Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Users who want to earn yield on crypto assets or borrow against them without a bank or a custodial lender need a market where loans are secured by collateral and settled by code. Aave is a decentralized lending protocol that grew out of ETHLend, a peer-to-peer lending application whose LEND token sale raised $16M in 2017. Lenders supply assets to shared pools and borrowers draw from those pools against overcollateralized positions. Its token, AAVE, replaced LEND in a 100 LEND to 1 AAVE migration that began in October 2020.
(Source: Grayscale Aave Trust S-1, Aave Will Win Framework ARFC)
(b) Operational priorities
The Aave DAO funds development, risk, security and treasury work from protocol revenue through service providers it approves by vote. Governance Framework v2 names four of them, with Aave Labs on development and growth, LlamaRisk on risk, Certora on security and TokenLogic on finance and growth. Under the Aave Will Win Framework, approved in April 2026, Aave Labs directs 100% of revenue from its Aave-branded products to the DAO treasury and works only on Aave. In return it receives a one-year $25M primary grant and 75,000 AAVE vesting over four years.
(Source: Governance Framework v2 ARFC, Aave Will Win Framework ARFC, Snapshot, Aave Will Win Framework)
(c) High-level project overview
Aave runs as smart contracts on Ethereum and many other networks, where suppliers deposit assets and borrowers take loans against collateral, with liquidation if a position falls below its threshold. Governance decisions pass through a forum ARFC, a Snapshot vote and an onchain AIP, and Aave's Delivery Infrastructure (a.DI) carries approved proposals to other networks. The protocol also issues GHO, a stablecoin, and runs Umbrella, a staking system in which aToken stakers absorb bad debt in exchange for rewards.
(Source: Governance Framework v2 ARFC, Aave Governance Proposals, Aave Umbrella)
(d) Primary token functions
AAVE is the governance token of the Aave Protocol. AAVE, stkAAVE and aAAVE carry voting power in Aave Governance, either held directly or delegated. Holders can stake AAVE in the Safety Module as stkAAVE, which earns AAVE emissions from the Ecosystem Reserve and keeps its voting power. The DAO has also used treasury revenue to buy AAVE on the market, a program that has been paused since April 2026.
(Source: Aave Governance Voting, stkAAVE Emissions Update ARFC, Safety Module August 2026 Allowance Update, Pause AAVE Buybacks ARFC)
(e) Control surface reliance
AAVE holders control the protocol through onchain votes and two executors. The Short Executor handles listings, parameters and treasury actions. The Long Executor handles upgrades to the AAVE, stkAAVE and aAAVE tokens and changes to governance itself. Day-to-day changes also rely on bounded steward contracts run by service providers, a Protocol Emergency Guardian that can pause markets, and a Governance Emergency Guardian that can cancel proposals. The Aave trademark and the primary domains sit outside DAO control today. In October 2026 a Snapshot vote approved Phase 1 of an Aave Foundation, a Cayman foundation company designed to hold that brand and IP under DAO direction, and later phases will carry the transfers.
(Source: Governance Framework v2 ARFC, Protocol Emergency Guardian Rotation, Governance Emergency Guardian Rotation ARFC, Aave Foundation Phase 1 ARFC, Snapshot, Aave Foundation Phase 1)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Full Name
Entity
Official Title
Prior Experience
Stani Kulechov
Labs/DevCo
Stani Kulechov is the founder of Aave Labs (Aave Labs Acquires Stable).
Kulechov is the original author of ETHLend in 2017 and of the Aave Protocol in 2020 (Aave Labs Acquires Stable).
Mario Baxter Cabrera
Labs/DevCo
Mario Baxter Cabrera became Aave Labs' Director of Product when Aave Labs acquired Stable Finance in 2025 (Aave Labs Acquires Stable).
Baxter Cabrera founded Stable Finance, a San Francisco fintech company that built the Stable iOS app for stablecoin savings (Aave Labs Acquires Stable).
Linda Jeng
Labs/DevCo
Linda Jeng is the Chief Legal and Policy Officer of Aave Labs (IQ.wiki, Linda Jeng).
Jeng worked at the US Treasury, the Federal Reserve Board and the Bank for International Settlements, served as Chief Policy and Regulatory Officer at Centre and Chief Global Regulatory Officer at the Crypto Council for Innovation, and founded Digital Self Labs as its CEO (IQ.wiki, Linda Jeng).
No Aave Foundation exists yet.
