Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Aethir identifies a structural supply shortage of enterprise-grade GPU compute for AI training, inference, cloud gaming, and virtualized compute applications. Incumbent cloud providers — primarily hyperscalers — cannot meet the pace of demand growth, creating fragmented access and high cost barriers for AI and gaming developers.
(Source: Aethir Executive Summary, Aethir Introduction)
(b) Operational priorities
Aethir operates a three-role network model: Containers execute compute workloads, Checkers verify integrity and performance, and Indexers match end users to Containers. Resource owners earn ATH rewards for contributing compute. Checker node operators earn ATH through base mining rewards (10% of total supply over four years) and performance-based bonus rewards (5% of total supply over four years). Ongoing user engagement is supported through a multi-season staking and airdrop reward program.
(Source: Aethir FAQ, Checker Node Key Information, Mainnet Launch)
(c) High-level project overview
The protocol routes compute demand through three network roles. Containers are the compute endpoints where AI and gaming workloads execute. Checkers monitor and attest to Container performance and service delivery. Indexers function as coordinators, matching users to available Containers based on technical requirements and negotiating service-level agreements.
(Source: Aethir Executive Summary, Aethir FAQ)
(d) Primary token functions
ATH functions as a governance token, a medium of exchange for purchasing compute services, a staking and collateral asset, and a reward currency for Checker node operators and compute resource providers.
(Source: ATH Token Utility, FAQ)
(e) Control surface reliance
ATH holders vote on governance decisions through the veATH mechanism. The Foundation Board holds ultimate veto authority over governance proposals, manages the treasury, and allocates funds for ecosystem growth, though any vetoed proposal can be overridden by a 75% community vote. Multi-signature wallets retain administrative powers including the ability to pause certain protocol functionality, reverse or pause slashing, and implement protocol upgrades. The Foundation has stated its intention to progressively transfer control of those wallets to the community and independent parties over time.
(Source: Aethir Foundation Bylaws, Airdrop Terms of Service)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Daniel Wang
Co-founder and CEO
Mythos Venture Partners, IVC, YGG SEA, Riot Games
Mark Rydon
Co-founder and CCO
NOTA Platform, Flux Capital, Gaas LTD, Kulture Athletics, Bechtel Corporation
Kyle Okamoto
CTO
Ericsson, Edge Gravity, Verizon Media
Paul Thind
CRO
Triggerspot (co-founder), Creadits (advisor), Trick Studio (advisor)
No named DCI Foundation officers identified in reviewed public sources. The DCI Foundation is identified as the operating entity in Aethir's terms of service, but no named officer roster is published in publicly reviewed materials. The Foundation Bylaws establish a Council structure with elected representatives from three stakeholder classes (Compute Providers, Checkers, and ATH Token Holders), an appointed Indexer, a Foundation Board, and a community-elected Sentinels multisig group. Governance is conducted via veATH tokens earned by staking ATH. No individual named officeholders for these elected positions are identified in reviewed public sources.
(Source: Aethir Team Page, Aethir General Terms of Service, Aethir Foundation Bylaws)
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The public record does not disclose which entity holds IP ownership of the Aethir codebase, trademarks, or brand assets.
(Source: Airdrop Terms of Service, Aethir General Terms of Service)
(b) Contract/admin powers
The Foundation Board holds ultimate veto authority over all governance proposals and manages the protocol treasury. A community-elected Sentinels multisig holds veto power over proposals deemed malicious or technically threatening, subject to Council approval and overridable by a 75% community vote; the override mechanism activates 24 months after governance launch. Multi-signature wallets can pause certain protocol functionality, reverse or pause slashing, implement upgrades, and make other functional changes. Some of those wallets may be controlled by the Foundation or contributors engaged by it; others may be partially or entirely controlled by unaffiliated committee members. Governance proposals above a certain threshold require on-chain voting via veATH, with quorum thresholds differentiated by proposal type: reward-impacting proposals require a 25% Temperature Check quorum and 70% Decision quorum of staked supply; protocol or stake-base proposals require a 12.5% Temperature Check quorum and 60% Decision quorum.
