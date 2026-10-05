For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.

(a) Entity

The Decentralized Cloud Foundation (DCF) is registered in the Cayman Islands foundation company and in existence since Akash's token genesis event in September 2020. A separate BVI entity, Decentralized Cloud Foundation BVI, handles market-making arrangements and serves as the legal counterparty for market-maker agreements.

(b) IP ownership & control

The DCF holds no registered intellectual property. Protocol code is open-source. The DCF's stated mandate is community stewardship: aggregating community priorities and representing the network's interests in external arrangements. Overclock Labs retains trademarks, domains, and proprietary tooling through its Delaware C Corp structure.

(Source: DCF Operational Expenses Proposal)

(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration

The DCF submits governance proposals onchain and has no unilateral authority over the Community Pool or protocol parameters. All funding decisions and parameter changes require onchain validator and delegator approval. Through Proposal 306, the DCF received governance approval to manage a portion of Community Pool spending in an operational capacity, but execution authority remains with onchain governance.

(Source: DCF Operational Expenses Proposal, Mintscan Proposal 306)

(d) Powers over DevCo

The DCF can influence Overclock Labs' work through its role as community steward: it can sponsor or oppose AEPs, direct Community Pool funding toward or away from OCL-managed programs, and set priorities through governance. It exercises indirect influence, not direct control. Overclock Labs operates under a service agreement with the DCF, making the relationship contractual rather than hierarchical.

(Source: DCF Operational Expenses Proposal)

(e) Contract/admin powers

The DCF holds no multisig authority over protocol contracts and no administrative pause or upgrade powers. Protocol upgrades require onchain governance approval through validator voting under the thresholds described in Section 3(b). Separately from protocol contracts, the DCF holds funds disbursed from the Community Pool under passed governance proposals. As stated by the proposal author during the Steering Committee meeting of September 4, 2025, funds from major proposals are held by the DCF on a multisig, with the custodian named in each individual proposal. The wallet receiving the Proposal 306 disbursement is akash1nw9k9336g9csenjaq74f87gc4w4ffrv3wa3um0, a 3-of-5 multisig account. The account's onchain public key is a LegacyAminoPubKey with a threshold of 3 and five constituent secp256k1 keys, verifiable at the auth module endpoint /cosmos/auth/v1beta1/accounts/akash1nw9k9336g9csenjaq74f87gc4w4ffrv3wa3um0. The key count corresponds to the five-director board described in Proposal 306, though the onchain record does not itself identify the keyholders. This wallet can execute only disbursements already authorized by a passed onchain proposal; it cannot originate spending, alter protocol parameters, or upgrade contracts. Governance materials state that the custodian for each major proposal is named in that proposal, so custody may vary by disbursement rather than resting in a single standing account. The multisig can execute only disbursements already authorized by a passed onchain proposal; it cannot originate spending, alter protocol parameters, or upgrade contracts.

(Source: DCF Operational Expenses Proposal, Steering Committee Meeting #31, Proposal 306, Config)

(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies

The DCF receives Community Pool funding through onchain governance proposals approved by validators and delegators. Proposal 306, a Community Pool Spend proposal, passed onchain on October 20, 2025 with 56.09% turnout against a 33.4% quorum and 82.95% voting yes. It disbursed 771,265.39 AKT (0.198% of maximum supply) to akash1nw9k9336g9csenjaq74f87gc4w4ffrv3wa3um0, valued at $657,250 at the time of submission, comprising $382,500 in annual operating expenses plus a $274,750 volatility buffer (71.83% of the operating budget, reflecting semi-annualized AKT volatility, as funds are liquidated over time). The proposal states that excess buffer funds will be returned to the Community Pool. The operating budget is itemized as $75,000 in Cayman director fees ($25,000 per director across three directors), $20,000 in Overclock director fees ($10,000 each across two directors), $150,000 for a FinOps service provider covering custody, payments, accounting and reporting, a $12,500 one-time FinOps implementation fee, a $75,000 legal reserve, and a $50,000 operational buffer.

(Source: DCF Operational Expenses Proposal, Mintscan Proposal 306)