(a) Problem the project solves

AI Rig Complex describes Arc as a tokenized ecosystem for agentic AI built to help developers, enterprises, and users create, access, and monetize advanced AI agents and the services those agents use. Fragmentation across AI services and payment infrastructure is the core problem Ryzome is designed to address.

(Source: ARC Litepaper)

(b) Operational priorities

Current operational priorities include growing the Ryzome agent marketplace, funding and curating developers through the Handshake program, listing services in the Arc Registry after security and quality checks, and expanding the set of AI services that can transact through ARC-based payment rails. The litepaper states Ryzome aims to become a universal hub for AI services by 2026.

(Source: ARC Litepaper)

(c) High-level project overview

AI Rig Complex is an open-source Solana project built around the Rust-based Rig framework and a broader Arc ecosystem that includes the Arc Registry, Handshake, Arc Forge, and the planned Ryzome marketplace. Rig lets developers assemble modular AI agents using large-language-model endpoints, vector stores, and on-chain hooks. Ryzome is designed to connect those agents to Web2 and Web3 services through MCP (Model Context Protocol).

(Source: Kraken White Paper, ARC Litepaper)

(d) Primary token functions

ARC currently functions as an incentive and medium-of-exchange token inside the ecosystem, including rewards for ARC Experiments and other community challenges. ARC is the designated payment-and-reward token for the forthcoming Ryzome marketplace, and Arc Forge requires ARC for token launches and trading on its launchpad.

(Source: Kraken White Paper, ARC Litepaper)

(e) Control surface reliance

ARC token ownership does not confer currently exercisable governance rights. The Kraken white paper states that owning ARC does not grant governance rights, does not provide rights to revenue or assets of the issuer, and does not create special contractual rights against the issuer. The white paper identifies future applications that may include decentralized governance, but no on-chain governance mechanism is presently active.

(Source: Kraken White Paper)