Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Akash Network is a decentralized cloud-computing marketplace built to address vendor lock-in, opaque contracting, and high infrastructure costs endemic to traditional cloud services. It matches unused compute supply from data centers and individual hardware owners with tenant demand through a peer-to-peer reverse-auction model, where tenants specify their desired price and providers compete for the workload.
(Source: Akash Overview, AKT Economics Paper)
(b) Operational priorities
Overclock Labs, as the primary development contributor, maintains the protocol codebase and coordinates with the Akash Steering Committee. The Decentralized Cloud Foundation (DCF) funds ongoing community programs, grant allocations, and operational continuity through Community Pool governance proposals. The protocol's economic model is being extended under AKT 2.0, which introduces Burn-Mint Equilibrium (BME), Take and Make Fees, Stable Payment and Settlement, and Incentive Distribution Pools for provider subsidies.
(Source: Funding Programs, Open Development Model, AKT 2.0)
(c) High-level project overview
Providers register compute resources onchain, tenants deploy Docker-containerized applications via a Stack Definition Language (SDL) file, and providers submit bids for workloads. The tenant selects a provider, and an onchain lease is finalized. The underlying blockchain is built on Cosmos SDK using CometBFT (formerly Tendermint) consensus with Delegated Proof-of-Stake. Deployments are isolated in Kubernetes pods managed by provider software.
(Source: Akash Overview, Providers & Leases)
(d) Primary token functions
AKT serves as the native staking and network security asset, the governance token for onchain proposal voting, and a value-exchange medium within the marketplace. Under the Burn-Mint Equilibrium model activated in 2026, users pay for compute denominated in dollars, the protocol buys and burns AKT from the market, and mints a stable compute credit (ACT). Providers receive ACT as payment.
(Source: AKT Token Page, AKT 2.0, Mainnet 1 / BitMax IEO Announcement)
(e) Control surface reliance
Akash relies on validator participation and onchain governance for network upgrades, parameter changes, delegation, and economic configuration. Overclock Labs coordinates development through the Akash Enhancement Proposal (AEP) process and the Steering Committee. The DCF has adopted an increasingly active role in proposal execution and community pool spend management to distribute compliance responsibility away from Overclock Labs. Protocol code is published under open-source licenses.
(Source: Mainnet 1 / BitMax IEO Announcement, Open Development Model, AKT 2.0, DCF Operational Expenses Proposal)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Full Name
Entity
Official Title
Prior Experience
Greg Osuri
Labs/DevCo
Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Overclock Labs; Steering Committee member; Product Lead for Akash CLI
Co-founded AngelHack (global developer hackathon platform) and contributed to Firebase (acquired by Google in 2014)
Adam Bozanich
Labs/DevCo
Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Overclock Labs; Tech Lead in SIG Clients
Previously led software development at Symantec, One King's Lane, and Marketron; earlier worked as engineer at Topspin (acquired by Apple in 2014)
Cheng Wang
Labs/DevCo
Chief Financial Officer, Overclock Labs
Held roles at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Merrill Lynch; served as VP at Royal Bank of Scotland (debt and valuations); founded multiple retail businesses; served as CFO at WRKSHP; worked at Refereum
Artur Troian
Labs/DevCo
VP of Core Engineering, Overclock Labs; Steering Committee member
Led product architecture and engineering at NotifAi; served as Tech Lead and software engineering manager at Cyber Vision
Tyler Wright
Labs/DevCo
Managing Director, Overclock Labs; Program Manager in SIG Clients
No prior experience publicly disclosed beyond Overclock Labs
Scott Caruthers
Labs/DevCo
Director of Support, Overclock Labs; Steering Committee member
No prior experience publicly disclosed beyond Overclock Labs
Greg Osuri
Foundation
Director
Co-founded AngelHack (global developer hackathon platform) and contributed to Firebase (acquired by Google in 2014). CEO of Overclock Labs
Cheng Wang
Foundation
Director
COO of Overclock Labs
Cayman Islands director drawn from Horizons Global and Leeward Management
Foundation
Director
N/A
Cayman Islands director drawn from Horizons Global and Leeward Management
Foundation
Director
N/A
Cayman Islands director drawn from Horizons Global and Leeward Management
Foundation
Director
N/A
Artur Troian
DAO/Onchain Governance
Steering Committee member
See Labs/DevCo above
Greg Osuri
DAO/Onchain Governance
Steering Committee member
See Labs/DevCo above
Scott Caruthers
DAO/Onchain Governance
Steering Committee member
See Labs/DevCo above
Tyler Wright
DAO/Onchain Governance
Steering Committee member
See Labs/DevCo above
Labs/DevCo
Foundation
DAO/Onchain Governance
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List onchain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., onchain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
Overclock Labs, a Delaware C Corp, holds Akash-related trademarks, domains, and proprietary tooling as a private corporate matter. Protocol code is published open-source on GitHub under the Apache 2.0 license. The DAO does not own or directly control intellectual property. The DCF does not hold registered IP; its mandate is community representation and stewardship rather than IP ownership.
