebase, trademark or brand to a DAO.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX))
(b) Contract/admin powers
No DAO exists, so no DAO holds contract or administrative powers. The ACH contract on Ethereum grants minting to a 3-of-6 Safe multisig and pausing to a single externally owned address, and neither is a governance executor controlled by tokenholder votes.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Blockscout, ACH Token, Blockscout, Minter Safe)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
No DAO exists, and no locking or staking mechanism grants governance rights. Enterprise partners pledge ACH to access the payment gateway, and this pledge gives service access only, with no voting or decision rights.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX))
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
ACH holders have no rights over revenue distribution or the treasury. The MiCA white paper states that the token confers no claim to profits, dividends or issuer assets, that no supply adjustment or value protection scheme exists and that treasury control remains with the management committee. A community vote on the supply adjustment schedule ran from May 12 to May 17, 2026, but its voting mechanism, binding effect and result are not published.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), ACH Supply Adjustment Vote (TradingView))
(e) Dissolution authority
No DAO exists, so there is no DAO to dissolve and no dissolution mechanism. The MiCA white paper, the supply framework announcement and the mainnet release describe no DAO legal wrapper or wind-down vote.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), ACH Supply Framework (Cryptowisser), The Alchemy Chain Mainnet Is Live)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
No primary foundation exists for Alchemy Pay or ACH. The MiCA white paper names Alchemy GPS Europe UAB as issuer and Alchemy GPS Singapore PTE. LTD. as its parent, and identifies no foundation, so there is no foundation entity type or jurisdiction to report. A Singapore exempt private company limited by shares named Alchemy Pay Foundation Pte. Ltd. (UEN 202133556W, registered at 60 Paya Lebar Road with holding-company activity codes) is live, but no source ties it to issuing ACH at launch or gives it any role over ACH, so it is not treated as the primary foundation (OpenCorporates, Alchemy Pay Foundation Pte. Ltd., fetched 2026-10-06).
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX))
(b) IP ownership & control
No primary foundation exists for Alchemy Pay or ACH. The MiCA white paper names Alchemy GPS Europe UAB as issuer and Alchemy GPS Singapore PTE. LTD. as its parent, and identifies no foundation, so no foundation owns IP or holds subsidiaries.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX))
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No primary foundation exists for Alchemy Pay or ACH. The MiCA white paper names Alchemy GPS Europe UAB as issuer and Alchemy GPS Singapore PTE. LTD. as its parent, and identifies no foundation, so no foundation holds powers over governance, the treasury, protocol resources or token administration.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX))
(d) Powers over DevCo
No primary foundation exists for Alchemy Pay or ACH. The MiCA white paper names Alchemy GPS Europe UAB as issuer and Alchemy GPS Singapore PTE. LTD. as its parent, and identifies no foundation, so no foundation can influence the DevCo.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX))
(e) Contract/admin powers
No primary foundation exists for Alchemy Pay or ACH. The MiCA white paper names Alchemy GPS Europe UAB as issuer and Alchemy GPS Singapore PTE. LTD. as its parent, and identifies no foundation, so no foundation holds pause, upgrade or executor authority over the ACH contracts.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Blockscout, ACH Token)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No primary foundation exists for Alchemy Pay or ACH. The MiCA white paper names Alchemy GPS Europe UAB as issuer and Alchemy GPS Singapore PTE. LTD. as its parent, and identifies no foundation, so no mechanism directs treasury assets, fees, revenue or tokens to a foundation.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX))
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Alchemy GPS Europe UAB is a Lithuanian private limited liability company, registration number 305972625, registered on January 6, 2022 at J. Basanavičiaus g. 26, Vilnius. It is the issuer named in the MiCA white paper and develops cloud-based payment processing software that supports the Alchemy Pay platform. Its parent is Alchemy GPS Singapore PTE. LTD., a Singapore company that provides IT consultancy, domestic money transfer, merchant acquisition and digital payment token services. Alchemy Pay describes itself as Singapore-based.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Alchemy Pay COO John Tan Succeeds Molly Zheng as CEO)
