Project & Team
Description of Project
Aerodrome is a decentralized spot exchange (spot DEX) designed to serve as Base's liquidity hub, combining a powerful liquidity incentive engine, vote-lock governance model, and friendly user experience.
Known Project Team
Labs / DevCo
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|Alexander Cutler
|CEO
|Designed token launches for Velodrome and Aerodrome; previously contributed to veDAO and Velodrome. Previous work in politics, at Apple, and a creative consulting organization.
|Stas Sușcov
|CTO
|Previously contributed to veDAO and Velodrome. 15 years of open source development and startup experience. Two-time Google Summer of Code alum, long-term OSS contributor, former local lead for Ruby on Rails, Ubuntu, and WordPress. Led tech at 10+ startups across the US and EU, with many in healthcare and fintech, and has helped bootstrap a coworking space, cafés, and an eyewear business.
|David Annis
|COO
|20+ years of experience in creative production, agency leadership, and operational strategy. Has helped scale teams, design systems, and deliver brand and product launches across industries.
|Chris Boulos
|President
|Previously contributed to veDAO and Velodrome. Previous work across hedge funds, management consulting, and economic research. BA Columbia University, MBA University of Chicago
|Vin Perlman
|VP of Communications
|Decade+ of experience in marketing across a wide range of industries, from tech to food to healthcare.
|Jim Petrila
|CLO
|Decade+ of experience in private practice, Department of Justice, and Binance US. BA University of Michigan, JD University of Virginia
|Dan Wick
|CFO
|Previously contributed to veDAO and Velodrome. Previous work in education policy and analysis. MPP Princeton University
Foundation
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|Luis A. de la Cerda
|Executive Director, Aerodrome Foundation
|Previously contributed to veDAO and Velodrome. Prev. work at Boston Consulting Group and SwissRe. MBA University of Chicago.
Labs/DevCo (Dromos)
Foundation (Aerodrome Foundation)
DAO / Onchain Governance Leadership No formal DAO leadership exists; governance is exercised by veAERO holders directly through onchain voting.
DAO Structure
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles, governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each.
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe current governance rights of tokenholders and presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism.
(a) IP ownership & control
Dromos with license to Foundation
(b) Contract/admin powers
Per the prior filing: "There is no extraordinary mint authority" and "all emissions are generated permissionlessly and immutably, with ultimate determination by the Aero Fed."
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Per the prior filing: veAERO holders can vote to direct AERO emissions, receive 100% of revenues from pools they vote for, and receive weekly rebases that offset dilution. Unlocked AERO receives no fees and has no unique rights other than that it can be locked as veAERO. Once emissions drop below 9M per epoch (approximately Epoch 67), veAERO voters take control of monetary policy through the Aero Fed system, voting each epoch to (i) increase emissions by 0.01% of total supply, (ii) decrease emissions by 0.01% of total supply, or (iii) maintain emissions, decided by simple majority, with a max rate of 1% of total supply/week and a min rate of 0.01%/week.
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
There is no DAO or non-economic governance rights. The protocol’s economics are controlled by veAERO holders via a direct claim on protocol revenue and the ability to direct AERO emissions. Per the prior filing: veAERO holders direct AERO emissions on a per-pool basis and receive 100% of trading fees and external incentives from the pools they vote for (no global revenue distribution). Unlocked AERO has no governance rights and no fee accrual. There are no buybacks distributed to tokenholders by governance vote currently.
(e) Control surface reliance
With the evolution to v3, tokenholders will be able to direct AERO emissions in realtime, but otherwise there are no planned governance changes.
(f) Dissolution authority
There is no DAO to dissolve; governance is exercised directly by veAERO holders on-chain, and the protocol contracts are immutable and continue operating independent of any entity.
There is no DAO or non-economic governance rights. The protocol’s economics are controlled by veAERO holders via a direct claim on protocol revenue and the ability to direct AERO emissions.
Primary Foundation
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the Foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Developer Company.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each.