(Source: Overclock Labs About, Akash GitHub)
(b) Contract/admin powers
Validators secure the chain through Proof-of-Stake, validate blocks, and vote on governance proposals. Network economic parameters, including mint behavior, inflation rate, and make/take fee settings, are set through onchain governance votes. The AEP process is the primary mechanism for proposing protocol features and process changes; AEP editors process status changes, and AEP authors are responsible for building community consensus. The Steering Committee advises on AEPs, special interest groups, and working groups, and incorporates community feedback, but holds no independent execution authority over the protocol. Deployments can be restricted to audited providers through the signedBy field. Validators are subject to slashing for downtime or double-signing. CosmWasm smart contracts are uploadable subject to governance-controlled permissions and explicit execution limits. Only the governance module is whitelisted for contract upload and instantiation. Onchain proposals are decided by AKT voting power under the chain's gov module parameters. A proposal requires a minimum deposit of 1,000 AKT to enter voting, with a maximum deposit period of 14 days. The voting period is 14 days. Quorum is 33.4% of staked AKT. A proposal passes on a simple majority of 50% of votes cast, and a no-with-veto vote of 33.4% or greater defeats the proposal regardless of the majority. The v0.24.0 upgrade additionally introduced an onchain Minimum Initial Deposit parameter. Recent outcomes illustrate the mechanism in practice: Proposal 306 passed at 83%, Proposal 308 recorded 42.31% turnout against the 33.4% quorum, and Proposal 316 passed at 95%. No party holds veto, pause, or upgrade authority outside this process.
(Source: Providers & Leases, Validators, Mainnet 1 / BitMax IEO Announcement, Committee Steering, AEP-1, AKT 2.0, Proposal 306, Akash Proposal #316)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
AKT holders can stake or delegate AKT to validators to secure the network and earn inflationary staking rewards. Governance participation, including voting on parameter changes and Community Pool spending, is exercised through staked or delegated AKT positions. Providers lock AKT for the duration of active bids and leases as bid collateral; this is not permanent collateral and is released when leases close.
(Source: Providers & Leases, AKT Economics Paper, Mainnet 1 / BitMax IEO Announcement)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
Value accrual to AKT holders is limited to staking inflation rewards and, under AKT 2.0's Burn-Mint Equilibrium, potential deflationary pressure from protocol AKT buybacks and burns funded by compute-lease settlement. Governance participation gives tokenholders the ability to vote on Community Pool disbursements and protocol parameter changes. There is no mechanism for direct revenue distribution to tokenholders from protocol fees.
(e) Dissolution authority
The DAO has no legal wrapper and no formal dissolution mechanism. Governance exists through validator and delegator voting on the Akash blockchain. The DAO cannot be formally dissolved by any party through an onchain vote; it persists as long as the network operates. Winding down the protocol would require validators to cease operation, which is outside any single governance body's authority.
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The Decentralized Cloud Foundation (DCF) is registered in the Cayman Islands foundation company and in existence since Akash's token genesis event in September 2020. A separate BVI entity, Decentralized Cloud Foundation BVI, handles market-making arrangements and serves as the legal counterparty for market-maker agreements.
(b) IP ownership & control
The DCF holds no registered intellectual property. Protocol code is open-source. The DCF's stated mandate is community stewardship: aggregating community priorities and representing the network's interests in external arrangements. Overclock Labs retains trademarks, domains, and proprietary tooling through its Delaware C Corp structure.
(Source: DCF Operational Expenses Proposal)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The DCF submits governance proposals onchain and has no unilateral authority over the Community Pool or protocol parameters. All funding decisions and parameter changes require onchain validator and delegator approval. Through Proposal 306, the DCF received governance approval to manage a portion of Community Pool spending in an operational capacity, but execution authority remains with onchain governance.
(Source: DCF Operational Expenses Proposal, Mintscan Proposal 306)
(d) Powers over DevCo
The DCF can influence Overclock Labs' work through its role as community steward: it can sponsor or oppose AEPs, direct Community Pool funding toward or away from OCL-managed programs, and set priorities through governance. It exercises indirect influence, not direct control. Overclock Labs operates under a service agreement with the DCF, making the relationship contractual rather than hierarchical.
