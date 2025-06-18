Project and Team
Description of Project
A narrative description of the purpose of the project and its operation in layman's terms is provided.
Aerodrome is a decentralized spot exchange (spot DEX) designed to serve as Baseʼs liquidity hub, combining a powerful liquidity incentive engine, vote-lock governance model, and friendly user experience.
Disclosure of Revenue Streams
A narrative description of the Project's primary sources of revenue is provided, broken out by entity (e.g. Foundation, Labs, DAOs, or other).
As a MetaDEX, Aerodrome incentivizes activity on its DEX by issuing AERO to its liquidity providers. The activity to which this AERO is emitted is determined by veAERO holders, who directly receive all of the revenue generated by the activity they are incentivizing. Primary sources of revenue are trading fees and ‘external incentivesʼ paid by users seeking to induce veAERO holders to direct AERO emissions toward their desired pools. Of note is that veAERO voters receive that is, there is no global distribution of revenue. Only the revenue generated by pools they have voted on.
Unlocked AERO receives no fees and has no unique rights other than that it can be locked as veAERO. veAERO can vote to direct AERO emissions and receives 100% of revenues from pools it votes for. It also receives weekly rebases that offset dilution.
Equity-Token Relationship
The Project must clearly disclose the rights, value accrual mechanisms, and distinctions between token holders and DevCo equity holders. Any value allocated specifically to equity holders (e.g., dividends, profit-sharing) must be communicated separately from value accruing to token holders.
Contributors to Aerodrome (Dromos) have no enshrined claim on any protocol revenue. They generate value from the protocol primarily through their own veAERO positions and as such are coequal to any veAERO holder with respect to value accrual. There is thus no relevant equity-token relationship to disclose.
Disclosure of Advisory Billings to the Foundation
If core team members are compensated by any Tokens allocated to the Foundation through advisory services or similar agreements, or by any other payment method (i.e. fiat), these payments must be disclosed. Note, foundation team members known and exclusively compensated by the Foundation are excluded.
Dromos receives 5% of weekly AERO emissions, which it locks as veAERO. Contributors to Aerodrome (Dromos) have no enshrined claim on any protocol revenue. They generate value from the protocol primarily through their own veAERO positions and as such are coequal to any veAERO holder with respect to value accrual. The founding members of Dromos contributed to two other protocols, veDAO and Velodrome, and designed the token launches for Velodrome and Aerodrome. In both these cases, an overwhelming amount of control of the new protocols was allocated to previous protocolsʼ holders. There is no functional distinction in permissions or functionality between any of veAEROʼs holders, regardless of affiliation with Dromos. That is, there are no insiders.
Known Project Team
The identities of key team members (e.g., founders, CEO, CTO, COO of Labs, President of Foundation, etc.) are publicly disclosed.
Part of the Dromos contributorship is doxed, but many are anonymous, though often with highly visible identities. Its primary public-facing contributor is Alexander Cutler.
Token Supply and Allocation
Governance & Token Documentation Provided
The Project must provide publicly accessible documentation covering the Token's governance rights, rights to value accrual, any additional utility, and the mechanism by which token governance is implemented (e.g. an insider multi-sig).
Initial Allocation
Disclosed information explaining the launch and initial supply that includes: the total number of tokens issued, the category of the recipient (team, investor, foundation, community), the total supply of the token and if it is capped, and the initial vesting schedule.
Total genesis mint: 500mm AERO. Of this, 90% was immediately locked as veAERO.
AERO * Voter Incentives: 40M (8%) * Genesis Liquidity Incentives: 10M (2%) VEAERO * Airdrop for veVELO Lockers: 200M (40%) * Public Goods Fund (Auto Max-Locked): 105M (21%) * Foundation (Auto Max-Locked): 95M (19%) * Flight School (Auto Max-Locked): 50M (10%)
Vesting Insider Tokens
All Insider Token allocations (team, investor, foundation) must be transparent, per the disclosed Initial Allocation. If vesting occurs at a custodian, clearly disclose the employee categories and associated vesting schedules clearly in your documentation.