(Source: Aethir Foundation Bylaws, Airdrop Terms of Service)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
ATH holders vote on governance decisions with voting power proportional to ATH holdings. Staked ATH (gATH) carries a 1.5x voting power multiplier. Users may stake ATH without a lock-up, receiving stATH (transferable), or lock staked ATH for up to four years, receiving veATH (non-transferable), which provides enhanced governance rights. During the initial two years following governance launch, only Council Members may submit formal governance proposals. After that period, ATH holders controlling 5% or more of circulating supply may propose directly.
(Source: Aethir FAQ, Aethir Foundation Bylaws, Mainnet Launch)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
The public record does not disclose a governance-approved or contractual mechanism by which protocol revenue or treasury assets are distributed to ATH holders. No revenue-sharing, buyback, or dividend mechanism has been publicly announced.
(Source: Aethir FAQ, Airdrop Terms of Service)
(e) Dissolution authority
The public record does not disclose a mechanism for dissolution or wind-up of the DAO or the DCI Foundation.
(Source: Aethir FAQ, Airdrop Terms of Service)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The primary foundation is DCI Foundation, a Panama foundation company. Panama foundation companies are governed by Law No. 25 of June 12, 1995, operate as standalone legal entities without shareholders, and may hold assets and enter into contracts independently.
(Source: Aethir General Terms of Service)
(b) IP ownership & control
The Aethir General Terms of Service state that docs.aethir.com and its subdomains are operated by or on behalf of DCI Foundation, and that the Services encompass the website, content, tools, documentation, features, and functionality made available through the site. The public record does not disclose a broader IP ownership map, subsidiary structure, or code repository ownership attribution.
(Source: Aethir General Terms of Service)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The Foundation Bylaws give the Foundation Board ultimate veto authority over all governance proposals, treasury management authority, and responsibility for allocating funds for ecosystem growth. Multi-signature wallets — some of which may be controlled by the Foundation or contributors engaged by it — hold administrative powers including pausing protocol functionality, reversing or pausing slashing, and implementing protocol upgrades. The public record does not disclose the specific threshold or method required for treasury disbursements or token-administration decisions beyond the governance quorum requirements described in the Bylaws.
(Source: Aethir Foundation Bylaws, Airdrop Terms of Service)
(d) Powers over DevCo
No separate primary DevCo legal entity has been identified in public sources, and the public record does not disclose the Foundation's powers over any development company entity.
(Source: Aethir General Terms of Service)
(e) Contract/admin powers
Multi-signature wallets tied to the protocol and ATH tokens hold powers to pause certain functionality, reverse or pause slashing, and implement or influence upgrades. The Foundation controls some of those wallets directly or through engaged contributors; unaffiliated committee members control others. A community-elected Sentinels multisig can veto proposals deemed malicious, subject to Council approval and a 75% community override threshold. The public record does not disclose the complete signing threshold for each multisig wallet.
(Source: Airdrop Terms of Service, Aethir Foundation Bylaws)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The public record does not disclose a governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanism by which protocol revenue, treasury assets, or token distributions are directed to DCI Foundation, its contributors, or related parties, beyond the publicly disclosed token-distribution and vesting schedules described in Section 6.
(Source: Token Vesting)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
No separate primary DevCo legal entity has been identified in public sources.
(b) IP ownership & control
No separate primary DevCo legal entity has been identified in public sources.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No separate primary DevCo legal entity has been identified in public sources.
(d) Powers over Foundation
No separate primary DevCo legal entity has been identified in public sources.
(e) Contract/admin powers
No separate primary DevCo legal entity has been identified in public sources.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No separate primary DevCo legal entity has been identified in public sources.