(Source: DCF Operational Expenses Proposal)
(e) Contract/admin powers
The DCF holds no multisig authority over protocol contracts and no administrative pause or upgrade powers. Protocol upgrades require onchain governance approval through validator voting under the thresholds described in Section 3(b). Separately from protocol contracts, the DCF holds funds disbursed from the Community Pool under passed governance proposals. As stated by the proposal author during the Steering Committee meeting of September 4, 2025, funds from major proposals are held by the DCF on a multisig, with the custodian named in each individual proposal. The wallet receiving the Proposal 306 disbursement is akash1nw9k9336g9csenjaq74f87gc4w4ffrv3wa3um0, a 3-of-5 multisig account. The account's onchain public key is a LegacyAminoPubKey with a threshold of 3 and five constituent secp256k1 keys, verifiable at the auth module endpoint /cosmos/auth/v1beta1/accounts/akash1nw9k9336g9csenjaq74f87gc4w4ffrv3wa3um0. The key count corresponds to the five-director board described in Proposal 306, though the onchain record does not itself identify the keyholders. This wallet can execute only disbursements already authorized by a passed onchain proposal; it cannot originate spending, alter protocol parameters, or upgrade contracts. Governance materials state that the custodian for each major proposal is named in that proposal, so custody may vary by disbursement rather than resting in a single standing account. The multisig can execute only disbursements already authorized by a passed onchain proposal; it cannot originate spending, alter protocol parameters, or upgrade contracts.
(Source: DCF Operational Expenses Proposal, Steering Committee Meeting #31, Proposal 306, Config)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The DCF receives Community Pool funding through onchain governance proposals approved by validators and delegators. Proposal 306, a Community Pool Spend proposal, passed onchain on October 20, 2025 with 56.09% turnout against a 33.4% quorum and 82.95% voting yes. It disbursed 771,265.39 AKT (0.198% of maximum supply) to akash1nw9k9336g9csenjaq74f87gc4w4ffrv3wa3um0, valued at $657,250 at the time of submission, comprising $382,500 in annual operating expenses plus a $274,750 volatility buffer (71.83% of the operating budget, reflecting semi-annualized AKT volatility, as funds are liquidated over time). The proposal states that excess buffer funds will be returned to the Community Pool. The operating budget is itemized as $75,000 in Cayman director fees ($25,000 per director across three directors), $20,000 in Overclock director fees ($10,000 each across two directors), $150,000 for a FinOps service provider covering custody, payments, accounting and reporting, a $12,500 one-time FinOps implementation fee, a $75,000 legal reserve, and a $50,000 operational buffer.
(Source: DCF Operational Expenses Proposal, Mintscan Proposal 306)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Overclock Labs, Inc. (formerly "Ovrclk Inc.") is registered in Delaware. Its principal place of business is San Francisco, California.
(Source: Overclock Labs About)
(b) IP ownership & control
Overclock Labs holds Akash-related trademarks, domains, and proprietary internal tooling. Protocol code is open-source under the Apache 2.0 license and maintained in public repositories on GitHub. Overclock Labs has no subsidiary entities publicly disclosed in connection with the token or protocol.
(Source: Overclock Labs About, Akash GitHub)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Overclock Labs holds no independent authority over the Community Pool, onchain governance votes, or protocol parameters. It participates in governance as a validator and stakeholder, and coordinates AEP submissions, but cannot unilaterally direct treasury actions or change protocol parameters.
(d) Powers over Foundation
The DCF board includes two Overclock Labs executives (the CEO and COO), giving Overclock Labs indirect influence over DCF decisions. The DCF also maintains a service agreement with Overclock Labs for development continuity. The remaining three directors are independent Cayman Islands professionals, preventing Overclock Labs from holding a board majority.
(Source: DCF Operational Expenses Proposal)
(e) Contract/admin powers
Overclock Labs holds no majority position on any protocol multisig and no administrative pause or upgrade authority independent of onchain governance. Protocol upgrades require passing a network upgrade proposal through validator voting.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Overclock Labs currently manages community-funded provider programs through Provider Incentive Programs (PIPs) funded by Community Pool governance proposals, under a Provider Performance Administrator (PPA) designation. Revenue-sharing arrangements between the Community Pool and Overclock Labs were proposed on February 20th 2026 and passed on March 6th 2026. A formally adopted revenue-share mechanism directs a portion of program revenue to Overclock Labs. Proposal 329, drafted in public discussion on June 3, 2026 and passed onchain on June 25, 2026, amends PIP3.5 by replacing the prior open-ended "net of expenses" deduction with a fixed two-tier management fee applied to gross revenue from leases settled against PIP3.5-funded GPU capacity.