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms by which protocol-controlled resources may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If none exist, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
Exempted Limited Guarantee Foundation Company - Cayman
(b) IP ownership & control
The Foundation licenses intellectual property from Dromos Labs.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
— Per the prior filing, the Foundation received 95M AERO (19% of supply) auto-max-locked as veAERO at genesis and operates the Public Goods Wallet (0x834C...fDa52), a Protocol Grants/Flight School wallet (0x51E1...88E4), and a buyback/locked-funds wallet (0x623C...57a1). The Foundation controls the Momentum Fund (a combination of the Public Goods Wallet and the Protocol Grants/Flight School wallet), which is a large veAERO position that can be utilized to support and grow the protocol.
(d) Powers over DevCo
Per the prior filing: "Where the Aerodrome Foundation contracts with Dromos contributors for certain services, any such contracts are the product of arms length negotiation and payment in USD or USDC." The Foundation can not directly influence Dromos decision-making beyond arm's-length service contracts.
(e) Contract/admin powers
|Role
|Power
|Holder
|Method
|governor
|Whitelist tokens for gauges; gauge governance params
|0xE6A4…2075
|Gnosis Safe, 3-of-7
|emergencyCouncil
|Kill / revive gauges (safety)
|0x9924…013D
|Gnosis Safe, 3-of-5
|epochGovernor
|Execute the veAERO Aero Fed epoch vote
|0xC715…E497 (SimpleEpochGovernor)
|Automated contract; no human signer
|Minter team
|Set team emission rate within a hard cap
|0xbde0…EA5a (Team Wallet)
|Gnosis Safe, 4-of-7
|VotingEscrow team
|veNFT / redistribution admin
|0xEe5b…5e15 (Redistributor)
|Automated contract (non-proxy)
None of these roles can upgrade the protocol code, mint outside the schedule, or move user funds. The core protocol contracts are non-upgradeable and there is no extraordinary mint authority (emissions are generated permissionlessly per the immutable schedule). A limited set of privileged roles exists, each held by a distinct controller:
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Per the prior filing: "No organization, whether Dromos or the Foundations, has ever sold tokens. We fully intend [not] to sell any AERO or VELO, nor does Dromos or the Foundations maintain liquid AERO or VELO treasuries for potential future sales or grants." The Foundation's veAERO position accrues fees from pools it votes on (per the standard veAERO economics). Other operative arrangement beyond standard veAERO accrual to the Foundation is the Foundation’s ownership of a veAERO position via the Momentum Fund, which allows the Foundation to participate in the protocol’s economics in the same manner as any other veAERO holder.
Primary Developer Company
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the Developer Company can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each.
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms by which protocol-controlled resources may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If none exist, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
Delaware incorporated LLC
(b) IP ownership & control
Dromos owns the brand and code based intellectual property that it developed/develops..
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
— Per the prior filing: "Dromos receives 5% of weekly AERO emissions, which it locks as veAERO." Dromos also operates the Team Wallet/AERO Pools Vote Power wallet (0xbde0...ea5a), which allows it to participate in protocol economics the same as any other veAERO holder. "There is no extraordinary mint authority." There is no control over other protocol-controlled resources.
(d) Powers over Foundation
Dromos can not directly or indirectly influence Foundation decision-making. Not addressed in the prior filing
(e) Contract/admin powers
The core protocol contracts are immutable/ non-upgradeable, and there is no extraordinary mint authority. The developer company's only protocol admin role is the Minter team role, held by the Team Wallet (a 4-of-7 Gnosis Safe), which can set the team emission rate within a hard cap and set the team address. It cannot upgrade the protocol code, mint outside the schedule, or move user funds.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Per the prior filing: Dromos contributors "have no enshrined claim on any protocol revenue. They generate value from the protocol primarily through their own veAERO positions and as such are coequal to any veAERO holder with respect to value accrual." Dromos receives 5% of weekly AERO emissions, locked as veAERO. "Where the Aerodrome Foundation contracts with Dromos contributors for certain services, any such contracts are the product of arms length negotiation and payment in USD or USDC." "No organization, whether Dromos or the Foundations, has ever sold tokens."