(b) IP ownership & control
The MiCA white paper does not state which group entity owns the Alchemy Pay code, trademarks or brand, and no IP license is published. The group holds money transmitter licenses in 19 U.S. states, an Australian digital currency exchange registration, a South Korean electronic financial business registration and admission to the Swiss self-regulatory organisation VQF, and it has invested in SFC-licensed HTF Securities in Hong Kong. The U.S. money transmitter licenses are held by Alchemy Pay Inc. (NMLS ID 2449570) (Alchemy Pay Secures Money Services License in Iowa, 2023-11-23). The legal names of the entities holding the non-U.S. registrations are not disclosed in the sources reviewed.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Alchemy Pay Michigan Money Transmitter License)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No DAO exists. The management committee controls the treasury, which holds team and ecosystem reward tokens, and decides changes to token rights. The project also controls a rewards pool address. ACH minting sits with a 3-of-6 Safe multisig, which on April 9, 2026 minted 5,346,246,088 ACH into five revocable TokenVesting contracts. Those vesting contracts are owned by a single externally owned address that can revoke unvested tokens. Alchemy Pay has not publicly named the Safe signers or the vesting owner, so the link between these addresses and the committee is not documented.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Blockscout, Minter Safe, Etherscan, April 9 2026 Mint Transaction, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0xEae8, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0x7D56, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0xF72E, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0x1918, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0x174E)
(d) Powers over Foundation
No primary foundation exists, so the DevCo has no foundation to influence. No source describes any power of the DevCo over Alchemy Pay Foundation Pte. Ltd. (OpenCorporates, Alchemy Pay Foundation Pte. Ltd.).
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX))
(e) Contract/admin powers
The Ethereum ACH contract is a non-upgradeable ERC-20 that is mintable, burnable and pausable, with no supply cap in code. The 3-of-6 Safe at 0x483a0Ad7bE1381Ca431216CA827aD38A96F0496f has held the minter role since January 2023 and is the only minter after the earlier minter renounced. The pauser role belongs to the externally owned address 0xb5b4f647d0632f49f19533824d4dfcc12ca0a5ff, granted in August 2021, and the contract is not paused as of 2026-10-05. The five TokenVesting contracts are revocable by their owner, the externally owned address 0x907acf93336f034df8198c39c6707507b516bc92.
(Source: Blockscout, ACH Token, Etherscan, ACH Token, Blockscout, Minter Safe, Etherscan, April 9 2026 Mint Transaction, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0xEae8)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No mechanism directs protocol fees or revenue to ACH holders or to the group's equityholders. The team received 18% of supply at launch, and the MiCA white paper states that this vesting has concluded. The committee may use treasury tokens for partner rebates and community airdrop campaigns. The 5,346,246,088 ACH minted in April 2026 vest to five externally owned beneficiary addresses that Alchemy Pay has not labelled, and the supply framework states that new ACH supports validators, nodes, payment activity, developers and integrations.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), ACH Supply Framework (Cryptowisser), Etherscan, April 9 2026 Mint Transaction, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0xEae8, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0x7D56, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0xF72E, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0x1918, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0x174E)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch.
- (a) Launch supply totals — The total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch.
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — The recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket.
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — The initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — The ticker/market symbol.
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — The total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate).