Spot revenue comes from leases settled through the open Akash marketplace without prior commitment. Reservation revenue comes from leases backed by a forward capacity commitment, including reserved instance contracts and capacity sold through a direct commercial channel. The spot fee comprises fiat processing fees (4% of gross), USD-to-AKT trading fees and spread (1%), and price exposure risk on managed deployments and other fees (5%). The reservation fee adds demand sourcing and direct sales (10%) and counterparty risk compensation for SLA exposure (10%).
Routing and cadence: the management fee is applied and the net remittance is sent to the Community Pool monthly, denominated in AKT. Overclock Labs publishes quarterly reports within 30 days of quarter-end covering gross revenue, fees retained, net remittance, and capacity utilization, plus a standalone June 2026 report. The framework took effect retroactively as of June 1, 2026 and remains in force indefinitely until amended or terminated by a subsequent governance proposal. Flows are verifiable onchain via the program wallet akash177gvgfknw3g99xqyjczpygjmqphw924dnk6zdz.
Overclock Labs also provides development and technical services to the DCF under a service agreement.
(Source: PIP Revenue Share Reporting, GitHub Discussion #1408, Akash Proposal #329)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch.
- (a) Launch supply totals — The total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch.
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — The recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket.
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — The initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — The ticker/market symbol.
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — The total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate).
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — The initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
(a) Launch supply totals
2,800,000 AKT was unlocked at genesis on September 25, 2020, against a genesis supply of 100,000,000 AKT.
(Source: Messari Token Unlocks, Akash Mainnet 1 Announcement)
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
- Category: Public Sale
- Full Vest (Mar 2023): 1,800,000
- Category: Investors
- Full Vest (Mar 2023): 34,510,788
- Category: Team & Advisors
- Full Vest (Mar 2023): 27,000,000
- Category: Decentralized Cloud Foundation
- Full Vest (Mar 2023): 19,689,212
- Category: Ecosystem
- Full Vest (Mar 2023): 8,000,000
- Category: Testnets
- Full Vest (Mar 2023): 5,000,000
- Category: Vendors & Marketing
- Full Vest (Mar 2023): 4,000,000
- Category: Total
- Full Vest (Mar 2023): 100,000,000
Investors allocation was used to fund protocol development via DACM, Infinite Capital, Cypher Capital, Satori Research, and angel investors participating in the private and IEO rounds. The Team & Advisors allocation compensates Overclock Labs founders, employees, and project advisors. The Foundation allocation funds the DCF's stewardship activities.
The Decentralized Cloud Foundation allocation, 19.7% of genesis supply, funds the DCF's stewardship activities; approximately 1,000,000 AKT unlocked at TGE with the remainder released on the genesis vesting schedule through March 2023.
The Ecosystem allocation supports developer grants, integrations, and community programs. The Testnets allocation funded participants in the Akashian Challenge and Founding Member reward programs. The Vendors & Marketing allocation covers exchange listings, partnerships, and promotional programs. The Public Sale allocation was sold through the BitMax IEO.
(Source: Messari Token Unlocks, Tokenomist, AEP-4, AEP-7)
(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)
The BitMax IEO was conducted on October 15-16, 2020, as two auctions totalling 1,800,000 AKT (1.8% of the pre-mined genesis supply): a Standard auction of 1,440,000 AKT and an Uncapped auction of 360,000 AKT. Standard auction bids started at a price of $0.20 per AKT and were capped at a price of $0.33 per AKT, and the Uncapped auction had no maximum bid. ICO Drops reports a price of $0.35 per AKT and $800,000 raised. A private round in Q1 2020 raised $2,000,000 at $0.0591 per token, with investors including Digital Asset Capital Management (DACM), Infinite Capital, and Cypher Capital.
(Source: BitMax Exclusive Primary Listing of Akash (AKT), ICO Drops, Coinpedia)
(d) Ticker / market symbol
AKT
(e) Total supply & supply regime
The maximum token supply is 388,539,008 AKT. Current circulating supply is approximately 294,784,206 AKT, representing 76% of maximum supply. The supply is not fixed. The protocol launched with 54% annualized inflation at genesis, with the inflation rate decaying approximately by half every 3.7 years through a programmatic halving schedule embedded in the chain's mint parameters. The remaining non-genesis supply (approximately 288,539,008 AKT above the 100M genesis allocation, net of the halving-driven emission schedule, constitutes ongoing mining / staking emissions). Supply is governed onchain and can be modified by validator vote.
