Project & Team
Description of Project
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Operators of autonomous agents are forced into a binary choice: rent hosted runtime (giving up custody of keys, data, and execution scheduling) or run self-hosted infrastructure (devops burden, uptime risk, secret management). aeon — “background intelligence that evolves with you” — is an open-source framework that runs each agent instance entirely inside the operator’s own GitHub repository via GitHub Actions, powered by Claude Code. There is no hosted runtime to trust and no infrastructure to maintain: the operator forks the repository, adds their own Claude Code token, and the agent runs on their own GitHub Actions allowance. Operators retain full custody of secrets, schedule, data, and execution.
(b) Operational priorities
aeon is a self-funding open-source project. It did not raise a funding round and holds no investor capital. Operating costs are covered by the project’s share of trading fees generated by the aeon token (see §5 and §9): the ETH/WETH portion of those fees funds operations (compensation for the team and collaborators), and the native-aeon portion accrues to the protocol treasury. Compute for each agent instance is supplied by that operator’s own GitHub Actions allowance, so the project carries no per-operator infrastructure cost.
(c) High-level project overview
Agent behaviours are defined as plain-text “skills” — Markdown files specifying the task, available tools, and expected output. The framework ships with 186 built-in skills across research and content, developer tooling, on-chain/crypto monitoring, productivity, and agent self-management; all skills are disabled by default, and the operator enables only what they need. The framework can also create and install new skills itself (via its build-skill and search-skill capabilities), so the skill catalogue expands over time. Scheduled skills run on cron expressions defined in aeon.yml; reactive skills respond to inbound messages from Telegram, Discord, or Slack, to repository events, or to webhooks. Skills can be chained so the output of one becomes the input of the next. State is file-based and committed to the operator’s own repository, making each instance reproducible from the fork and auditable via Git history. There is no central runtime, hosted gateway, or shared cluster.
(d) Primary token functions
aeon is an ERC-20 on Base with the ERC20Votes (on-chain voting weight with delegation) and ERC20Permit (gasless approvals) extensions. The token is not required to run the framework — operators can fork and run aeon without holding any tokens. The token coordinates the project’s open-source ecosystem and surfaces governance signal via ERC20Votes; no on-chain governance executor, Snapshot space, or active proposal process is currently operated. Value accrual is described in §3(d).
(e) Control surface reliance
- Token contract: 0xbf8e8f0e8866a7052f948c16508644347c57aba3 on Base. Contract type: canonical Doppler DERC20 (deployed via Bankr’s Doppler integration; standard contracts maintained by Whetstone Research, the same standard used by projects such as Zora, Paragraph, and Noice). aeon did not deploy a custom token contract.
- Mint authority: the contract’s owner() is the Doppler Airlock orchestrator contract(0x660eAaEdEBc968f8f3694354FA8EC0b4c5Ba8D12) — the protocol, not the aeon team or any individual. The team cannot mint, change the mint rate, or alter token parameters. See §5(e) for the inflation mechanism.
- Burn: holders may call burn() to destroy their own tokens.
- Pause / freeze / blacklist: none. Liquidity and curve parameters are immutable (Bankr’s Doppler deployment uses a no-op governance/migrator configuration; trading cannot be paused and liquidity cannot be altered or withdrawn by any party).
|Label
|Address
|Purpose
|Treasury (Safe multisig)
|0xf1e958db…b4fb158e
|Holds fee-accrued aeon (~11.65% of supply) and ETH fee revenue
|Fee recipient
|0x67976ceb…f305e3a2
|Receives the Bankr trading fee (ETH + aeon) on every swap; forwards to treasury
|Token contract
|0xbf8e8f0e…7c57aba3
|aeon DERC20
Known Project Team
Labs / DevCo
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|Aaron Mars (aaronjmars)
|Founder & Lead Maintainer.
|Founder of Hyperstitions (a leading prediction market); investor at telah.vc; ~6 years in crypto. GitHub: [github.com/aaronjmars](https://github.com/aaronjmars)· X: [x.com/aaronjmars](https://x.com/aaronjmars).
|0xNurstar
|Independent contributor (not employees or officers of any project entity)
|Community building, social media management, content, and BD
Foundation
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|The foundation role under the Bedrock framework is held by Bedrock SPC, a Cayman Islands segregated portfolio company, acting for and on behalf of its segregated portfolio Bedrock SPC SP2, which holds the Company’s Preference Shares and Golden Share (see §4). Marc Piano is named in the constitutional documents as its independent director / authorised signatory.
