What is the market cap of Wexo? The current market cap of Wexo is $ 6.03M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wexo? Currently 6.23M of Wexo were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 111.91K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 1.84%.

What is the current price of Wexo? The price of 1 Wexo currently costs $0.02.

How many Wexo are there? The current circulating supply of Wexo is 333.76M. This is the total amount of Wexo that is available.