Foundation
The DAO approved Phase 1 of the Aave Foundation in a Snapshot vote that closed on October 10, 2026, but the entity had not been incorporated and no director or supervisor had been named as of October 12, 2026 (Aave Foundation Phase 1 ARFC, Snapshot, Aave Foundation Phase 1).
The approved design requires an independent director and an independent supervisor, and it bars Aave Labs and every DAO service provider from holding either seat (Aave Foundation Phase 1 ARFC).
Matthew Graham
DAO/Onchain Governance
Matthew Graham is the founder of TokenLogic, which Governance Framework v2 names as the DAO's service provider for finance and growth (TokenLogic Delegate Platform, Governance Framework v2 ARFC).
Graham has contributed to Aave since May 2021, led the Aave team at Llama from its first grant in mid-2021, and later managed the Llama and Aave service provider program (TokenLogic Delegate Platform).
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List onchain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., onchain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The DAO's IP rights are split and still being moved into DAO hands. The Aave V4 Licensing ARFC states that the Aave DAO owns the canonical Aave V4 codebase and its IP, with Aave Labs holding copyright and licensing authority on the DAO's behalf until a structure is built, and it plans to move the repository under DAO ownership. V4 is licensed under a Business Source License based licence with a contributor licence agreement. The Aave trademark and the primary domains sit outside DAO control today. A December 2025 ARFC asking that Aave brand assets move to a DAO-controlled vehicle failed at Snapshot. In October 2026 the DAO approved Phase 1 of the Aave Foundation, which is designed to take title to the trademark, primary domains and codebase IP in later phases.
(Source: Aave V4 Licensing ARFC, AAVE Token Alignment Phase 1 ARFC, Snapshot, AAVE Token Alignment Phase 1, Aave Foundation Phase 1 ARFC)
(b) Contract/admin powers
Onchain AIPs run through two executors. A Short Executor proposal has a 3-day vote and a 1-day timelock and covers listings, parameters and treasury actions. A Long Executor proposal has a 10-day vote, a higher quorum and vote differential, and a 7-day timelock, and it covers upgrades to the AAVE, stkAAVE and aAAVE tokens and changes to governance contracts. A proposal succeeds only if votes in favour reach the executor's quorum and the margin of for over against votes exceeds its vote differential. Before the AIP, an ARFC Snapshot vote runs for three days after a one-day delay and needs 320,000 AAVE to pass, while Direct-to-AIP skips Snapshot for minor changes. The Protocol Emergency Guardian, a 4-of-7 multisig on 19 networks with unattributed signers, can pause markets and freeze reserves. The Governance Emergency Guardian, a 5-of-9 multisig, can cancel malicious or unsafe proposals. Steward contracts let named service providers make bounded changes, such as GHO Steward v2, which only the GHO Risk Council multisig of TokenLogic, LlamaRisk and Aave Labs can call, with a one-day timelock.
(Source: Aave Governance Voting, Aave Governance Proposals, Governance Framework v2 ARFC, Protocol Emergency Guardian Rotation, Governance Emergency Guardian Rotation ARFC)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
AAVE holders can stake in the Safety Module to receive stkAAVE, which keeps full voting power and earns AAVE emissions paid from the Ecosystem Reserve. Since a May 2026 vote, stkAAVE emissions run at 150 AAVE a day, targeting about a 2.75% APR, and an August 2026 update kept that rate. Unstaking requires a cooldown, which a March 2026 vote cut from 7 days to 2 days. Staking adds no voting rights beyond those of unstaked AAVE.
(Source: Aave Governance Voting, stkAAVE Emissions Update ARFC, Safety Module August 2026 Allowance Update, Safety Module Reduce Emissions ARFC)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
AAVE holders have no direct claim on protocol revenue or the treasury. Their right is to vote on how the DAO spends them. Protocol fees go to the DAO treasury, and under the Will Win Framework so does all revenue from Aave Labs' Aave-branded products. In October 2026 a Snapshot vote approved funding for Aave Institutional, which the ARFC calls the DAO's offchain over-collateralised lending business. The ARFC says it lends stablecoins to institutional borrowers against BTC and ETH held at qualified custodians and that the full net interest margin accrues to the DAO. In October 2025 the DAO approved a $50M annual AAVE buyback budget. In March 2026 it voted to cut that budget to about $30M a year, funded mainly from ETH, after the program had bought more than 205,000 AAVE since April 2025. In April 2026 it paused buybacks after the rsETH incident and said any restart would come through the standard funding update, and none had been announced as of October 12, 2026.
