(a) Problem the project solves

Users who want to earn yield on crypto assets or borrow against them without a bank or a custodial lender need a market where loans are secured by collateral and settled by code. Aave is a decentralized lending protocol that grew out of ETHLend, a peer-to-peer lending application whose LEND token sale raised $16M in 2017. Lenders supply assets to shared pools and borrowers draw from those pools against overcollateralized positions. Its token, AAVE, replaced LEND in a 100 LEND to 1 AAVE migration that began in October 2020.

(Source: Grayscale Aave Trust S-1, Aave Will Win Framework ARFC)

(b) Operational priorities

The Aave DAO funds development, risk, security and treasury work from protocol revenue through service providers it approves by vote. Governance Framework v2 names four of them, with Aave Labs on development and growth, LlamaRisk on risk, Certora on security and TokenLogic on finance and growth. Under the Aave Will Win Framework, approved in April 2026, Aave Labs directs 100% of revenue from its Aave-branded products to the DAO treasury and works only on Aave. In return it receives a one-year $25M primary grant and 75,000 AAVE vesting over four years.

(Source: Governance Framework v2 ARFC, Aave Will Win Framework ARFC, Snapshot, Aave Will Win Framework)

(c) High-level project overview

Aave runs as smart contracts on Ethereum and many other networks, where suppliers deposit assets and borrowers take loans against collateral, with liquidation if a position falls below its threshold. Governance decisions pass through a forum ARFC, a Snapshot vote and an onchain AIP, and Aave's Delivery Infrastructure (a.DI) carries approved proposals to other networks. The protocol also issues GHO, a stablecoin, and runs Umbrella, a staking system in which aToken stakers absorb bad debt in exchange for rewards.

(Source: Governance Framework v2 ARFC, Aave Governance Proposals, Aave Umbrella)

(d) Primary token functions

AAVE is the governance token of the Aave Protocol. AAVE, stkAAVE and aAAVE carry voting power in Aave Governance, either held directly or delegated. Holders can stake AAVE in the Safety Module as stkAAVE, which earns AAVE emissions from the Ecosystem Reserve and keeps its voting power. The DAO has also used treasury revenue to buy AAVE on the market, a program that has been paused since April 2026.

(Source: Aave Governance Voting, stkAAVE Emissions Update ARFC, Safety Module August 2026 Allowance Update, Pause AAVE Buybacks ARFC)

(e) Control surface reliance

AAVE holders control the protocol through onchain votes and two executors. The Short Executor handles listings, parameters and treasury actions. The Long Executor handles upgrades to the AAVE, stkAAVE and aAAVE tokens and changes to governance itself. Day-to-day changes also rely on bounded steward contracts run by service providers, a Protocol Emergency Guardian that can pause markets, and a Governance Emergency Guardian that can cancel proposals. The Aave trademark and the primary domains sit outside DAO control today. In October 2026 a Snapshot vote approved Phase 1 of an Aave Foundation, a Cayman foundation company designed to hold that brand and IP under DAO direction, and later phases will carry the transfers.

(Source: Governance Framework v2 ARFC, Protocol Emergency Guardian Rotation, Governance Emergency Guardian Rotation ARFC, Aave Foundation Phase 1 ARFC, Snapshot, Aave Foundation Phase 1)