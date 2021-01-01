WISE
/
TOKEN
$0.1332
7D range
$0.1351
Total Score
Unrated
WISE
/
TOKEN
$0.1332
7D range
$0.1351
What is the market cap of Wise?
The current market cap of Wise is $11.72M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Wise?
Currently 798.73K of Wise were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $107.31K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.81%.
What is the current price of Wise?
The price of 1 Wise currently costs $0.13.
How many Wise are there?
The current circulating supply of Wise is 87.35M. This is the total amount of Wise that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Wise?
Wise currently ranks 976 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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