(Source: Aave Will Win Framework ARFC, AAVE Buybacks Program Update ARFC, Buyback Program Budget Adjustment ARFC, Snapshot, Buyback Program Budget Adjustment, Pause AAVE Buybacks ARFC, Snapshot, Pause AAVE Buybacks, Aave Institutional ARFC, Snapshot, Aave Institutional)
(e) Dissolution authority
The Aave DAO has no legal wrapper and no published mechanism to dissolve itself. Any wind-down of protocol operations would have to pass as AIPs through the Short and Long Executors. Under the approved Foundation design, the DAO may direct the Foundation's winding-up by AIP and decide where its remaining assets go.
(Source: Governance Framework v2 ARFC, Aave Foundation Phase 1 ARFC)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The Aave Foundation does not exist yet. A Snapshot vote approved its Phase 1 design on October 10, 2026, but the entity had not been incorporated as of October 12, 2026. The answers below describe the approved design, which has no legal effect until incorporation.
(Source: Aave Foundation Phase 1 ARFC, Snapshot, Aave Foundation Phase 1)
The approved design is a memberless foundation company to be incorporated in the Cayman Islands under the Foundation Companies Act. Its objects are limited to holding, protecting and licensing IP for the benefit of the Aave Protocol. An independent director will run it and an independent supervisor will oversee it.
(Source: Aave Foundation Phase 1 ARFC)
(b) IP ownership & control
The Foundation owns no IP today. In later phases, each needing its own vote, it is designed to take title to the Aave trademark, the primary domains, the protocol codebase IP transferred to it and the IP assigned to it under service provider agreements. It will license the Aave name back for product work free of charge.
(Source: Aave Foundation Phase 1 ARFC)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The Foundation will have no power over the DAO, the treasury or the AAVE token. The design states that it will have no vote, veto or advisory role in listings, parameters, budgets, provider selection or framework amendments.
(Source: Aave Foundation Phase 1 ARFC)
(d) Powers over DevCo
The Foundation will have no power over Aave Labs. Aave Labs cannot appoint or serve as director or supervisor, and the DAO, not the Foundation, keeps choosing service providers and their scope. The planned link to product builders is a free licence of the Aave name for product work, and the ARFC leaves the licensee to be defined.
(Source: Aave Foundation Phase 1 ARFC)
(e) Contract/admin powers
The design gives the Foundation no discretion over protocol decisions, and it only holds title to assets. In the other direction, the DAO may appoint and remove its directors by AIP, holds a consent right over amendments to its constitution, disposals of its core IP and any merger, and may direct its winding-up.
(Source: Aave Foundation Phase 1 ARFC)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The DAO will pay reasonable costs for incorporation, the secretary, legal fees and IP transfer, and Phase 1 sets no recurring budget, so any further funding needs its own vote. The Foundation will charge nothing for its brand licence. It will publish quarterly reports on assets held, operating expenses and legal actions.
(Source: Aave Foundation Phase 1 ARFC)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Aave Labs is the primary development company behind the Aave Protocol and Aave.com. The S-1 for the Grayscale Aave Trust says development was historically overseen by Aave SAGL and its successor Avara, known as the Aave Companies until November 2023. Aave Labs' public terms do not state its entity type or place of incorporation. The terms are governed by Cayman Islands law with ICC arbitration seated in the Cayman Islands, and its privacy policy relies on the Cayman Islands Data Protection Act.
(Source: Grayscale Aave Trust S-1, Aave Terms of Service, Aave Privacy Policy)
(b) IP ownership & control
Aave Labs' terms state that all IP in its Services, such as the Aave.com interface and apps, belongs to Aave Labs and its licensors. It holds copyright and licensing authority over the Aave V4 codebase on the DAO's behalf. The Aave trademark and primary domains sit outside DAO control today, and the Foundation is designed to take title to them in later phases. Aave Labs has a subsidiary, Push Virtual Assets Ireland Limited, which holds MiCAR authorisation from the Central Bank of Ireland for fiat to stablecoin ramps. In 2025 Aave Labs acquired Stable Finance, a San Francisco fintech.