(Source: Coinbase Price Page, AKT Economics Paper)
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
AKT's genesis allocation vesting period completed on March 25, 2023. Investors and Team & Advisors allocations were subject to a 12-month cliff from genesis (September 2021), with full vesting of the 100M genesis allocation completing at month 30 (March 2023). The remaining supply above 100M is released through staking inflation emissions on a continuous linear schedule governed by the chain's minting parameters.
(Source: Messari Token Unlocks, Tokenomist)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
Planned but not yet executed airdrop
Not applicable. Akash's token distributions to testnet and challenge participants were executed through the Founding Member Rewards program and the Akashian Challenge, so there is no pending planned airdrop.
(Source: AEP-4, AEP-7, Founding Member Rewards, Akashian Challenge)
Executed airdrop
Public sources reviewed describe challenge-based reward programs and incentivized testnet distributions rather than a broad token airdrop. The Testnet: Alpha proposal (AEP-4) allocated 2,000,000 AKT to the Akash Founding Member Rewards program for up to 100 members with specific challenge start dates and per-level rewards. The Akashian Challenge (AEP-7) allocated 3,000,000 AKT to incentivized testnet participants and required registration, KYC/AML completion, and tax-document submission to claim rewards. Both programs distributed tokens to specific verifiable participants through a registration and compliance process rather than a broad permissionless airdrop. No separate TGE airdrop was conducted. Allocation recipients: https://akash.network/blog/announcing-our-founding-member-challenge-winners-leaderboard/
(Source: AEP-4, AEP-7, Founding Member Rewards, Akashian Challenge)
No airdrop planned or conducted
Not applicable. Akash distributed AKT to participants in the Founding Member Rewards program and the Akashian Challenge.
(Source: AEP-4, AEP-7, Founding Member Rewards, Akashian Challenge)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes.
If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
Market making for Akash Network is conducted by Overclock Labs, with the Decentralized Cloud Foundation identified alongside it in governance materials, funded from a combination of Overclock Labs’ own token holdings and AKT loaned from the Community Pool.
Funding history:
- Prior to 2025, Overclock Labs deployed approximately 3,500,000 AKT to support AKT markets over a two-year period from its own holdings. This activity did not pass through onchain governance and its per-counterparty terms were not published.
- Proposal 280, passed onchain February 18, 2025, authorized 3,500,000 AKT from the Community Pool, with a stated objective of approximately doubling market depth across primary exchanges over 24 months.
- Proposal 316, passed onchain March 6, 2026 with 64.03% turnout and 94.69% voting yes, authorized a further 1,000,000 AKT (0.257% of maximum supply) to replenish inventory drawn down by price decline. The disbursement was made to akash10v944nudmd8yxzfay38zf99dq8h6s5t70y8p3q, an account separate from the wallet receiving DCF operational funding.
The Proposal 316 disbursement was made to akash10v944nudmd8yxzfay38zf99dq8h6s5t70y8p3q. This account is a single-signature wallet, not a multisig: its onchain public key is a single secp256k1 key, verifiable at /cosmos/auth/v1beta1/accounts/akash10v944nudmd8yxzfay38zf99dq8h6s5t70y8p3q. It is a separate account from the 3-of-5 multisig that holds DCF operational funds (see Section 4(e)). The 1,000,000 AKT authorized under Proposal 316 brings the committed total to 6,715,090 AKT, or 1.73% of maximum supply.
All arrangements use a loan-call option structure with a term of 12 to 24 months. The loaned AKT is split into tranches, each carrying a strike price set at a premium to spot at the time of execution. Below the strike, the market maker returns the original AKT amount. At or above the strike, the market maker may exercise and pay stablecoins to the Community Pool instead of returning tokens. Per Proposal 280, counterparty obligations include minimum two-sided depth targets across specified pairs, minimum spread requirements, 99%+ uptime, and consistent reporting dashboards. Through the end of 2025, aggregate two-sided depth at the 2% level averaged $500,000 to $800,000 per month, with spreads holding at approximately 20 basis points.