All allocated insider tokens are defined in the initial distribution; there are no ‘unissued tokensʼ, as all emissions are generated permissionlessly and immutably, with ultimate determination by the Aero Fed. There is no extraordinary mint authority. All tokens are vesting on-chain, of which 97% are currently vested https://defillama.com/unlocks/aerodrome
Labelled Unissued Token Wallets
Addresses that hold any Unissued Tokens (e.g. foundation, future contributors, treasury) must be publicly labelled (address listed in docs) and be held in distinct wallets. This includes the foundation allocation. The party (e.g. team, foundation, DAO) that controls the funds must also be disclosed.
All allocated insider tokens are defined in the initial distribution; there are no ‘unissued tokensʼ, as all emissions are generated permissionlessly and immutably, with ultimate determination by the Aero Fed. There is no extraordinary mint authority.
Team: Team Wallet/AERO Pools Vote Power: 0xbde0c70bdc242577c52dfad53389f82fd149ea5a
Foundation: Public Goods Wallet: 0x834C0DA026d5F933C2c18Fa9F8Ba7f1f792fDa52 Protocol Grants (became the flight school program that fund a lock bonus for all users): 0x51E171d2FDe9b37BBBb624A53Ef54959422388E4 Wallet holding buyback and locked funds from the public goods wallet that are delegated to flight school: 0x623CF63A1fA7068EBBDBa9F2EB262613EaB557a1 Liquid AERO minted at TGE (for incentives only): 0x7269de76188E6597444D0859C4e5c336D3c39dDb
Bonus: Velodrome Foundation Aerodrome Airdrop (Foundation): 0x5b1892b546002Ff3dd508500575bD6Bf7a101431
Airdrop Process
The project must disclose all airdrop eligibility criteria clearly and provide a full CSV list of recipients, including addresses and amount received.
200mm veAERO were distributed to veVELO holders, as shown in the above image. Full wallet list in the CSV LINKED. Aerodrome airdrop criteria: https://medium.com/@aerodromefi/aerodrome-launch-tokenomics-30b546654a91 and distribution: Airdrop for veVELO Lockers: 200,000,000 (40%)
Ecosystem Pairs and Public Goods: 105,000,000 (21%)
Aerodrome Team: 70,000,000 (14%)
Protocol Grants: 50,000,000 (10%)
AERO Pools Votepower: 25,000,000 (5%)
Locked Staking Reward to Insiders
Disclose information on insiders (Team, Investors, Foundation, Advisors) tokens that are locked and can earn rewards.
There is no functional distinction in permissions or functionality between any of veAEROʼs holders, regardless of affiliation with Dromos. That is, there are no insiders.
Future Token Issuance
The project commits that any future token issuance (e.g., minting or emissions outside scheduled vesting) will be publicly disclosed and justified on an official platform (e.g., governance forum, blog, or docs).
As discussed above, all AERO emissions are generated permissionlessly and immutably on a schedule defined below, available at aerodrome.finance/docs.
Emissions The initial supply of $AERO is 500M, with 450M distributed as vote-locked ($veAERO) tokens. Weekly emissions will begin at 10M $AERO (2% of the initial supply). The emission schedule will follow three phases: Take-off: During the first 14 weeks (epochs), emissions will increase at 3% per week, allowing for rapid growth in protocol activity and partner onboarding. Cruise: After Epoch 14, emissions will decay at 1% per epoch, ensuring total supply inflation decreases over time as the protocol matures.
Aero Fed: When emissions programmatically drop under 9M per epoch, approximately Epoch 67, veAERO voters will take control of Aerodrome's monetary policy through the Aero Fed system. Voters will collectively make one of three choices each epoch: * Increase emissions by 0.01% of total supply (0.52% annualized) * Decrease emissions by 0.01% of total supply (0.52% annualized) * Maintain emissions unchanged as a % of total supply The winning vote will be determined by simple majority vote. If an Increase or Decrease is selected, the emission rate will change one full epoch after the vote. A max emission rate will be set at 1% of total supply per week (52% annualized) and a minimum rate at 0.01% per week (0.52% annualized).
Future & Related Token Launches
The team discloses all tokens launched by its key team members in the past and explicitly lays out its philosophy around launching new tokens, related to the project or otherwise. (e.g. "We do not plan to launch additional tokens" or "Any additional tokens will be given 1:1 to existing token holders who can then vote on proposals submitted by the management team.")