(Source: Aave Terms of Service, Aave V4 Licensing ARFC, Aave Foundation Phase 1 ARFC, Aave MiCAR Approval, Aave Labs Acquires Stable)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Aave Labs has no unilateral control over the DAO, its treasury or the AAVE token, which change only through AIPs. Its influence comes through its service provider role. It publishes proposals, sits on the GHO Risk Council with TokenLogic and LlamaRisk, and runs the manual Risk Steward with LlamaRisk. The 75,000 AAVE it receives under the Will Win Framework will not be used to vote and is reserved for employee pay.
(Source: Governance Framework v2 ARFC, Aave Will Win Framework ARFC)
(d) Powers over Foundation
Aave Labs will have no power over the Foundation. The approved design bars Aave Labs and its affiliates from appointing or serving as director or supervisor.
(Source: Aave Foundation Phase 1 ARFC)
(e) Contract/admin powers
Aave Labs holds no executor role, which belongs to AAVE holders through the Short and Long Executors. As one of three GHO Risk Council signers, it can call the GHO Steward v2 contracts, which change GHO parameters within set limits behind a one-day timelock. It also runs the manual Risk Steward with LlamaRisk to adjust caps and collateral settings within bounds. Aave Labs posted the May 2026 rotation of the Protocol Emergency Guardian, whose 4-of-7 signers are not publicly named.
(Source: Governance Framework v2 ARFC, Protocol Emergency Guardian Rotation)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Under the Will Win Framework, approved in April 2026 with 727,572 votes for and 174,330 against, Aave Labs sends 100% of revenue from its Aave-branded products to the DAO. In return it receives a $25M primary grant, made up of $5M upfront, $5M over six months and $15M over twelve months, with unspent funds returned or rolled over. It also receives 75,000 AAVE vesting linearly over four years. Growth grants of $7.5M for the Aave App and $2.5M for Aave Pro are tied to milestones. Product revenue is reported quarterly and checked by an independent third party.
(Source: Aave Will Win Framework ARFC, Snapshot, Aave Will Win Framework)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch.
- (a) Launch supply totals — The total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch.
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — The recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket.
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — The initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — The ticker/market symbol.
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — The total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate).
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — The initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
(a) Launch supply totals
AAVE launched in October 2020 with a total supply of 16,000,000. That supply was made up of 13,000,000 AAVE for the LEND migration and 3,000,000 AAVE minted to the Ecosystem Reserve. Migrated AAVE went to LEND holders as they converted, with no lock. The Ecosystem Reserve AAVE is held by the DAO and released only by governance. The DAO voted to close the LEND migration on December 31, 2025 and to send the AAVE left in the migrator, about 305,000 when the proposal was written, back to the DAO.
(Source: Grayscale Aave Trust S-1, Winding Down LEND Migration ARFC, Snapshot, Winding Down LEND Migration)
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
- Category: LEND public sale buyers, migrated
- Allocation: 62.5%
- Tokens: 10,000,000 AAVE, from 1,000,000,000 LEND
- Use: LEND sold in the 2017 pre-sale and token sale
- Category: Core developers, migrated
- Allocation: 5.63%
- Tokens: 900,000 AAVE, from 90,000,000 LEND
- Use: LEND development fund held for the team
- Category: UX development, migrated
- Allocation: 3.75%
- Tokens: 600,000 AAVE, from 60,000,000 LEND
- Use: LEND development fund for user experience work
- Category: Management and legal, migrated
- Allocation: 3.75%
- Tokens: 600,000 AAVE, from 60,000,000 LEND
- Use: LEND development fund for management and legal costs
- Category: Promotions and marketing, migrated
- Allocation: 3.75%
- Tokens: 600,000 AAVE, from 60,000,000 LEND
- Use: LEND development fund for promotion and marketing
- Category: Unexpected costs, migrated
- Allocation: 1.88%
- Tokens: 300,000 AAVE, from 30,000,000 LEND
- Use: LEND development fund reserve for unexpected costs
- Category: Ecosystem Reserve
- Allocation: 18.75%
- Tokens: 3,000,000 AAVE
- Use: DAO treasury fund to reward behaviour in the Aave ecosystem, such as Safety Module emissions
(Source: Grayscale Aave Trust S-1, ETHLend White Paper, Safety Module August 2026 Allowance Update)
(c) Initial price per token (if applicable)
AAVE had no sale price at launch because it was issued by migration at 100 LEND per AAVE. The predecessor LEND was sold in 2017 at 30,000 LEND per ETH in the pre-sale, including a 20% bonus. The main sale priced the first 200,000,000 LEND at 27,500 per ETH, the next 100,000,000 at 26,250 per ETH, and the rest at 25,000 per ETH. At the migration rate the base sale price equals 250 AAVE per ETH.