No separate primary DevCo legal entity has been identified in public sources. Aethir is described in third-party databases as a Singapore-headquartered company founded in 2021 by Mark Rydon and Daniel Wang, but no formal DevCo legal name, jurisdiction of incorporation, or organizational structure separate from DCI Foundation has been publicly disclosed in Aethir's own materials. Items (a) through (f) cannot be completed because no primary DevCo legal entity has been identified.
(Source: Aethir General Terms of Service, Checker Node Sale: Key Information, Tracxn)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch. Include: (a) Launch supply totals — the total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch; (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — the recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket; (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — the initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so; (d) Ticker / market symbol — the ticker/market symbol; (e) Total supply & supply regime — the total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate); (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — the initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
Launch Supply Totals
Recipient Categories & Use of Funds
Initial Price per Token
Ticker / Market Symbol
Total Supply & Supply Regime
Initial Vesting / Release Schedules
Aethir's total ATH supply is 42,000,000,000 tokens. The TGE occurred on June 12, 2024. At TGE, circulating supply was approximately 3,822,087,401 ATH (approximately 9.1% of total supply). As of June 2026, approximately 20,128,764,593 ATH (47.93% of total supply) has been unlocked; the remaining 52.07% remains locked and vests according to the schedules below, with full unlock extending into 2028.
| Category | % of Supply | Token Amount | Publicly Disclosed Use | Release Logic |
No fixed initial token sale price was set for ATH. ATH launched via open-market listing on June 12, 2024. The ATH all-time high of approximately $0.11 was recorded on June 13, 2024, the day after TGE.
ATH
Total supply is fixed at 42,000,000,000 ATH. The public record does not disclose an inflation mechanism, token burn schedule, or any mechanism to increase supply beyond 42 billion. The supply is not programmatically inflationary.
Team: 18-month cliff from TGE (cliff date: December 2025), then 36-month linear vest through approximately December 2028. Investors: 12-month cliff from TGE (cliff date: June 2025), then 24-month linear vest through approximately June 2027. Airdrop: Season 1 at listing (June 2024), Season 2 at 8 months post-listing (February 2025), Season 3 at 16 months post-listing (October 2025). Ecosystem Development: 50% at TGE, balance linearly over 24 months through approximately June 2026. DAO Treasury: 100% linearly over 48 months from TGE through approximately June 2028. Checker Nodes: base rewards (10%) released linearly over 4 years from TGE based on performance guidelines; bonus rewards (5%) released linearly over 4 years to qualifying nodes. Full unlock of all categories extends to approximately 2028.
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
(a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop
Not applicable as to the initial TGE airdrop, which has been executed. Note that Season 1 claimants who staked their ATH became eligible for Season 2 and Season 3 distributions; to the extent those seasons remain undistributed, the segments and allocation basis are described in sub-item (b).
(b) Executed airdrop
Per-address source: The ATH airdrop has been executed. No CSV, JSON file, Merkle dump, Dune table, RPC endpoint, or equivalent per-address public data source has been identified in the public record for the Aethir Cloud Drop airdrop. The Season 1 claim portal at claims.aethir.com allowed individual address eligibility checks but does not constitute a public per-address data disclosure surface. (Source: Mainnet Launch, Airdrop Terms of Service)
Covered user segments and allocation method: Season 1 recipients included Aethir Checker Node holders, Aethir OGs, and participants in the Aethir Cloud Drop campaign who completed badge requirements through Galxe and Layer3 quests. Anti-Sybil filtering was applied, including cluster analysis, wallet funding source review, and exclusion of addresses without transactions on major EVM chains. Allocation amounts varied by participant category and eligibility criteria set by the Foundation. Users who claimed and staked Season 1 ATH became eligible for Season 2 and Season 3 distributions. (Source: Mainnet Launch, Airdrop Terms of Service, Aethir Cloud Drop)
(c) No airdrop planned or conducted
Not applicable. Aethir has conducted an airdrop.
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table: (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name; (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply; (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable, (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
The public record does not disclose any market-making agreements, token loan arrangements, or liquidity-provider contracts for ATH tokens. No native-token allocations to market makers are publicly disclosed.