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — The initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
(a) Launch supply totals
The ACH contract minted an initial supply of 10,000,000,000 ACH, and the MiCA white paper dates the Ethereum deployment to September 4, 2019. ICO Drops records the token generation event as September 7, 2020. The amounts locked and unlocked at launch are not disclosed, and the MiCA white paper states only that the allocations carried vesting schedules, most of which have concluded.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), ICO Drops, Alchemy Pay, Etherscan, ACH Token)
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
- Category: Enterprise and consumer transaction rewards
- Allocation: 40%
- Tokens: 4,000,000,000 ACH
- Use: Rewards for payment transactions by enterprises and consumers
- Category: DeFi transaction rewards
- Allocation: 11%
- Tokens: 1,100,000,000 ACH
- Use: Rewards for DeFi transactions
- Category: Transaction mobility
- Allocation: 6%
- Tokens: 600,000,000 ACH
- Use: Incentives for transaction mobility, listed as node mobility on ICO Drops
- Category: Enterprise partners
- Allocation: 5%
- Tokens: 500,000,000 ACH
- Use: Incentives for enterprise partners
- Category: Team
- Allocation: 18%
- Tokens: 1,800,000,000 ACH
- Use: Team allocation
- Category: Early backers
- Allocation: 18%
- Tokens: 1,800,000,000 ACH
- Use: Allocations to early investors
- Category: Advisors
- Allocation: 2%
- Tokens: 200,000,000 ACH
- Use: Advisor allocation
ICO Drops lists a slightly different split, with 1,900,000,000 ACH across a 1,000,000,000 seed, an 800,000,000 private sale and a 100,000,000 IEO, and a 400,000,000 ecosystem bucket in place of the enterprise partner allocation.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), ICO Drops, Alchemy Pay)
(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)
No initial price per token is published. The MiCA white paper covers admission to trading only and states that no public offer was made, and ICO Drops lists a 100,000,000 ACH IEO with no price or date.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), ICO Drops, Alchemy Pay)
(d) Ticker / market symbol
ACH.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Etherscan, ACH Token)
(e) Total supply & supply regime
ACH supply is not fixed. The MiCA white paper describes a fixed maximum supply of 10,000,000,000, but the token contract has no cap and lets the minter create new tokens. In February 2026, Alchemy Chain announced a supply framework that raises total supply to 10,800,000,000 in 2026, then grows supply at about 8% a year with about 15% annual disinflation, for a projected 15,346,246,088 ACH by 2037. On April 9, 2026, the minter Safe minted 5,346,246,088 ACH in one transaction, bringing onchain total supply to 15,346,246,088 ACH, the full 2037 projection, ahead of the May 12 to 17 community vote on the schedule. The new tokens sit in five TokenVesting contracts that release linearly over 10 years, and about 220.4 million ACH had been released as of 2026-10-06, of which about 4.9 million was returned to one vesting contract, leaving about 5.13 billion ACH in the contracts (onchain released() and balance reads of the five contracts). The BNB Smart Chain supply was not verified.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), ACH Supply Framework (Cryptowisser), ACH Supply Adjustment Vote (TradingView), Etherscan, April 9 2026 Mint Transaction, Blockscout, ACH Token, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0xEae8, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0x7D56, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0xF72E, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0x1918, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0x174E)
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
- Category: Team
- Vesting terms: No initial unlock, then 35 months of linear vesting after a cliff, per DropsTab, and the MiCA white paper states vesting has concluded (DropsTab, Alchemy Pay Vesting)
- Circulating treatment: no
- Category: Early backers (seed, private sale, IEO)
- Vesting terms: IEO tokens fully unlocked at TGE in September 2020; private sale 37.5% at TGE then 5 months linear; seed 40% at TGE then 36 months linear, per DropsTab, with ICO Drops showing these buckets fully unlocked (DropsTab, Alchemy Pay Vesting)
- Circulating treatment: no
- Category: Advisors
- Vesting terms: No initial unlock, then 23 months linear, per DropsTab, with ICO Drops showing the bucket fully unlocked (DropsTab, Alchemy Pay Vesting)
- Circulating treatment: no
- Category: Transaction rewards, DeFi rewards, transaction mobility and enterprise partners
