(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

The legal and regulatory treatment of crypto-assets remains uncertain and varies across jurisdictions. aeon tokens may be classified as securities, financial instruments, or otherwise regulated assets in certain jurisdictions, which could result in restrictions on transferability, trading, or use, delisting, or other regulatory actions. The token was distributed via an open, permissionless bonding curve with no KYC and is not registered with any securities regulator. There are no project-imposed jurisdictional or user-access restrictions; users are responsible for compliance with the laws of their own jurisdictions. Tax treatment is uncertain; holders are solely responsible for their own tax obligations. Entity / structure: AEON is currently in the process of incorporation in the BVI under the Bedrock framework; until incorporation completes, enforceable obligations against an entity are limited.

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

The framework and token rely on smart contracts and infrastructure that, despite reviews, may contain undiscovered vulnerabilities. The token operates on Base (an Ethereum L2), which may experience congestion, high fees, sequencer downtime, reorganizations, or other disruptions. The framework executes inside GitHub Actions and is subject to GitHub’s availability, terms, and rate limits — changes by GitHub could impair operation in ways the project cannot mitigate. Skills may invoke third-party APIs and LLM providers whose availability, pricing, or terms could change. Security measures and their limitations: The Doppler contracts that aeon is deployed from have been audited multiple times by independent firms: OpenZeppelin (November 2024), Certora (November 2024), and a public Cantina security competition (January 2025; $65,000 prize pool; 101 findings reviewed; scope including the Airlock, TokenFactory, and DERC20 contracts used by aeon), with an ongoing Cantina bug bounty. Doppler states that all of its contracts are audited by independent auditors, and its upgrade model is forward-only — deployed tokens cannot be modified. The underlying Uniswap v4 infrastructure has nine independent audits and a $15.5M bug bounty. These reviews cover the launchpad standard rather than aeon-specific code; audits cannot guarantee the absence of undiscovered vulnerabilities. An external security review of the framework’s execution paths and skill isolation was conducted by community contributor antfleet-ops. Single-maintainer concentration: Upstream development depends on a single lead maintainer; loss of attention or capacity would slow or halt development, with no contractual mechanism to compel continued work. Fork divergence: The framework is open-source and may be forked by independent operators; the maintainer cannot guarantee fork behaviour, compatibility, or security posture across forks.

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

aeon tokens do not represent equity, ownership, profit-sharing rights, dividends, or claims on assets or revenues of any affiliated entity, contributor, or maintainer. An adopted buyback policy directs 50% of project revenue other than trading fees to purchases of aeon; no such non-fee revenue has been received to date and no buybacks have occurred. This policy is not contractually or on-chain enforced and may be modified by future governance decision of the project, which could adversely affect holder expectations of value accrual. No other revenue-sharing or distribution mechanism is in force. The project’s fee revenue depends on trading activity in the aeon pools; a decline in trading volume would reduce both operational funding and treasury accrual. The token’s monetary policy itself cannot be changed by any party: total supply is fixed in practice — the DERC20 standard’s mintInflation() function is visible in the contract but is permanently inactive in this deployment and cannot be activated by any party (see §6(e)); no additional aeon can be minted. This conclusion depends on the deployed contract configuration described in §6(e), which is verifiable on-chain. Holders may burn their own tokens, which can only reduce supply. aeon is subject to significant price volatility, and there is no assurance that aeon tokens will have any value, liquidity, or utility. Disambiguation risk: “AEON” is also the name of unrelated tokens operated by different teams; market confusion could affect liquidity and listings.