The founding members of Dromos contributed to two other protocols, veDAO and Velodrome, and designed the token launches for Velodrome and Aerodrome. In both these cases, an overwhelming amount of control of the new protocols was allocated to previous protocolsʼ holders. When veDAO, a Solidly subDAO, was sunset following Solidlyʼs collapse, veDAO tokenholders received both the DAOʼs USDC treasury and an allocation of liquid VELO amounting collectively to 27% of the initial supply of Velodrome, a wholly new, unrelated project (the Velodrome Foundation received 10% supply). On Aerodromeʼs launch, as discussed above, veVELO holders received 40% of the initial supply of AERO, locked as veAERO. Although we cannot predict whether Dromos will ever launch new tokens, we can say that we have always sought to maximize value to existing stakeholders, regardless of affiliation. Indeed, because Dromosʼ primary revenue generation is derived from veVELO and veAERO positions—not from token sales—it is highly aligned with stakeholders.
Transactions & Market Structure
Insider & Related Person Transactions
The project commits to disclosing any material Related Party & Insider Transaction within 30 days and includes: The nature of the transaction, the Related Person, the basis on which the person is a Related Person, and the number of tokens involved in the transaction. This includes tokens issued by the foundation.
We commit to disclosing related party transactions within 30 days. We have never undertaken any such transactions and have no plans to do so. Where the Aerodrome Foundation contracts with Dromos contributors for certain services, any such contracts are the product of arms length negotiation and payment in USD or USDC.
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclosed information of previous fundraising rounds, material OTC rounds to investors, or discounted market maker sales involving the Project and its Token that includes: the date of sale, number of tokens sold, and the vesting schedule of these tokens. The Project commits to disclosing any material OTC deal involving token sales and purchases by the foundation within 30 days.
No organization, whether Dromos or the Foundations, has ever sold tokens. We fully intend to sell any AERO or VELO, nor does Dromos or the Foundations maintain liquid AERO or VELO treasuries for potential future sales or grants.
Transparent Market Maker Deals & Exchange Listings
Projects must disclose key details of market making and centralized exchange agreements affecting token liquidity, including: names of all market makers & centralized exchanges involved, the token allocation for each (as % of total supply), and the duration of each agreement.
We contract with Flowdesk on a retainer basis for market making services on centralized exchanges. No AERO tokens are granted or loaned to Flowdesk. This relationship is renewed annually. We have never entered a listing agreement with any centralized exchange; in fact, several listings were done without our prior knowledge. The Aerodrome Foundation partners with Flowdesk for CeFi liquidity on a retainer basis. There are no loans of any AERO under this arrangement. Flowdesk provides liquidity on the following exchanges: Coinbase, Kucoin, Bitget, Bitmart, Gate.io, and Kraken. This arrangement renews every July.
Financial Disclosure
Disclosure of Assets and Cash Flow
The Project commits to providing updates to token holders on a quarterly basis via forum posts, live dashboards, or reports that cover core project KPIs, changes to Token supply or allocations, and disclosure of top line revenue and expenses. The Project may engage third-party contractors to prepare and deliver these updates.
We commit to holding organized tokenholder updates in the near future and view this as best practice for any organization with public stakeholders.
Public Token Holder Relations Reports
The foundation's assets or working capital are held onchain and publicly labelled, providing the ability to track asset holdings, revenue, and expenses. Or, the foundation publishes a quarterly, publicly available financial report of its assets, working capital, revenue and expenses.
Team: Team Wallet/AERO Pools Vote Power: 0xbde0c70bdc242577c52dfad53389f82fd149ea5a
Foundation: Public Goods Wallet: 0x834C0DA026d5F933C2c18Fa9F8Ba7f1f792fDa52 Protocol Grants (became the flight school program that fund a lock bonus for all users): 0x51E171d2FDe9b37BBBb624A53Ef54959422388E4 Wallet holding buyback and locked funds from the public goods wallet that are delegated to flight school: 0x623CF63A1fA7068EBBDBa9F2EB262613EaB557a1 Liquid AERO minted at TGE (for incentives only): 0x7269de76188E6597444D0859C4e5c336D3c39dDb
Bonus: Velodrome Foundation Aerodrome Airdrop (Foundation): 0x5b1892b546002Ff3dd508500575bD6Bf7a101431
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Aerodrome is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.