|N/A
|N/A
DAO / Onchain Governance
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|A formal DAO does not exist.
|N/A
|N/A
DAO Structure
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The codebase is open-source under the MIT License. IP is currently held by Aaron Elijah Mars in personal capacity and will be held entirely by AEON (the BVI company) upon incorporation; IP attribution and assignment to the company are executed as part of the Bedrock incorporation process. Repository: github.com/aaronjmars/aeon, public since March 2026.
(b) Contract/admin powers
See §1(e). Token mint authority sits with the Doppler Airlock contract; the team holds no admin control over the token.
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
None. No locked tokens and no staking mechanism deployed by the project.
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
Value accrual operates through two channels. First, the protocol treasury accrues the native-aeon portion of trading fees (see §1(b)/§9); the treasury currently holds ~11.95% of supply, sourced entirely from fee accrual — not from a launch allocation and not from purchases. Second, under an adopted buyback policy, 50% of all project revenue other than trading fees is to be used to purchase aeon; no such non-fee revenue has been received to date, so no buybacks have occurred yet. This policy may be modified by future governance decision of the project (no on-chain tokenholder governance process currently exists); any modification will be disclosed. The token confers no equity, ownership, dividend, profit-share, or claim on assets or revenues of any entity, contributor, or maintainer.
(e) Dissolution authority
N/A (no DAO).
A formal DAO does not exist. The token includes ERC20Votes for voting weight and delegation, but there is no governance executor, Snapshot space, active proposal process, or DAO legal wrapper.
Primary Foundation
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The foundation role under the Bedrock framework is performed by Bedrock SPC, a Cayman Islands segregated portfolio company, acting for and on behalf of its segregated portfolio Bedrock SPC SP2 (the “Foundation”). The Foundation holds the Company’s Preference Shares and Golden Share under the Founder’s and Shareholder’s Agreement and the amended and restated Memorandum and Articles of Association, both dated on or around 11 June 2026.
(b) IP ownership & control
The Foundation owns or controls no IP, trademarks, or repositories, and has no subsidiary entities. The aeon codebase IP is described in §3(a) and §5(b).
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No DAO exists; the Foundation holds no powers over the treasury or protocol-controlled resources; and no party can administer the token, whose contract is immutable with a permanently inactive mint mechanism (see §1(e)/§6(e)). The Foundation’s powers are the corporate Preference-Share and Golden-Share rights described in §4(d), not powers over the treasury or token.
(d) Powers over DevCo
The Foundation (Bedrock SPC SP2) sits on Aeon Inc.’s cap table holding 25 Preference Shares and the single Golden Share, both embedded in the company’s constitutional documents (the amended and restated M&AA adopted 11 June 2026) and not removable or overridable by the founder — giving it independent, enforceable shareholder rights vis-à-vis the DevCo. The founder holds the Ordinary Shares (80 issued) and retains operational control, but amendments to the constitutional documents, a change of control, asset sales, related-party transactions, and any winding-up are Reserved Matters / Golden-Share-protected actions that cannot proceed without the Foundation’s consent. The Golden Share carries protective, veto and enforcement rights but no economic rights; the Preference Shares carry priority on dividends and return of capital, anti-dilution protection, information rights, and a Cause-based right to purchase the founder’s shares.
(e) Contract/admin powers
None over the token — no pause, upgrade, freeze, or governance-executor authority over the token exists for any party (see §1(e)). The Foundation’s authority is limited to the corporate Golden-Share and Preference-Share rights described in §4(d).