(Source: ETHLend White Paper, Grayscale Aave Trust S-1)
(d) Ticker / market symbol
The ticker is AAVE, an ERC-20 token at 0x7Fc66500c84A76Ad7e9c93437bFc5Ac33E2DDaE9 on Ethereum.
(Source: February 2026 Funding Update)
(e) Total supply & supply regime
Total supply is fixed at 16,000,000 AAVE, and no additional AAVE are expected to be created. Staking rewards and incentives are paid from the existing Ecosystem Reserve, not by minting. Any change to the token contract would need a Long Executor vote.
(Source: Grayscale Aave Trust S-1, Governance Framework v2 ARFC)
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
- Category: LEND public sale buyers
- Vesting terms: No vesting. LEND was sent to buyers as soon as their ETH reached the sale contract, and AAVE was released on migration.
- Circulating treatment: no
- Category: LEND core team tokens
- Vesting terms: Under the white paper, 80% was locked at the end of the token sale, stepping down to 60%, 40%, 20% and 0% at 6, 12, 18 and 24 months. This schedule ended before AAVE launched.
- Circulating treatment: no
- Category: Ecosystem Reserve
- Vesting terms: No schedule. AAVE leaves the reserve only by governance vote.
- Circulating treatment: conditional
(Source: ETHLend White Paper, Grayscale Aave Trust S-1)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
Planned but not yet executed airdrop
Not applicable. All 16,000,000 AAVE were created through the LEND migration and the Ecosystem Reserve, and no AAVE airdrop plan has been announced by the DAO or Aave Labs.
(Source: Grayscale Aave Trust S-1)
Executed airdrop
AAVE has never been airdropped. The predecessor LEND token was used in 2018 for user rewards that ETHLend called airdrops. In March 2018 ETHLend said it would reward lenders who had funded loans, and borrowers who had funded and repaid loans, once a quarter. The rewards were paid in LEND that ETHLend bought back on the market with 20% of collected fees, split by the white paper half to borrowers and half to lenders by lending volume and claimable 30 days after each quarter ended. The white paper roadmap listed "Airdrops for LEND" as starting in Q1 2018. No new LEND was minted for them. No per-address recipient list for these rewards was found in public sources.
(Source: Alternative Credit Investor, ETHLend LEND Rewards, ETHLend White Paper)
No airdrop planned or conducted
The AAVE token has never been airdropped and no AAVE airdrop plan has been announced. All AAVE came from the LEND migration or the Ecosystem Reserve. The only airdrop-style distributions in the project's history were the 2018 LEND user rewards described in (b), which came from market purchases rather than new supply.
(Source: Grayscale Aave Trust S-1, Alternative Credit Investor, ETHLend LEND Rewards)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes.
If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
- Market Maker Name: No market maker agreement for AAVE has been disclosed by the Aave DAO or Aave Labs as of October 12, 2026 (Governance Framework v2 ARFC, February 2026 Funding Update).
- Token Allocation Committed: No AAVE has been loaned or allocated to any market maker in a disclosed agreement, so the committed share of AAVE supply is 0% (February 2026 Funding Update).
- Term Duration: No term applies because no AAVE market maker agreement exists in public records (Governance Framework v2 ARFC).
- Structure Name: No AAVE loan, option or retainer structure has been disclosed, and the DAO instead supports AAVE liquidity through its own protocol-owned liquidity, as shown in the CEX and DEX section (February 2026 Funding Update).
- Market Maker Name: An unnamed market maker or makers for GHO spot liquidity on Bybit, Bitget and other centralized exchanges, under the GHO CEX Earn program that TokenLogic proposed in June 2025 (GHO CEX Earn ARFC).
- Token Allocation Committed: No AAVE is involved, because the program concerns GHO, prefers market makers that bring their own inventory, and says the DAO is likely to provide working capital in stablecoins (GHO CEX Earn ARFC).
- Term Duration: The market maker term is not disclosed, while the related CEX Earn rewards budget is 5M GHO over four to six months (GHO CEX Earn ARFC).
- Structure Name: The structure is not named beyond DAO-provided working capital for GHO liquidity. The February 2026 funding update allocated DAO inventory to the approved market maker or makers for GHO liquidity on Bybit and other Tier 1 exchanges including OKX, and created a 6M USDe allowance for a CEX Earn safe for USDT/GHO liquidity. No AAVE loan is part of it (GHO CEX Earn ARFC, February 2026 Funding Update).