Affiliated Protocol Contributor
- (a) Identity & role — Legal name, entity type, jurisdiction, and role.
- (b) Parameter control & scope — If any, what major protocol parameters the APC controls; include the method of authority. If none, say so.
- (c) Contract/admin powers — If any, provide pause/upgrade powers, governance-executor authorities and limitations; include the method/threshold for each. If none, say so.
- (d) Compensation and material economic arrangements — If any protocol-generated resources or economic value is dynamically routed to the APC, describe the arrangement. If none, state that explicitly.
(a) Identity & role
Hyperlane cross-chain interoperability / messaging; builds Aerodrome's cross-chain "meta-swap" functionality and related interop.
Wonderland Core protocol development.
Vending Machine External analytics & research (advisory). Provides analysis and recommendations; does not execute protocol changes.
(b) Parameter control & scope
Hyperlane None.
Wonderland None.
Vending Machine None.
(c) Contract/admin powers
Hyperlane None over Aerodrome's contracts.
Wonderland None.
Vending Machine None.
(d) Compensation and material economic arrangements
Hyperlane Foundation resources are routed. Source: Aerodrome protocol revenue. Mechanism: a revenue share referenced to a veAERO position, paid in USDC (Hyperlane foregoes direct product profit; amounts above cost accrue to the token). Frequency: ongoing, recalculated quarterly. Duration: the multi-year term of the service agreement. Work product is assigned to the Foundation.
Wonderland Foundation resources are routed. Source: protocol revenue. Mechanism: a veAERO position (sweep rights) accruing protocol revenue like any locked position; the developer company separately pays cash for development time. Frequency: continuous accrual; cash per development schedule. Duration: multi-year term. Work product is assigned to the developer company.
Vending Machine Foundation resources are routed. Source: the Momentum Fund (protocol-controlled veAERO). Mechanism: a veAERO position (sweep rights) accruing protocol revenue. Frequency: continuous accrual. Duration: Multi-year term. No other APCs exist.
The protocol works with a small number of affiliated contributors. Each is engaged under a service agreement with the Aerodrome Foundation or the developer company; the commercial terms of these agreements are confidential and are not disclosed here. None of these contributors controls protocol parameters, holds on-chain administrative authority over the protocol's contracts, or has governance or treasury influence tied to its engagement. They are not granted any tokens.
- Hyperlane — cross-chain interoperability / messaging provider; develops Aerodrome's cross-chain swap ("meta-swap") functionality and related interop.
- Wonderland — core protocol development.
- Vending Machine — external analytics and research. Advisory in nature: it provides analysis and recommendations and does not execute protocol changes.
Token Supply
Initial Allocation
|Ticker
|Date
|Allocation Category Name
|Recipient Type
|Allocation %
|Allocation Tokens
|TGE Unlock %
|TGE Unlock Tokens
|Cliff Months
|Cliff Unlock %
|Linear Vesting Months
|Cadence Months
|Circulating Treatment
|Notes on what each category is used for
|If applicable: Contract / Wallet address
|Liquid AERO (Voter Incentives)
|8%
|40M
|Bootstrap voting activity
|Liquid AERO (Genesis Liquidity)
|2%
|10M
|Seed initial pool liquidity
|Airdrop for veVELO Lockers
|40%
|200M
|Bootstrap governance
|Public Goods Fund / Ecosystem Pairs
|21%
|105M
|Public goods and ecosystem pair voting
|Foundation
|19%
|95M
|Ecosystem development and operations
|Flight School / Protocol Grants
|10%
|50M
|Flight School program (lock bonus)
(a) Launch supply totals
Total genesis mint: 500M AERO. Of this, 90% (450M) was immediately locked as veAERO at TGE; the remaining 10% (50M) was minted as liquid AERO for incentives only (40M for voter incentives + 10M for genesis liquidity incentives).