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
None. No governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanism currently exists by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to the foundation, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. Bedrock framework mechanics (standard terms, now in effect following incorporation). Under the standard Bedrock terms the Foundation receives preference equity of between 10% and 30% of the company (set by founder election at onboarding) plus a golden share; for Aeon Inc. the founder’s election resulted in the issuance of 25 Preference Shares and one (1) Golden Share to the Foundation, with the founder holding 80 Ordinary Shares. The company’s authorised share capital is up to 50,000 Ordinary Shares, up to 50,000 Preference Shares, and one (1) Golden Share, each of US$1 par value. The preference equity and golden share are embedded in the company’s constitutional documents and not removable or overridable by the founder; the founder retains a minimum of 70% of the Ordinary Shares and full operational control. The Foundation maintains an enforcement fund of up to US$2M and exercises its shareholder rights only in cases of founder fraud or bad faith, unauthorised value extraction, or criminal conduct — not in cases of project failure, operational disagreement, or token-price decline. A constitutional buyout mechanism, modelled on public-company takeover codes, allows any person demonstrating ownership of 30% or more of the token’s total supply to trigger a mandatory buyout of the remaining tokens at a price based on a 7-day backward-looking TWAP × 1.30, upon which the Foundation’s preference equity transfers to the acquirer (subject to accredited-investor status and KYC/AML/CTF checks). Holding aeon tokens confers zero equity rights.
Primary Dev Co
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Aeon Inc., a British Virgin Islands company (company number 2210814), incorporated on 8 June 2026 under the Bedrock framework, with registered office at Keyway Chambers, 3rd Floor, Akara Building, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands. Aeon Inc. is the operating entity behind the project; development is performed by the lead maintainer and by independent external contributors via the public GitHub repository.
(b) IP ownership & control
The aeon codebase is open-source under the MIT License (repository: github.com/aaronjmars/aeon). IP has been assigned in full to AEON (Aeon Inc., the BVI company) by founder Aaron Elijah Mars under a Deed of Assignment of Intellectual Property dated 11 June 2026, executed as part of the Bedrock incorporation process. There are no subsidiary entities.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No DAO exists. The protocol treasury is a Safe multisig (0xf1e958db7d1e4c074377946018ad645db4fb158e) controlled by the project; treasury actions require a 3-of-3 signer threshold, and signer addresses are verifiable on-chain. Protocol fee flows are programmatic: the fee-recipient address (0x67976cebb5266b50a08c0dcb676e03baf305e3a2) receives the Bankr trading fee on every swap and forwards to the treasury. AEON holds no powers over token administration: the token contract is immutable, its mint mechanism is permanently inactive, and its owner is the Doppler Airlock (see §1(e)/§6(e)).
(d) Powers over Foundation
None. Under the Bedrock framework, the Bedrock Foundation is structurally independent of the DevCo: its preference equity and golden share are embedded in the company’s constitutional documents and cannot be removed or overridden by the founder. AEON cannot direct the Foundation’s decision-making.
(e) Contract/admin powers
None over the token contract: no pause, freeze, blacklist, upgrade, or mint authority exists for any party (see §1(e)). Administrative control is limited to the treasury Safe multisig described in (c), with the threshold stated there.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The ETH/WETH portion of protocol trading fees funds AEON’s operations, including contributor compensation. All contributors are compensated in USDC / USD; no contributor, maintainer, or advisor receives token-based compensation, and no tokens have been allocated to insiders as payment for services. No dividend, repurchase, or other distribution mechanism directing protocol-controlled resources to AEON’s equityholders is currently in force. Ongoing disclosure commitments. AEON commits to disclosing any material related-party or insider transaction within 30 days, including the nature of the transaction, the related person, the basis of the relationship, and the number of tokens involved. AEON further commits to providing updates to token holders at least quarterly, covering core KPIs, any change to token supply or allocation, and treasury activity; treasury and fee-recipient addresses are labelled on-chain (§1(e)) and independently verifiable at any time.
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
|Launch Supply Totals
|Recipient Categories & Use of Funds
|Initial Price per Token
|Ticker / Market Symbol
|Total Supply & Supply Regime
|Initial Vesting / Release Schedules
|- Total supply at TGE: 100,000,000,000 aeon (100 billion).<br>- Allocated to team / treasury / investors / advisors / any insider at TGE: 0%.<br>The entire supply entered circulation through the public bonding curve. The team holds no<br>launch allocation and no tokens by virtue of launch. aeon was launched as a permissionless<br>Doppler / Bankr fair launch on Base in March 2026.