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
- Exchange Name: No centralized exchange listing agreement for AAVE has been disclosed by the Aave DAO or Aave Labs as of October 12, 2026 (Governance Framework v2 ARFC).
- Token Allocation Committed: No AAVE has been committed to any centralized exchange for a listing in public records (February 2026 Funding Update).
- Term Duration: No listing lockup or listing term has been disclosed for AAVE (Governance Framework v2 ARFC).
- Native Token Listing Fees: No listing fee paid in AAVE has been disclosed by the DAO or Aave Labs (Governance Framework v2 ARFC).
- Exchange Name: AAVE/wETH pools on Balancer, Uniswap and Aerodrome, run as protocol-owned liquidity by the Aave Finance Committee through a new Aave Liquidity SAFE approved in the February 2026 funding update (February 2026 Funding Update).
- Token Allocation Committed: The update created allowances of 40,000 AAVE from the Ecosystem Reserve, which is 0.25% of total supply, and 1,500 aEthWETH (February 2026 Funding Update).
- Term Duration: No end date is set, and the liquidity stays under DAO control as protocol-owned liquidity rather than a fixed-term program (February 2026 Funding Update).
- Native Token Listing Fees: No AAVE is paid to these DEXs as a listing fee, because the AAVE stays in DAO-owned pool positions (February 2026 Funding Update).
- Exchange Name: AAVE and GHO secondary market liquidity managed by TokenLogic as the DAO's finance service provider under its Phase II mandate (TokenLogic Phase II ARFC).
- Token Allocation Committed: The mandate does not set an AAVE amount, and it draws on treasury assets that the DAO approves separately (TokenLogic Phase II ARFC).
- Term Duration: Phase II runs 12 months from November 1, 2025, and a May 2026 extension replaced its stream with a new 12-month package (TokenLogic Phase II ARFC, TokenLogic Phase II Extension ARFC).
- Native Token Listing Fees: No listing fee is involved, and TokenLogic's own pay under the extension includes 5,000 AAVE over 12 months for its services (TokenLogic Phase II Extension ARFC).
- Exchange Name: Balancer, under a March 2022 strategic partnership proposal that swapped AAVE from the DAO treasury for 200,000 BAL to build a veBAL position (Balancer Strategic Partnership ARC).
- Token Allocation Committed: The proposal first named 14,666.67 AAVE, about 0.09% of supply, and was amended to the USD value of 200,000 BAL at the 90-day moving average price (Balancer Strategic Partnership ARC).
- Term Duration: The AAVE moved once as a swap and no term was set for the AAVE side (Balancer Strategic Partnership ARC).
- Native Token Listing Fees: No listing fee was paid, because the AAVE was exchanged for BAL of equal value (Balancer Strategic Partnership ARC).
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year)
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
- Series Name: LEND pre-sale (ETHLend White Paper).
- Investment Vehicle: The pre-sale was a public token sale through a smart contract at 30,000 LEND per ETH including a 20% bonus (ETHLend White Paper).
- Date Of Sale: The pre-sale ran from September 25 to October 25, 2017 (ETHLend White Paper).
- Number of tokens sold: The white paper set 60,000,000 LEND, or 6% of the 1,000,000,000 LEND for sale, for the pre-sale, equal to 600,000 AAVE or 3.75% of AAVE supply (ETHLend White Paper, Grayscale Aave Trust S-1).
- Vesting Schedule: Pre-sale buyers had no vesting, since the white paper applied vesting only to core team tokens (ETHLend White Paper).
- Series Name: LEND public token sale (ETHLend White Paper).
- Investment Vehicle: The sale was a public crowdsale smart contract that minted LEND on receipt of ETH, which raised $16M (ETHLend White Paper, Aave Will Win Framework ARFC).
- Date Of Sale: The sale ran from November 25 to December 27, 2017 (ETHLend White Paper).
- Number of tokens sold: Pre-sale and main sale together sold 1,000,000,000 LEND, which became 10,000,000 AAVE or 62.5% of AAVE supply (Grayscale Aave Trust S-1).
- Vesting Schedule: Buyers had no vesting, because LEND was sent as soon as ETH reached the sale contract (ETHLend White Paper).
- Series Name: Treasury LEND sale to Framework Ventures and Three Arrows Capital (Decrypt, Aave Sells $3M of LEND).
