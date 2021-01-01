What is the market cap of Wise? The current market cap of Wise is $ 11.72M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wise? Currently 798.73K of Wise were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 107.31K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.81%.

What is the current price of Wise? The price of 1 Wise currently costs $0.13.

How many Wise are there? The current circulating supply of Wise is 87.35M. This is the total amount of Wise that is available.