Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.

(a) Problem the project solves

ReFi Hub is an on-chain infrastructure platform on Solana that connects clean energy project

developers with investors through tokenized revenue-share agreements. The project solves the problem of sub-$10M energy projects being too small for institutional capital and too complex for retail investors.

(b) Operational priorities

Project developers list tokenized funding rounds, and investors purchase Fractionalized

Investment Tokens (FITs) representing contractual cashflow participation rights tied to specific operating infrastructure. Returns are derived from real asset revenue, specifically electricity sales, and distributed in USDC via smart contract.

(c) High-level project overview

Ongoing development and operations are primarily supported through two channels

platform revenue from a 3% settlement fee on each deployment and a 12.5% recurring yield share on active project cashflows for the life of each contract, which may range from 9 to 25 years; and equity raise proceeds held in the SPV treasury and streamed monthly to the operating company upon concluding the Crafts raise.

(d) Primary token functions

The STS token represents a tokenized equity-link in Deus Natura, the parent holding

company, via a Panama S.A. SPV holding a SAFE instrument. Token holders govern the SPV treasury, including approving capital releases, liquidation, secondary raises, and exit distributions, but do not have direct voting rights in the operating company. Token holders are entitled to pro-rata participation in exit or liquidation proceeds per the SAFE conversion terms.

(e) Control surface reliance

Governance is on-chain via Realms using a dual-mint model

Council tokens, which are 3–5 non-transferable tokens held by the founding team and Craft, can create proposals but carry zero voting power; Community tokens hold full voting power. Council tokens cannot create liquidation proposals. Only community members holding at least 5% of supply can initiate liquidation. Immutable governance protections include the dual-mint model, Council having zero voting power, the monthly stream rate, the two-step liquidation requirement, the 30-day cure period, and the restriction preventing Council from creating liquidation proposals. All other governance parameters can be adjusted via a 66% supermajority vote within defined bounds.