(Source: Token Overview, Mainnet Launch)
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table: (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair); (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply; (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable, (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership. If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
The public record does not disclose CEX or DEX listing agreements, token-denominated listing allocations, native-token listing fees, or liquidity incentive program terms for ATH. ATH is listed on Binance, Upbit, Bithumb, HTX, Coinbase (as of March 2025), and other exchanges, but the material terms of those listing arrangements are not publicly disclosed.
(Source: Token Overview, Mainnet Launch, Messari)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide: (a) Series Name; (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.); (c) Date of sale (at least month & year); (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply); (e) Vesting schedule. If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Vehicle
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
Seed
vehicle not disclosed
January 2022
Not publicly disclosed
Not publicly disclosed
Pre-Series A
vehicle not disclosed
July 26, 2023
Not publicly disclosed
Not publicly disclosed; investor unlock: 12-month cliff, 24-month linear vest
Checker Node Sale
public node license
March 20, 2024
15% of supply (6,300,000,000 ATH) to node operators over 4 years
Performance-based linear release over 4 years; 120-day initial vesting period for first withdrawal; 180-day vesting for subsequent withdrawals
Aethir completed at least three publicly identified fundraising events prior to and concurrent with TGE. The full token-sale ledger with series names, instruments, token amounts per round, and per-round vesting schedules is not publicly disclosed.
Round 1: Seed (January 2022): Led by Framework Ventures and Infinity Ventures Crypto. Dollar amount not publicly disclosed. No token amount or vesting schedule publicly disclosed.
Round 2: Pre-Series A (July 26, 2023): Led by Sanctor Capital, Hashkey, Merit Circle, and CitizenX. Additional participants included Mirana Ventures, Animoca Brands, Momentum6, Big Brain Holdings, Builder Capital, Tess Ventures, and Maelstrom (Arthur Hayes). Total raised: over $9,000,000. Company valuation at close: $150,000,000. Investment instrument not publicly disclosed. Token amount and vesting schedule not publicly disclosed.
Round 3: Checker Node Sale (March 20, 2024): Public node-license sale conducted on Arbitrum via Impossible Finance. Over 66,000 Checker Node licenses sold to over 20,000 buyers at tiered pricing starting at $500 per node. Gross proceeds: approximately 29,000 ETH (valued at approximately $100,000,000 using the fixed rate of $3,970.985 per ETH set for the sale). Node operators earn up to 15% of total ATH supply over four years as described in Section 6. Licenses are transferable one year post-sale. Rewards vest per performance guidelines rather than a fixed calendar schedule.
(Source: Aethir Pre-A Announcement, Checker Node Sale, Token Vesting, Aethir 2024 Wrap-Up)
Previous Exploits Affecting the Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
2026-04-09. The exploit targeted AethirOFTAdapter, Aethir's cross-chain bridge contract on BNB Chain connecting to other chains including Ethereum.
(Source: Cointelegraph, DEV Community Post-Mortem)
(b) Exploit vector summary
The attacker exploited a vulnerability in the AethirOFTAdapter contract on BNB Chain to drain ATH tokens, then bridged the stolen funds from BNB Chain to Tron using Symbiosis Finance. As of April 10, 2026, stolen funds remained dormant across two Tron addresses with no further transfers or cash-out activity observed.
(Source: Cointelegraph, DEV Community Post-Mortem, BanklessTimes)
(c) Quantified impact
Aethir reported user losses under $90,000. PeckShield estimated gross funds drained at approximately $400,000 (approximately 423,000 ATH). The discrepancy reflects the difference between gross token value drained from the contract and confirmed direct user losses after rapid contract disconnection. The ETH-ARB bridge on Squid and the main ATH supply on Ethereum were unaffected.
