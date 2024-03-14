Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.

(a) Problem the project solves

0G operates a modular blockchain built for artificial intelligence and positions the 0G token as the coordination asset for a decentralized AI operating system. The protocol makes AI data, compute, and model access verifiable and economically coordinated across a decentralized network rather than concentrated in centralized providers.

(Source: 0G Website, 0G MiCA White Paper)

(b) Operational priorities

0G Labs builds and maintains the protocol as the core contributor, and the 0G Foundation advances decentralized AI as a public good and stewards long-term ecosystem governance. The teams prioritize decentralized storage, scalable compute, data availability, and validator security for AI workloads.

(Source: 0G Origin Story, 0G Ecosystem Financing)

(c) High-level project overview

0G runs a modular stack composed of 0G Chain, 0G Compute, 0G Storage, and 0G Data Availability. The architecture coordinates a proof-of-stake consensus network, a decentralized storage network, and a horizontally scalable data-availability layer engineered for high-throughput AI applications.

(Source: 0G Documentation, 0G MiCA White Paper)

(d) Primary token functions

The 0G token functions as the primary means of payment for decentralized storage, scalable compute, and access to AI model capabilities, and it powers onchain AI operations across the network. Validators stake 0G to secure 0G Chain and earn block rewards, transaction fees, and staking yields.

(Source: 0G MiCA White Paper, 0G Documentation)

(e) Control surface reliance

The 0G token confers no issuer-side corporate voting rights or equity ownership. Network security relies on a proof-of-stake validator set that stakes 0G to secure 0G Chain, and the 0G Foundation serves as the long-term governance entity while the ecosystem decentralizes progressively.

(Source: 0G MiCA White Paper, 0G Documentation)