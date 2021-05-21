The Rapid Growth of Crypto Options and Structured Products
Over the past two years, the market for crypto derivatives has grown and become more mature. In this webinar we will hear from practitioners about the growth of derivatives, the impact on market structure and how they are increasingly being used by institutions.
Daniel Yan
Chief Operating Officer, Matrixport & Bit.com
Joshua Lim
Head of Derivatives, Genesis Global Trading
Anand Gomes
Co-Founder, Paradigm
Shiliang Tang
Chief Investment Officer, LedgerPrime