- Investment Vehicle: The firms bought LEND directly from the Aave treasury, and no SAFT or other instrument has been disclosed (Decrypt, Aave Sells $3M of LEND).
- Date Of Sale: The purchase was announced on July 15, 2020 (Decrypt, Aave Sells $3M of LEND).
- Number of tokens sold: The firms paid $3M at about $0.10 per LEND, which is about 30,000,000 LEND or about 300,000 AAVE after migration, and the exact count has not been published (Cointelegraph, Framework and 3AC Invest $3M).
- Vesting Schedule: No vesting or lockup for these tokens has been disclosed (Decrypt, Aave Sells $3M of LEND).
- Series Name: ParaFi Capital LEND purchases (Cointelegraph, Framework and 3AC Invest $3M).
- Investment Vehicle: ParaFi's purchases were reported as accumulated LEND token purchases, and no instrument has been disclosed (Cointelegraph, Framework and 3AC Invest $3M).
- Date Of Sale: The purchases were reported in July 2020 (Cointelegraph, Framework and 3AC Invest $3M).
- Number of tokens sold: ParaFi made $4.5M of LEND purchases, and the token count has not been published (Cointelegraph, Framework and 3AC Invest $3M).
- Vesting Schedule: No vesting or lockup for these tokens has been disclosed (Cointelegraph, Framework and 3AC Invest $3M).
- Series Name: $25M raise led by Blockchain Capital, Standard Crypto and Blockchain.com Ventures (Decrypt, Aave Raises $25M).
- Investment Vehicle: The instrument has not been disclosed, and the report does not say whether tokens or equity were sold (Decrypt, Aave Raises $25M).
- Date Of Sale: The raise was announced in October 2020 (Decrypt, Aave Raises $25M).
- Number of tokens sold: No token count has been published for this raise (Decrypt, Aave Raises $25M).
- Vesting Schedule: No vesting terms have been published for this raise (Decrypt, Aave Raises $25M).
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — References (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploit has directly affected the AAVE token, its supply, holder balances, the token contract, minting control or custody of AAVE supply as of October 12, 2026. Protocol incidents that did not touch the token include a wstETH oracle error on March 10, 2026, the rsETH collateral incident of April 18, 2026, and an August 28, 2024 exploit of swap periphery contracts. In November 2023 two reported bugs, one in Aave v2 and v3 and one in GHO, were handled before any exploit, with no user funds lost.
(Source: wstETH Exchange Rate Post-Mortem, rsETH Incident 2026-04-18, Periphery Contracts Incident, Aave v2/v3 Security Incident, GHO Technical Incident ARFC)
(b) Exploit vector summary
Not applicable to AAVE, because no exploit has targeted the token. The March 2026 incident was a wstETH exchange-rate misalignment in the CAPO oracle that caused liquidations. The April 2026 incident followed an exploit of rsETH, a third-party restaked ETH token used as collateral on Aave, which led the Guardian to freeze rsETH and wrsETH markets. The 2024 incident drained a small balance held by periphery swap contracts.
(Source: wstETH Exchange Rate Post-Mortem, rsETH Incident 2026-04-18, Periphery Contracts Incident)
(c) Quantified impact
No AAVE was lost, minted or frozen in any of these incidents. The wstETH error liquidated about 10,938 wstETH across 34 accounts and created no bad debt. The rsETH incident led the DAO to commit 25,000 ETH to the DeFi United recovery effort, and the periphery incident affected only DAO-owned funds, not user funds.
(Source: wstETH Exchange Rate Post-Mortem, rsETH Incident Funding Update ARFC, Periphery Contracts Incident)
(d) Remediation/response taken
No AAVE-specific remediation was needed. The DAO reimbursed wstETH users 512.19 ETH. After the rsETH incident it funded the recovery, paused AAVE buybacks, and in May 2026 unfroze WETH and restored WETH loan-to-value settings once 106,993 rsETH had been recovered.
(Source: wstETH CAPO Reimbursement, Pause AAVE Buybacks ARFC, WETH Unfreeze and LTV Restoration)
(e) Current status
There is no open incident affecting AAVE as of October 12, 2026. AAVE buybacks remained paused on that date.
(Source: Pause AAVE Buybacks ARFC, WETH Unfreeze and LTV Restoration)
(f) References (optional)
The incident threads above are the main references. Aave also lists its audits and bug bounty programs on its security page.