- Market Maker Name: Counterparty 1 (name not publicly disclosed)
- Token Allocation Committed: 2,749,890 AKT (0.71% of max supply)
- Term Duration: 12-24 months; renewal anticipated at term completion per Proposal 316
- Structure Name: Loan-call option, tranched with strikes set above spot at execution
- Market Maker Name: Counterparty 2 (name not publicly disclosed)
- Token Allocation Committed: 1,776,000 AKT (0.46% of max supply)
- Term Duration: 12-24 months; renewal anticipated at term completion per Proposal 316
- Structure Name: Loan-call option, tranched with strikes set above spot at execution
- Market Maker Name: Counterparty 3 (name not publicly disclosed)
- Token Allocation Committed: 1,000,000 AKT (0.26% of max supply)
- Term Duration: 12-24 months; renewal anticipated at term completion per Proposal 316
- Structure Name: Loan-call option, tranched with strikes set above spot at execution
- Market Maker Name: Counterparty 4 (name not publicly disclosed)
- Token Allocation Committed: 965,200 AKT (0.25% of max supply)
- Term Duration: 12-24 months; renewal anticipated at term completion per Proposal 316
- Structure Name: Loan-call option, tranched with strikes set above spot at execution
(Source: GitHub Discussion #797, Akash Proposal #280, GitHub Discussion #1204, Akash Proposal #316)
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
No listing agreement between Akash Network and a centralized or decentralized exchange has been published, and no listing fee paid in AKT has been disclosed for any venue. AKT is a permissionless token, and in response to two inbound exchange proposals, replies in Discussion #371 (Bitget) and Discussion #598 (Bitkub Thailand) said venues may "list AKT token at your discretion as [it] is 100% permissionless token" and "you can list AKT token without asking anyone." Neither reply was posted from an account marked as an Akash maintainer, and the #371 reply comes from a deleted account. The public record does show exchange-linked arrangements and AKT incentive programs, listed in the table below. BitMax announced the October 2020 IEO as an "Exclusive Primary Listing of Akash (AKT)." The DigiFinex listing opened with 150,000 AKT in trading rewards. The Osmosis AKT pools carried 126,000 AKT in liquidity incentives. After Coinbase announced AKT as a supported asset on March 18, 2024, Proposal 252 ("Coinbase Learning Rewards and Quests," passed March 29, 2024) paid 1,612,903 AKT from the Community Pool to fund two to three Learn campaigns that the Akash core team runs with Coinbase. Proposal 252 does not appear in Community Pool Spend Reporting. Proposals 280 and 316 fund market making (see Section 8). The project holds no protocol-owned liquidity. The other proposed protocol-funded liquidity deployments did not proceed: a CMDX/AKT pool on Cswap requesting $50,000 (Discussion #196, deferred by the core team), an incentivized AKT lending pool on Nitron (Discussion #322, put onchain as Proposal 235 for 5,200 AKT and rejected on November 3, 2023), an AKT/SHD protocol-owned liquidity pool on Shade (Discussion #543, not advanced), and a Gravity Bridge/AKT pool on Osmosis requesting $5,000 (Discussion #1161, not advanced). Below are the venues on which AKT trades, with the terms disclosed for each.
- Exchange Name: BitMax (now AscendEX) - exclusive primary listing and IEO, Oct. 15–16, 2020
- Token Allocation Committed: 1,800,000 AKT sold by auction (1,440,000 AKT Standard auction and 360,000 AKT Uncapped auction), 1.8% of genesis supply
- Term Duration: No lock-up per IEO terms
- Native Token Listing Fees: None disclosed
- Exchange Name: BitMart - listed after IEO
- Token Allocation Committed: None disclosed
- Term Duration: None disclosed
- Native Token Listing Fees: None disclosed
- Exchange Name: Bithumb Global - listed after IEO
- Token Allocation Committed: None disclosed
- Term Duration: None disclosed
- Native Token Listing Fees: None disclosed
- Exchange Name: DigiFinex - announced Jan. 22, 2021; deposits opened Jan. 26, 2021; trading began Jan. 26, 2021 at 18:00 GMT+8
- Token Allocation Committed: 150,000 AKT in listing rewards (advertised as $200,000 of AKT), including AKT distributed through an "AKT official" referral code. The funder is not disclosed.
- Term Duration: Promotion ran Jan. 26 to Feb. 4, 2021
- Native Token Listing Fees: None disclosed
- Exchange Name: Gate.io - announced Q1 2021 as Akash's fifth listing
- Token Allocation Committed: None disclosed
- Term Duration: None disclosed
- Native Token Listing Fees: None disclosed
- Exchange Name: Bittrex Global - deposits opened May 24, 2021; trading began May 25, 2021; sixth listing since October 2020 IEO
- Token Allocation Committed: None disclosed
- Term Duration: None disclosed
- Native Token Listing Fees: None disclosed
- Exchange Name: Osmosis (pool 4 AKT/ATOM and pool 3 AKT/OSMO) - announced June 17, 2021; public launch June 19, 2021; AKT LP rewards turned on at the earliest June 21, 2021
- Token Allocation Committed: 126,000 AKT in liquidity incentives through gauges 449 and 457 (92,400 AKT to AKT/ATOM) and gauges 450 and 458 (33,600 AKT to AKT/OSMO). The funder is not recorded onchain.
