(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Impact of regulatory change on TGE and listings. The 1INCH token has been live and freely circulating since its December 2020 launch, and its initial distribution is complete (see Sections 6 and 7). The regulatory environment for crypto tokens, including governance and utility tokens, continues to evolve in major jurisdictions through ongoing legislative processes and interpretive guidance, and the Project monitors developments on an ongoing basis. As at the date of this filing, recent developments are supportive of the 1INCH token's governance and utility characteristics, and the Project remains confident in the token's current standing. Accordingly, the Project does not foresee a regulatory event that would impair the token's ability to circulate or remain listed on the venues where it is currently traded. A theoretical worst-case scenario — a future change in law in a major jurisdiction that re-categorised 1INCH-class governance tokens as a regulated financial instrument — could in principle introduce restrictions on how the token may be held or transferred. The Project considers this scenario remote on the basis of the token's utility-centric design and the current regulatory direction, but flags it for completeness. Regional differences in legal treatment will, in any case, persist and require ongoing monitoring; that monitoring is performed by the 1inch DAO Legal Working Group (LWG, see Section 2) with the support of external counsel (MME) on behalf of the DAO and the Community. Entity-level regulatory impact. Regulatory or legal change is always capable of affecting the operating entities described, for example through new licensing requirements, enforcement priorities, or jurisdictional restrictions. The Project's response to this risk is a substantial, ongoing investment in regulatory and compliance risk management: 1inch publishes its currentrisk-management framework in the 1inch Risk Management Whitepaper, dedicates internal andexternal legal resources (including the LWG and MME engagement) to monitoring jurisdictional developments, and adjusts entity-level processes as the law evolves. The entities operate as legally required in their respective jurisdictions and remain alert to material changes. Tokenholder tax. Tax treatment of 1INCH and any associated activity is jurisdiction- and circumstance-specific. Each holder is solely responsible for understanding and complying with their own tax obligations and should seek qualified independent tax advice. Neither the DAO, the Foundation, nor any contributing development company provides tax advice. Jurisdictional & user access restrictions. Access restrictions implemented by the Project apply at the user-facing product level only: the 1inch dApp, the 1inch Wallet, 1inch Card, and B2B surfaces operated by the contributing development company observe applicable sanctions regimes and restrict access for sanctioned countries and certain other jurisdictions as required. These restrictions cannot be imposed at the protocol level because the 1inch Network protocols are open-source, on-chain, and permissionless, and the 1INCH token trades on secondary markets that the Project does not operate or control. Note on this Section. The discussion in this Section 12.A is provided for general information only and does not constitute legal, regulatory, or tax advice. No reliance should be placed on any statement in this Section; no legal, advisory, or fiduciary relationship is created between 1inch and any reader by reason of this disclosure.

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Bugs and design flaws. 1inch reduces the risks of any latent bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors through independent security audits, publicly available audit reports, bugbounty programme via HackenProof, liquidity-provider level controls, and emergency pausemechanisms in relevant contracts. The Project also operates a formal incident-response framework supporting rapid identification, triage, and remediation of security events, with findings systematically fed back into product hardening and security-control improvements. Security measures. Multi-layered: (i) multiple independent third-party audits per protocol and/orproductl, with reports and source code public on github.com/1inch; (ii) an ongoing public bugbounty programme via HackenProof; (iii) the Network's broader security and risk-managementframework set out in the 1inch Risk Management Whitepaper. As with any complex softwaresystem, these measures reduce but do not eliminate residual risk of latent bugs or novel attack vectors.

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Critical economic assumptions. None of a financial-economics nature. The 1INCH token is a governance token, it is not designed as a yield-bearing, fee-share, staking-reward, MEV-capture, or other instrument dependent on persistent financial-economic assumptions. The full token-supply schedule has vested, so there are no remaining vesting-cliff or scheduled-supply risks. Governance control over monetary policy and rewards. All matters relating to the 1INCH token and to network-level economics within the DAO's scope sit under DAO authority and are decided through the governance process. Material changes are shaped and reviewed by the DAO's professional governance ecosystem (Recognized Delegates, LWG, engaged community participants), and the Project considers it unlikely that proposals materially adverse to tokenholders, regulatory clarity, or network safety would pass that process. Governance outcomes can nonetheless not be guaranteed — that is a structural feature of decentralised governance.