|| Category | Allocation | Vesting | Staking eligible |<br>| --- | --- | --- | --- |<br>| Public fair-launch participants (Doppler / Bankr) | 100% at TGE | None | N/A (no project staking) |<br>| Treasury (post-launch, fee-accrued) | ≈11.95% accumulated after launch | None | N/A |<br>The treasury’s ~11.95% was not allocated at launch and was not bought on the open market. It<br>accrued from the native-aeon portion of trading fees and is held by a protocol-controlled Safe<br>multisig — not by the team as individuals. The lead maintainer holds no aeon and acquired<br>none on the open market. There is no team, investor, advisor, foundation, airdrop, or ecosystem<br>allocation reserved at launch.
|No fixed initial price. aeon launched on a Doppler / Bankr bonding curve, so the opening price<br>was set by curve mechanics rather than a pre-set offering price.
|- Symbol: aeon<br>- Chain: Base<br>- Decimals: 18<br>- Contract: [0xbf8e8f0e8866a7052f948c16508644347c57aba3](https://basescan.org/token/0xbf8e8f0e8866a7052f948c16508644347c57aba3)<br>- Contract type: canonical Doppler DERC20<br>- Extensions: ERC20Votes, ERC20Permit<br>- Verified on BaseScan: Yes<br>- Bridges: none (native to Base only)
|Total supply is 100,000,000,000 aeon and is fixed in practice: no additional aeon can ever<br>be minted. The DERC20 standard includes an inflation function (mintInflation(), hard-capped in<br>the standard at 2% per year), and the token’s yearlyMintRate() parameter reads the standard<br>default of 2 × 10¹⁶ (2%); however, in the Bankr deployment this mechanism is permanently<br>inactive:<br>- Minting requires the inflation clock to have been started (currentYearStart != 0); on-chain<br>it reads 0 and mintInflation() reverts.<br>- The clock is started only by unlockPool(), callable only by the token’s owner — the<br>Doppler Airlock (0x660eAaEdEBc968f8f3694354FA8EC0b4c5Ba8D12).<br>- The Airlock calls unlockPool() only inside its migrate() function, and Bankr deployments<br>use Doppler’s NoOpMigrator, which always reverts — so migrate() can never succeed<br>and minting can never be activated. This mechanism has been confirmed by the Doppler<br>team.<br>Even hypothetically, inflation would mint to the token’s owner — the Doppler protocol’s Airlock<br>— never to the aeon team. Deployed contracts are immutable: Doppler’s upgrade model is<br>forward-only (new contract versions apply only to future launches; already-deployed tokens<br>such as aeon cannot be upgraded or modified by any party, including Doppler/Whetstone).<br>Holders may burn() their own tokens, which can only reduce supply.
|None. The full supply was unlocked at TGE through the bonding-curve sale. No recipient<br>category is subject to vesting.
Airdrop Process
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
(c) No airdrop planned or conducted
We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one. There is no project-controlled airdrop allocation, claim contract, or Merkle distribution. The project commits to using the planned-airdrop disclosure standard should this change. Future token issuance: No future aeon issuance is possible. The supply is fixed: the DERC20 standard’s inflation mechanism is permanently inactive in this deployment (see §6(e)), and no party — including the team and Doppler — can mint additional aeon or modify the deployed contract. Should the project ever deploy a new or related token, it commits to disclosing it in advance with full details (amount, reason, recipient); that would be a separate token, not additional aeon supply. Related / future token launches: The team will not launch any additional token of its own related to aeon. The project may in future operate as a launchpad facilitating token launches by independent third-party projects; any such tokens would belong to those third parties and are distinct from the aeon token and team, and the project commits to disclosing that distinction clearly if the product direction proceeds.
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
No agreement or deal exists with any market maker. No tokens have been loaned or allocated to any market maker. Liquidity is community-provided across the pools listed in §9.
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
No agreement or deal exists with any centralized or decentralized exchange. No tokens have been paid as listing fees, grants, or promotional payments to any exchange or affiliated party. The following CEX listings exist without any agreement, allocation, or payment from the project: MEXC, BitMart, WEEX, LBank, Ourbit, KCEX. On-chain, liquidity is concentrated in two main Uniswap pools on Base:
- 0x9a5a354519902937dce80e8524c712e22b5a665c
- 0xadc4537732a7645cb1ceabf8d40e6e6c7589662a Market snapshot (12 June 2026):
- Total Liquidity: ~$1.1M
- 24h Volume: ~$800k
- FDV: $2.5M
- Holders ~5,805 The project commits to disclosing any future market-maker or exchange agreement.