(Source: Cointelegraph, CryptoPotato)
(d) Remediation/response taken
Aethir disconnected all compromised bridge contracts immediately upon detection. The team coordinated with Binance, Upbit, Bithumb, and HTX to blacklist attacker wallets. ZeroShadow provided forensic analysis to trace stolen funds. Aethir patched the vulnerable contracts, initiated comprehensive audits of related bridge code, and committed to publishing a full compensation plan for affected users, a complete list of attacker wallets, and a detailed post-mortem and repayment plan via Discord.
(Source: Cointelegraph, MEXC News, BanklessTimes)
(e) Current status
As of the filing date, the public record confirms that the breach was patched and a compensation plan was announced, but a publicly accessible post-mortem document and confirmed compensation execution have not been verified in reviewed sources.
The main ATH supply on Ethereum remains fully intact. The platform remained operational throughout the incident. Stolen funds were last observed dormant on two Tron addresses as of April 10, 2026.
(Source: CoinMarketCap AI Updates, Cointelegraph)
(f) References (optional)
(Source: Cointelegraph Incident Report, DEV Community Technical Post-Mortem)
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
- (a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
- Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
- Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
- Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
- (b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
- Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
- (c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
- Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
DCI Foundation, a Panama foundation company, operates the Aethir website and services. Access is restricted to users who are at least 18 years old and are not Prohibited Persons, defined to include sanctioned persons and individuals located in or connected to Sanctioned Jurisdictions. Airdrop claim addresses and IP addresses are screened under sanctions and risk controls and may be excluded from ATH distributions. Expanded sanctions enforcement, licensing requirements applicable to foundation entities, or regulatory action against the protocol structure could restrict token access, affect ATH's listing status on regulated venues, or compel operational restructuring.
The Foundation or its subsidiaries may bear tax reporting obligations in various jurisdictions with respect to ATH tokens. Tokenholders are individually responsible for determining their own tax treatment of ATH receipt, staking, and trading under applicable law. Tax treatment of DePIN rewards, governance tokens, and staking receipts (including stATH and veATH) varies by jurisdiction and remains unsettled in many markets.
(Source: Aethir General Terms of Service, Airdrop Terms of Service)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Aethir's network depends on correct operation across Containers, Checkers, Indexers, staking contracts, bridge contracts, and oracle infrastructure. Bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors in any of those components could result in loss of staked tokens, incorrect reward distribution, service disruption, or unauthorized asset transfers. The April 9, 2026 AethirOFTAdapter exploit — in which approximately $400,000 in ATH was drained from a bridge contract on BNB Chain — demonstrates that cross-chain bridge components present material attack surface even in an audited protocol.
Aethir has retained CertIK as an auditor and discloses checker-node and slashing controls. Audits and security reviews do not guarantee the absence of undiscovered vulnerabilities. The Aethir terms acknowledge that cyberattacks, security breaches, private-key compromise, and third-party failures could cause losses or adversely affect the protocol or ATH tokens.
(Source: Aethir FAQ, Airdrop Terms of Service, Cointelegraph, DEV Community Post-Mortem)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Aethir's tokenomics depend on sustained enterprise and developer demand for GPU compute, continued Checker node operator participation, and ongoing staking engagement. Resource owners earn ATH for contributing compute; developers pay ATH to access services; token utility therefore depends on the balance between compute supply and demand remaining economically viable for both sides.
The supply schedule presents concentration risk. Approximately 52% of total supply remains locked as of June 2026, with investor unlocks completing in mid-2027, team unlocks completing in December 2028, and DAO Treasury releases continuing through June 2028. Elevated unlock cadences — particularly from the investor cliff in June 2025 and the team cliff in December 2025 — represent selling pressure windows. If compute demand, staking participation, or node operator activity weakens, the reward assumptions embedded in the 15% checker-node allocation and the multi-season airdrop program could underperform, reducing incentive to hold or operate within the network. The Foundation Board retains authority to modify reward parameters and treasury allocations through governance, which introduces the risk that token emission or reward policies change materially without supermajority tokenholder approval.
(Source: Token Vesting, Checker Node Sale, Aethir Foundation Bylaws, Tokenomist)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.