- Term Duration: 28 days from July 16, 2021, fully paid out
- Native Token Listing Fees: None. Osmosis is a permissionless DEX.
- Exchange Name: Coinbase - AKT support announced March 18, 2024
- Token Allocation Committed: 1,612,903 AKT from the Community Pool for Coinbase Learning Rewards and Quests (Proposal 252)
- Term Duration: Two to three Learn campaigns from end of March 2024; end date not disclosed
- Native Token Listing Fees: None disclosed
(Source: BitMax IEO Announcement, BitMax Exclusive Primary Listing of Akash (AKT), ICO Drops, DigiFinex Listing Announcement, DigiFinex Listing Notice, Q1 2021 Update, Bittrex Listing Announcement, Osmosis Listing Announcement, Osmosis Gauge 457, Akash Proposal #252, Akash Proposal #235, Akash Proposal #316, Discussion #196, Discussion #322, Discussion #371, Discussion #543, Discussion #598, Discussion #1161)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year)
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
In March 2020, Akash raised $2,000,000 in a private funding round from Digital Asset Capital Management (DACM), Infinite Capital, Satori Research, and Cypher Capital, along with angel investors including George Burke. In October 2020, Akash sold 1,800,000 AKT through the BitMax IEO auctions (1,440,000 AKT in the Standard auction and 360,000 AKT in the Uncapped auction). ICO Drops reports $800,000 raised at $0.35 per AKT.
- Series Name: Private Round
- Investment Vehicle: Undisclosed instrument type
- Date Of Sale: March 2020
- Number of tokens sold: Tokens equivalent to $2,000,000 raised at $0.0591 per token (approximately 33,841,000 AKT implied, subject to verification)
- Vesting Schedule: 12-month cliff from genesis (September 2021); full vesting at month 30 (March 2023)
- Series Name: IEO, BitMax
- Investment Vehicle: IEO
- Date Of Sale: October 15-16, 2020
- Number of tokens sold: 1,800,000 AKT (1,440,000 AKT Standard auction and 360,000 AKT Uncapped auction)
- Vesting Schedule: No lock-up per IEO terms
(Source: DAIC Capital Research, BitMax Exclusive Primary Listing of Akash (AKT), ICO Drops, Coinpedia, Messari Token Unlocks)
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — References (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploit has affected the AKT token, token supply, tokenholder balances, the token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply as of 2026-09-28. One adjacent incident is documented for completeness. In 2022, user-linked accounts on the Akash Network chain were compromised following the self-exposure of a wallet mnemonic by a third party. The affected component was user-controlled account keys, not the AKT token contract or any protocol-level component.
(Source: From Deploying on Akash to Auditing the Network)
(b) Exploit vector summary
The incident was not an Akash protocol security vulnerability. A user misunderstood transaction parameters and self-exposed a mnemonic phrase, causing account compromise for associated wallets.
(Source: From Deploying on Akash to Auditing the Network)
(c) Quantified impact
The incident resulted in a loss of user funds. Thousands of AKT were subsequently returned to affected users by the community monitor who identified the exposure.
(Source: From Deploying on Akash to Auditing the Network)
(d) Remediation/response taken
Security researcher Moultrie, with assistance from the Akash team, developed a 24/7 block-monitoring system for exposed mnemonics, accessed historical block data, and recovered all available funds from exposed accounts.
(Source: From Deploying on Akash to Auditing the Network)
(e) Current status
Resolved. Moultrie continues to monitor the Akash Network and recover user funds when possible, at no charge. The incident was a recovered user-error event affecting individual account keys, not a protocol exploit. No protocol-level exploit has affected the Akash treasury, the AKT token, or AKT holders as of 2026-09-28.
(Source: From Deploying on Akash to Auditing the Network)
(f) References (optional)
From Deploying on Akash to Auditing the Network
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
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(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
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Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
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Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings:
Token-distribution programs conducted at launch - the Founding Member Rewards and the Akashian Challenge - included OFAC-country exclusions and KYC/AML requirements for AKT reward claims, indicating that Akash's historical token distributions have been structured with regulatory compliance in mind. Future distribution programs face similar regulatory exposure, and changes in sanctions regimes or securities-compliance standards could narrow the scope of permissible token reward programs.