- Vesting terms: Released as ecosystem incentives, with the remaining tokens held in the committee treasury and a rewards pool address
- Circulating treatment: conditional
- Category: April 2026 supply framework mint of 5,346,246,088 ACH
- Vesting terms: Five revocable TokenVesting contracts with linear release over 3,650 days and no cliff, starting April 8, 2026 for three contracts, July 8, 2026 for one and October 8, 2026 for one
- Circulating treatment: yes
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), ICO Drops, Alchemy Pay, Etherscan, April 9 2026 Mint Transaction, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0xEae8, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0x7D56, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0xF72E, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0x1918, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0x174E)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
Planned but not yet executed airdrop
Not applicable. ACH launched in 2020 and no TGE airdrop is planned.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), ICO Drops, Alchemy Pay)
Executed airdrop
The MiCA white paper states that the committee treasury funds community airdrop campaigns, and Alchemy Pay's monthly updates describe small promotional ACH rewards. Examples include a Telegram quiz for its 8th anniversary with 2,500 ACH, gaming events where five winners share 5,000 ACH and ACH rewards for visitors at TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026, allocated to quiz scores, contest winners and event participants. No per-address source exists for these distributions. The MiCA white paper, the Medium feed and ICO Drops contain no CSV, Merkle dump, Dune dashboard or claim endpoint.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Alchemy Pay Medium Feed, ICO Drops, Alchemy Pay)
No airdrop planned or conducted
Not applicable. The committee has run community reward campaigns paid in ACH.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Alchemy Pay Medium Feed)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes.
If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
- Market Maker Name: No market-maker agreement is publicly disclosed for ACH. DWF Labs invested $10 million in Alchemy Pay in April 2023 and is described as a market maker, but no market-making terms with Alchemy Pay are published (CoinDesk, Alchemy Pay Raises $10M at $400M, Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX)).
- Token Allocation Committed: No ACH is disclosed as loaned or allocated to a market maker in the MiCA white paper or the fundraising coverage (Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), CoinDesk, Alchemy Pay Raises $10M at $400M).
- Term Duration: No market-maker term is disclosed because no agreement is disclosed.
- Structure Name: No loan, option or retainer structure is disclosed.
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
- Exchange Name: Binance, with ACH/BTC, ACH/BUSD and ACH/USDT spot trading opened on January 10, 2022 at 10.00 UTC (Binance Will List Alchemy Pay (ACH))
- Token Allocation Committed: No token allocation for the listing is disclosed by Binance or Alchemy Pay (Binance Will List Alchemy Pay (ACH)).
- Term Duration: No listing lockup, liquidity or incentive term is disclosed.
- Native Token Listing Fees: Binance states a listing fee of 0 BNB, and no fee paid in ACH is disclosed (Binance Will List Alchemy Pay (ACH)).
- Exchange Name: Coinone in South Korea, with trading from September 3, 2021 at 6 p.m. KST (Alchemy Pay's ACH Lists on Coinone)
- Token Allocation Committed: No token allocation for the listing is disclosed (Alchemy Pay's ACH Lists on Coinone).
- Term Duration: No listing lockup, liquidity or incentive term is disclosed.
- Native Token Listing Fees: No listing fee paid in ACH is disclosed.
- Exchange Name: OKX Europe Limited, admission to trading under MiCA from February 11, 2025 (Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX))
- Token Allocation Committed: No token allocation is disclosed, and the MiCA white paper states that no public offer was made (Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX)).
- Term Duration: No listing lockup, liquidity or incentive term is disclosed.
- Native Token Listing Fees: No listing fee paid in ACH is disclosed.
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year)
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
- Series Name: Seed Investment (ICO Drops, Alchemy Pay)
- Investment Vehicle: The instrument is not publicly disclosed (ICO Drops, Alchemy Pay).
- Date Of Sale: The date is not disclosed (ICO Drops, Alchemy Pay).