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
(c) Initial price per token
No fixed price was set; AERO entered circulation at TGE and price was discovered on the market
(d) Ticker / market symbol
AERO
(e) Total supply & supply regime
Initial supply 500M AERO. Supply is not fixed; AERO is inflationary via permissionless, immutable weekly emissions. Weekly emissions began at 10M AERO (2% of initial supply). Take-off phase: first 14 epochs, emissions increase 3% per week. Cruise phase: after Epoch 14, emissions decay 1% per epoch. Aero Fed phase: when emissions programmatically drop under 9M per epoch (approximately Epoch 67), Fed Governor contract took control of monetary policy and may vote each epoch to increase by 0.01% of total supply, decrease by 0.01% of total supply, or maintain emissions, with a max rate of 1%/week (52% annualized) and a min rate of 0.01%/week (0.52% annualized).
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
Per the prior B2 filing: "All allocated insider tokens are defined in the initial distribution; there are no 'unissued tokens', as all emissions are generated permissionlessly and immutably… All tokens are vesting on-chain, of which 97% are currently vested" (per defillama.com/unlocks/aerodrome). The 450M veAERO allocations (Airdrop, Public Goods, Foundation, Flight School) were auto-max-locked at TGE. The 50M liquid AERO allocations were unlocked at TGE for incentive use.
Vesting Insider Tokens
Per the prior filing: "All allocated insider tokens are defined in the initial distribution; there are no 'unissued tokens', as all emissions are generated permissionlessly and immutably, with ultimate determination by the Aero Fed. There is no extraordinary mint authority. All tokens are vesting on-chain, of which 97% are currently vested." Additionally: "There is no functional distinction in permissions or functionality between any of veAERO's holders, regardless of affiliation with Dromos. That is, there are no insiders." Dromos receives 5% of weekly AERO emissions, which it locks as veAERO. There are no token grants to individual contributors of any kind.
Disclosure of Token Advisory Billings
- (a) Existence — Whether any such token-based payments or advisory commitments exist, or explicitly state that no token-based compensation for advisory commitments exist.
- (b) Total token allocation — The total token allocation across all advisory services.
- (c) Payer entity — The payer entity.
- (d) Description of advisory/services — A brief description of the advisory/services.
None.
KOL Marketing Activities
- (a) Existence & scope — State plainly whether KOLs receive tokens for payment. If none, say so.
- (b) Usernames & roles — List usernames/handles and platforms for KOLs that received token-based compensation and describe the nature of their activities.
- (c) Token allocation & vesting/locks — Provide the aggregate token amount across all such arrangements and summarize vesting, lock, or release terms.
No KOL or marketing activities.
Labelled Unissued & Operational Token Wallets
|Title
|Primary Function
|Chain
|Address
|Control Mechanism
|Explorer Link
|Team Wallet / AERO Pools Vote Power
|Dromos team wallet; veAERO vote power for AERO pools
|Base
|0xbde0c70bdc242577c52dfad53389f82fd149ea5a
|basescan.org/address/0xbde0...ea5a
|Public Goods Wallet (Foundation)
|Aerodrome Foundation public goods funding
|Base
|0x834C0DA026d5F933C2c18Fa9F8Ba7f1f792fDa52
|basescan.org/address/0x834C...fDa52
|Protocol Grants / Flight School
|Funds a lock bonus for all users (Flight School program)
|Base
|0x51E171d2FDe9b37BBBb624A53Ef54959422388E4
|basescan.org/address/0x51E1...88E4
|Buyback / Locked Funds (delegated to Flight School)
|Holds buyback and locked funds from the Public Goods Wallet, delegated to Flight School
|Base
|0x623CF63A1fA7068EBBDBa9F2EB262613EaB557a1
|basescan.org/address/0x623C...57a1
|Liquid AERO at TGE (Incentives)
|Liquid AERO minted at TGE for voter and genesis liquidity incentives only
|Base
|0x7269de76188E6597444D0859C4e5c336D3c39dDb
|basescan.org/address/0x7269...9dDb
|Velodrome Foundation Aerodrome Airdrop (Bonus)
|Velodrome Foundation's allocation from the AERO airdrop to veVELO holders
|Base
|0x5b1892b546002Ff3dd508500575bD6Bf7a101431
|basescan.org/address/0x5b18...1431
All allocated insider tokens are defined in the initial distribution; there are no 'unissued tokens', as all emissions are generated permissionlessly and immutably, with ultimate determination by the Aero Fed. There is no extraordinary mint authority. The wallets below are essential to operations.