(Source: Founding Member Rewards, Akashian Challenge, What is Akash, Privacy Policy, Funding Programs, AEP-31)
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact:
The Decentralized Cloud Foundation operates the Akash website and holds a stewardship role over the protocol. Overclock Labs, a Delaware C Corp, creates and maintains core protocol software and manages substantial development and funding activity. Regulatory or legal change affecting either entity - including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced structural changes - could require operational, disclosure, or governance adjustments that affect the protocol's development continuity and community funding capacity.
(Source: Founding Member Rewards, Akashian Challenge, What is Akash, Privacy Policy, Funding Programs, AEP-31)
Tokenholder Tax Treatment:
Akash has not provided project-specific public guidance on tokenholder tax treatment. Tokenholders are responsible for understanding and satisfying their own tax obligations in their respective jurisdictions, which may vary significantly based on how AKT staking rewards, marketplace settlements, and token transfers are characterized under local tax law.
(Source: Founding Member Rewards, Akashian Challenge, What is Akash, Privacy Policy, Funding Programs, AEP-31)
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions:
Akash offers two user onboarding paths: a credit-card-based trial flow requiring KYC verification, and a wallet-based permissionless flow that requires no KYC. Changes to payment, identity-verification, or jurisdictional access requirements could affect how users onboard and which flow remains available in regulated markets.
(Source: Founding Member Rewards, Akashian Challenge, What is Akash, Privacy Policy, Funding Programs, AEP-31)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and Design Flaws:
Akash's security depends on validator uptime, correct signing behavior, and secure key management. Validators are subject to slashing for downtime or double-signing. The CometBFT consensus layer maintains safety and liveness only while malicious or offline validator voting power remains below one-third of the total stake. Mainnet 1 launched with 64 validators to establish a stable staking set, and the validator count has grown since; concentrated stake or validator collusion remains a protocol risk.
The project is evaluating a migration of the protocol off the Cosmos SDK chain (akashnet-2) to a higher-performance target chain, with Solana and Ethereum under assessment, as specified in AEP-79 (draft dated August 10, 2026, owned by Overclock Labs). A migration of this kind carries material execution risk to the token itself: the design contemplates a dual-snapshot cutover in which centralized venues swap custodial AKT balances in bulk while self-custody holders claim on the target chain via Merkle proofs over a multi-year claim window, with funds locked in protocol accounts backing a wind-down reserve. The specification's risk register identifies the possibility that a faction continues akashnet-2 as a fork claiming the AKT name, causing market confusion and exchange listing disputes. Exchange venue lists and per-venue technical requirements remain open items. Holders should note that migration timing, target chain, and final mechanics are not settled. Provider selection can be restricted to audited providers through the signedBy field, and Akash has engaged external security partners and community auditors for provider and node security coverage.
(Source: Providers & Leases, CertiK Partnership, From Deploying on Akash to Auditing the Network, AEP-78, Consensus Layer, AEP-8, Validators)
Security Measures & Their Limitations:
Akash enabled CosmWasm smart contracts with governance-controlled upload permissions, explicit execution limits, testnet review requirements, and a bug bounty program for critical vulnerabilities. Expansion of smart contract functionality adds contract, oracle, and governance-configuration risk on top of the base validator and provider attack surface.
Provider selection can be restricted to audited providers through the signedBy field, and Akash has engaged external security partners and community auditors for provider and node security coverage.
(Source: Providers & Leases, CertiK Partnership, From Deploying on Akash to Auditing the Network, AEP-78, Consensus Layer, AEP-8, Validators)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical Economic Assumptions:
The genesis supply of 100,000,000 AKT fully vested by March 2023. Ongoing supply expansion comes from staking emission rewards, which continue at a decaying rate through the chain's halving schedule. At the time of this filing, approximately 294.8 million AKT is in circulation against a 388.5 million maximum supply, indicating approximately 93.7 million AKT in remaining emissions ahead.
Early community-incentive design - the 2,000,000 AKT Founding Member program and 3,000,000 AKT Akashian Challenge allocation - was a material token-distribution consideration at launch, and Akash was required to issue public clarifications on circulation and unlock reporting at the time. Continued clarity on emissions, unlock transparency, and incentive design remains material for tokenholders.
(Source: CEO Statement, AKT 2.0, Founding Member Rewards, AEP-7, Coinbase Price Page)
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards:
AKT network security depends on sufficient staking participation. Core economic parameters - including inflation decay, BME mechanics, and make/take fees - are governed onchain, and governance changes to those parameters could materially affect tokenholder economics, staking yield, and network security incentives.
(Source: CEO Statement, AKT 2.0, Founding Member Rewards, AEP-7, Coinbase Price Page)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.