- Number of tokens sold: 1,000,000,000 ACH, or 10% of initial supply (ICO Drops, Alchemy Pay)
- Vesting Schedule: The schedule for this round is not published, early backer vesting has concluded per the MiCA white paper and ICO Drops shows the bucket fully unlocked (Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), ICO Drops, Alchemy Pay).
- Series Name: Private Sale (ICO Drops, Alchemy Pay)
- Investment Vehicle: The instrument is not publicly disclosed (ICO Drops, Alchemy Pay).
- Date Of Sale: The date is not disclosed (ICO Drops, Alchemy Pay).
- Number of tokens sold: 800,000,000 ACH, or 8% of initial supply (ICO Drops, Alchemy Pay)
- Vesting Schedule: The schedule for this round is not published, early backer vesting has concluded per the MiCA white paper and ICO Drops shows the bucket fully unlocked (Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), ICO Drops, Alchemy Pay).
- Series Name: IEO (ICO Drops, Alchemy Pay)
- Investment Vehicle: Initial exchange offering, with the platform and terms not disclosed (ICO Drops, Alchemy Pay).
- Date Of Sale: The date is not disclosed (ICO Drops, Alchemy Pay).
- Number of tokens sold: 100,000,000 ACH, or 1% of initial supply (ICO Drops, Alchemy Pay)
- Vesting Schedule: The schedule for this round is not published, early backer vesting has concluded per the MiCA white paper and ICO Drops shows the bucket fully unlocked (Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), ICO Drops, Alchemy Pay).
- Series Name: Strategic round led by DWF Labs, $10 million at a $400 million valuation (CoinDesk, Alchemy Pay Raises $10M at $400M)
- Investment Vehicle: CoinDesk does not say whether the deal was for equity or tokens, and no instrument is disclosed (CoinDesk, Alchemy Pay Raises $10M at $400M).
- Date Of Sale: April 2023, announced April 3, 2023 (CoinDesk, Alchemy Pay Raises $10M at $400M)
- Number of tokens sold: No token amount is disclosed for this round.
- Vesting Schedule: No vesting schedule is disclosed for this round (CoinDesk, Alchemy Pay Raises $10M at $400M, ICO Drops, Alchemy Pay).
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — References (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds have been publicly reported as of 2026-10-05. The review covered the MiCA white paper, Alchemy Pay's monthly updates on Medium through October 2026, news coverage of ACH and the ACH contract's supply history on Ethereum.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Alchemy Pay Medium Feed, Blockscout, ACH Token)
(b) Exploit vector summary
Not applicable. No exploit vector affecting ACH is on the public record.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX))
(c) Quantified impact
Not applicable. No reported incident affected ACH balances or custody. Onchain total supply equals the 10,000,000,000 initial supply plus the 5,346,246,088 ACH minted by the authorised Safe on April 9, 2026, so no unauthorised mint appears in the supply record.
(Source: Blockscout, ACH Token, Etherscan, April 9 2026 Mint Transaction)
(d) Remediation/response taken
Not applicable. No token exploit required remediation. The MiCA white paper reports an automated Cyberscope audit of the token contract that found no critical vulnerabilities.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX))
(e) Current status
Not applicable. No token incident is open, under investigation or in litigation as of 2026-10-05.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Alchemy Pay Medium Feed)
(f) References (optional)
No post-mortem exists because no token exploit occurred. The MiCA white paper and its reference to the Cyberscope audit are the reviewed references.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX))
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
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(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
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Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
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Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings:
ACH's TGE is complete, and its EU access rests on a MiCA white paper filed by OKX Europe Limited for admission to trading on its Malta-licensed platform, with no public offer by the issuer. A change in MiCA rules, a regulator challenge to the white paper or a delisting decision by OKX's listing committee could restrict EU trading, and exchanges elsewhere could delist ACH under their own rules. The white paper warns that ACH services may not be available in all jurisdictions and that periods of low liquidity may occur.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX))
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact:
The issuer, Alchemy GPS Europe UAB, is regulated in Lithuania, its parent operates from Singapore and the group holds money transmitter licenses in 19 U.S. states plus registrations in Australia, South Korea and Switzerland. Each license brings supervision, and a loss of license, an enforcement action or new rules in any of these places could force changes to operations or end services in that market. The MiCA white paper flags regulatory and enforcement risk and notes that the issuer may not publish financial statements, which limits holder visibility into its financial health.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Alchemy Pay Michigan Money Transmitter License)
