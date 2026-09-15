A narrative description of the purpose of the project is provided.

Acurast is redefining compute by utilizing billions of smartphones - no data centers required. This verifiable, scalable, and confidential compute network enables developers to run secure applications on decentralized infrastructure at scale, without compromising speed or privacy.

Acurast has already onboarded 270,000+ compute units worldwide, making it the most decentralized verifiable compute network available today. This compute powers mission-critical workloads with high-security and AI requirements - from REST APIs and webhooks to LLM inference and confidential data processing.

This isn't just another Compute protocol - it's a fundamental rethink of how the world computes. Instead of relying on data centers or even servers, Acurast harnesses the world's most abundant, powerful, and secure form of compute: the smartphone.