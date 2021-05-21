The Rapid Growth of Crypto Options and Structured Products

Over the past two years, the market for crypto derivatives has grown and become more mature. In this webinar we will hear from practitioners about the growth of derivatives, the impact on market structure and how they are increasingly being used by institutions.

Sponsored by Bit.com
speaker

 

Daniel Yan

Chief Operating Officer, Matrixport & Bit.com

speaker

 

Joshua Lim

Head of Derivatives, Genesis Global Trading

speaker

 

Anand Gomes

Co-Founder, Paradigm

speaker

 

Shiliang Tang

Chief Investment Officer, LedgerPrime

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