Tokenholder Tax Treatment:
Alchemy Pay and the MiCA white paper give no tax guidance for receiving, holding, pledging or trading ACH. Rewards and promotional distributions may be taxed as income on receipt in some jurisdictions and only on disposal in others, and tokens released from the 2026 vesting contracts may raise timing questions for recipients. Tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Alchemy Pay Medium Feed)
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions:
The MiCA white paper lists the EEA member states where ACH is admitted to trading through OKX Europe and warns that ACH services or token utility may not be available in every jurisdiction. Alchemy Pay's payment services depend on local licensing, so users in states or countries without coverage may lose access to the gateway and to the main token use, which narrows the holder base and could reduce demand.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Alchemy Pay Michigan Money Transmitter License)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and Design Flaws:
The ACH contract is mintable with no supply cap and pausable by a single externally owned address, so a compromised minter Safe could inflate supply and a compromised pauser key could halt all transfers. The five TokenVesting contracts holding about 5.13 billion ACH as of 2026-10-06 are revocable by one externally owned owner address. ACH also exists on BNB Smart Chain, and the MiCA white paper flags bridge and interoperability risk between chains. Alchemy Chain is a new Layer-1 that launched in May 2026, and its bridge and consensus design are not described in technical detail in the sources reviewed.
(Source: Blockscout, ACH Token, Blockscout, Minter Safe, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0xEae8, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0x7D56, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0xF72E, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0x1918, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0x174E, Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), The Alchemy Chain Mainnet Is Live)
Security Measures & Their Limitations:
The MiCA white paper reports one automated Cyberscope audit of the token contract with no critical findings. Minting requires three of six Safe signatures, which guards against a single compromised key, but the signers are unnamed and the April 2026 mint of 5.35 billion ACH shows the Safe can issue large amounts in one transaction. An automated audit cannot detect key compromise, misuse of admin roles or flaws in the new chain and bridge, and no bug bounty or formal verification is disclosed.
(Source: Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Blockscout, Minter Safe, Etherscan, April 9 2026 Mint Transaction)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical Economic Assumptions:
ACH demand depends on enterprise partners pledging tokens and on gas use on Alchemy Chain, since holders receive no revenue share. The supply framework assumes that new issuance will fund validators, developers and integrations that grow payment activity. Onchain supply already stands at 15.35 billion ACH, about 53% above the 10 billion described in the MiCA white paper, and about 5.13 billion ACH (as of 2026-10-06) will keep releasing from vesting contracts through 2036. If chain usage and pledging stay low while these releases continue, selling pressure could weigh on price.
(Source: ACH Supply Framework (Cryptowisser), Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Blockscout, ACH Token, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0xEae8, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0x7D56, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0xF72E, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0x1918, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0x174E)
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards:
Monetary policy is controlled by the management committee and the minter Safe, not by tokenholders. The Safe minted the full 2037 supply projection in April 2026, before the May community vote on the schedule, and the vote result is not published. The committee also directs treasury spending on rewards and rebates, and the vesting owner can revoke unvested tokens. These parties can change issuance, release timing and reward flows without a binding holder vote, which could dilute holders or shift value away from them.
(Source: Blockscout, Minter Safe, Etherscan, April 9 2026 Mint Transaction, ACH Supply Adjustment Vote (TradingView), Alchemy Pay MiCA White Paper (OKX), Blockscout, TokenVesting 0xEae8, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0x7D56, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0xF72E, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0x1918, Blockscout, TokenVesting 0x174E)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.