Market Structure
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
|Market Maker Name
|Token Allocation Committed
|Term Duration
|Structure Name
|Flowdesk
|0% — no AERO granted or loaned
|Annual; renews every July
|Retainer model (cash/fiat)
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
|Exchange Name
|Token Allocation Committed
|Term Duration
|Native Token Listing Fees
|Coinbase, Kucoin, Bitget, Bitmart, Gate.io, Kraken
|0% — no AERO allocated for listing
|N/A — no listing agreement; Flowdesk MM retainer renews annually
|None paid in AERO
Liquidity Deals and Market Activity
- (a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any) — Source of funds, treatment, controller/approvals, and whether those tokens may be re-used, re-issued, or permanently removed from circulation.
- (b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL) — Where deployed, total token or dollar size across deployments, controller, and unwind/exit policy.
- (c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL — The total size across all deals, and where the capital participates.
- (d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens) — Principal, gross position size, collateral, counterparties, and unwind/exit policy.
(a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any)
At its discretion, the Foundation, via the Momentum Fund, may direct protocol fees accrued by the Momentum Fund to open-market AERO purchases. Treatment: purchased AERO is locked as maximum-duration veAERO (held / delegated through the buyback wallet, a 3-of-5 Gnosis Safe). Controller: Aerodrome Foundation (3-of-5 multisig). Scale: Q4 2025 ≈ 8.12M AERO; Q1 2026 ≈ 9.39M AERO (~1% of circulating float per quarter); verifiable on-chain (Dune query 7688604).
(b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL)
None
(c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL
None
(d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens)
None
Resources
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
No organization, whether Dromos or the Foundations, has ever sold tokens. We fully intend [not] to sell any AERO or VELO, nor does Dromos or the Foundations maintain liquid AERO or VELO treasuries for potential future sales or grants. No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.
Operational Funding, Economic Flows, and Resource Provisioning
(a) Entity existence
Foundation: the Aerodrome Foundation exists. Lab/DevCo: Dromos exists. DAO: does not exist
(b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows
Foundation: Per the prior filing, the Foundation received 95M AERO (19% of supply) auto-max-locked as veAERO at genesis. Its veAERO position accrues weekly rebases (offsetting dilution) and 100% of the trading fees plus external incentives from any pools it directs its votes toward. The Foundation does not sell AERO. Dromos (Lab/DevCo): Per the prior filing, Dromos receives 5% of weekly AERO emissions, which it locks as veAERO, generating value through veAERO position accrual (rebases, fees, incentives) on the same terms as any other veAERO holder. Where the Foundation contracts with Dromos contributors for services, payment is in USD/USDC at arm's length. DAO: no DAO entity exists
(c) Operational use of resources
(d) Onchain Resource Usage
The prior filing provided one external link: https://app.blockworksresearch.com/analytics/aerodrome, defillama.com/unlocks/aerodrome—DeFiLlama vesting/unlock dashboard for AERO. Also referenced for documentation: aerodrome.finance/docs (canonical supply, emissions, governance, veAERO mechanics) and github.com/aerodrome-finance/contracts (smart contract specifications).
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
No exploits as of 2026-06-17
[Optional] Offchain Foundation Or DevCo Income Statement
No disclosure.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Aerodrome is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.