(Source: Aave Security)
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
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(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
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Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
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Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
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Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings:
AAVE launched in 2020, so no TGE remains, but its listings and US investment products depend on how regulators classify it. The SEC ran a four-year investigation into Aave that ended with a letter dated August 12, 2025. A new US inquiry or a change in rules could still lead venues or a US trust product such as the Grayscale Aave Trust to restrict AAVE. The S-1 for that trust notes that regulators in several countries have said token sales may be securities offerings.
(Source: Cointelegraph, SEC Ends Aave Probe, Grayscale Aave Trust S-1)
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact:
Aave Labs runs Aave.com under Cayman Islands law, and its subsidiary Push Virtual Assets Ireland Limited holds MiCAR authorisation from the Central Bank of Ireland for fiat to stablecoin ramps. A change in EU or Cayman rules could force changes to those products or to their licences. The planned Aave Foundation will be a Cayman foundation company, so Cayman law will also govern the brand and IP once transferred. The DAO itself has no legal wrapper, which leaves service providers and the DAO exposed to legal claims without a single liable entity.
(Source: Aave Terms of Service, Aave MiCAR Approval, Aave Foundation Phase 1 ARFC)
Tokenholder Tax Treatment:
The tax treatment of AAVE, stkAAVE rewards and Umbrella rewards differs by country and may change. Aave Labs' terms state that it gives no tax advice and that users are responsible for their own taxes. Tokenholders are responsible for their own tax obligations.
(Source: Aave Terms of Service)
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions:
Aave Labs' terms bar users in Belarus, Côte d'Ivoire, Crimea, Cuba, Donetsk, Iran, Iraq, Kherson, Liberia, Libya, Luhansk, Myanmar, North Korea, Russia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Zaporizhzhia, and any place under comprehensive US, UK, EU or UN sanctions. They also bar persons on OFAC sanctions lists. These limits apply to the Services provided by Aave Labs.
(Source: Aave Terms of Service)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and Design Flaws:
Aave runs many contract versions across many networks, and a flaw in core contracts, oracles or bridges could cause losses. Past cases show the risk. In March 2026 an oracle misalignment caused wrongful wstETH liquidations, and in April 2026 an exploit of rsETH collateral forced market freezes. In November 2023 a reported bug led to a temporary v2 and v3 response without funds lost, and the same month a GHO bug was found and patched. Aave V4 is new code with a new Hub and Spoke design, which adds risk until it has run longer in production.
(Source: wstETH Exchange Rate Post-Mortem, rsETH Incident 2026-04-18, Aave v2/v3 Security Incident, GHO Technical Incident ARFC)
Security Measures & Their Limitations:
Aave lists 65 audits and AI-assisted reviews, a bug bounty of up to $5M on Immunefi, an Aave V4 bounty of up to $3.5M on Sherlock, Certora formal verification for V4 and SOC 2 Type 2 compliance. The security page put the Umbrella backstop at $148.41M. Umbrella burns stakers' aTokens automatically to cover a deficit, but only in the asset and network that stake covers. Audits and bounties cannot rule out every bug, and because slashing is isolated per asset and network, a deficit elsewhere is not covered by that stake. The Protocol Emergency Guardian can pause markets fast, but its signers are not publicly named, so users must trust an unattributed multisig.
(Source: Aave Security, Aave Umbrella, Protocol Emergency Guardian Rotation)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical Economic Assumptions:
AAVE's value relies on protocol fee revenue and on the DAO keeping enough treasury funds to pay providers and cover losses. The rsETH incident showed that a large loss can force spending changes, since the DAO committed 25,000 ETH and paused AAVE buybacks. Staking yield depends on emissions from a finite Ecosystem Reserve, and the DAO has cut stkAAVE emissions to 150 AAVE a day. Supply is fixed at 16,000,000 AAVE, so treasury sales or grants, such as the 75,000 AAVE for Aave Labs, add tokens to the market from the reserve.
(Source: rsETH Incident Funding Update ARFC, Pause AAVE Buybacks ARFC, stkAAVE Emissions Update ARFC, Aave Will Win Framework ARFC)
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards:
AAVE holders control emissions, buybacks, treasury spending and reserve factors through Short Executor votes, and changes to the AAVE token contract itself need a Long Executor vote. Large holders can sway outcomes, since many Snapshot votes pass with only a few hundred thousand AAVE taking part. Stewards run by service providers can change some parameters within set limits without a full vote.
(Source: Governance Framework v2 ARFC, Snapshot, stkAAVE Emissions Update)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.