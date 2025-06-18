As a MetaDEX, Aerodrome incentivizes activity on its DEX by issuing AERO to its liquidity providers. The activity to which this AERO is emitted is determined by veAERO holders, who directly receive all of the revenue generated by the activity they are incentivizing. Primary sources of revenue are trading fees and ‘external incentivesʼ paid by users seeking to induce veAERO holders to direct AERO emissions toward their desired pools. Of note is that veAERO voters receive that is, there is no global distribution of revenue. Only the revenue generated by pools they have voted on.

Unlocked AERO receives no fees and has no unique rights other than that it can be locked as veAERO. veAERO can vote to direct AERO emissions and receives 100% of revenues from pools it votes for. It also receives weekly rebases that offset dilution.