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
No prior fundraising, OTC sales, discounted market-maker sales, SAFTs, SAFEs, or token-warrant instruments have occurred. The only token distribution event was the permissionless public bonding-curve launch on Base in March 2026 — no allowlist, no KYC, no presale. AEON commits to disclosing any future OTC sale or purchase within 30 days.
Previous Exploits Affecting the Native Token
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
No exploits affecting tokenholders or project funds as of 2026-06-05. The framework runs inside each operator’s own GitHub repository and does not custody operator funds or secrets, so a framework-side issue could not directly compromise operator funds. The aeon ERC-20 token contract has not been the target of any reported exploit. An external security review of execution paths and skill isolation was conducted by community contributor antfleet-ops (upstream repository issues).
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
- (a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
- Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
- Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
- Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
- (b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
- Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
- (c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
- Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
The legal and regulatory treatment of crypto-assets remains uncertain and varies across jurisdictions. aeon tokens may be classified as securities, financial instruments, or otherwise regulated assets in certain jurisdictions, which could result in restrictions on transferability, trading, or use, delisting, or other regulatory actions. The token was distributed via an open, permissionless bonding curve with no KYC and is not registered with any securities regulator. There are no project-imposed jurisdictional or user-access restrictions; users are responsible for compliance with the laws of their own jurisdictions. Tax treatment is uncertain; holders are solely responsible for their own tax obligations. Entity / structure: AEON is currently in the process of incorporation in the BVI under the Bedrock framework; until incorporation completes, enforceable obligations against an entity are limited.
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
The framework and token rely on smart contracts and infrastructure that, despite reviews, may contain undiscovered vulnerabilities. The token operates on Base (an Ethereum L2), which may experience congestion, high fees, sequencer downtime, reorganizations, or other disruptions. The framework executes inside GitHub Actions and is subject to GitHub’s availability, terms, and rate limits — changes by GitHub could impair operation in ways the project cannot mitigate. Skills may invoke third-party APIs and LLM providers whose availability, pricing, or terms could change. Security measures and their limitations: The Doppler contracts that aeon is deployed from have been audited multiple times by independent firms: OpenZeppelin (November 2024), Certora (November 2024), and a public Cantina security competition (January 2025; $65,000 prize pool; 101 findings reviewed; scope including the Airlock, TokenFactory, and DERC20 contracts used by aeon), with an ongoing Cantina bug bounty. Doppler states that all of its contracts are audited by independent auditors, and its upgrade model is forward-only — deployed tokens cannot be modified. The underlying Uniswap v4 infrastructure has nine independent audits and a $15.5M bug bounty. These reviews cover the launchpad standard rather than aeon-specific code; audits cannot guarantee the absence of undiscovered vulnerabilities. An external security review of the framework’s execution paths and skill isolation was conducted by community contributor antfleet-ops. Single-maintainer concentration: Upstream development depends on a single lead maintainer; loss of attention or capacity would slow or halt development, with no contractual mechanism to compel continued work. Fork divergence: The framework is open-source and may be forked by independent operators; the maintainer cannot guarantee fork behaviour, compatibility, or security posture across forks.
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
aeon tokens do not represent equity, ownership, profit-sharing rights, dividends, or claims on assets or revenues of any affiliated entity, contributor, or maintainer. An adopted buyback policy directs 50% of project revenue other than trading fees to purchases of aeon; no such non-fee revenue has been received to date and no buybacks have occurred. This policy is not contractually or on-chain enforced and may be modified by future governance decision of the project, which could adversely affect holder expectations of value accrual. No other revenue-sharing or distribution mechanism is in force. The project’s fee revenue depends on trading activity in the aeon pools; a decline in trading volume would reduce both operational funding and treasury accrual. The token’s monetary policy itself cannot be changed by any party: total supply is fixed in practice — the DERC20 standard’s mintInflation() function is visible in the contract but is permanently inactive in this deployment and cannot be activated by any party (see §6(e)); no additional aeon can be minted. This conclusion depends on the deployed contract configuration described in §6(e), which is verifiable on-chain. Holders may burn their own tokens, which can only reduce supply. aeon is subject to significant price volatility, and there is no assurance that aeon tokens will have any value, liquidity, or utility. Disambiguation risk: “AEON” is also the name of unrelated tokens operated by different teams; market confusion could affect liquidity and listings.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Aeon is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.