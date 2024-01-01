Wexo project icon

Wexo

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

WEXO

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0172

7D range

$0.0181

Stats

Market Cap
$6.03M
FDV
$15.77M
Circulating Supply
333.757M
Total Supply
878.407M
24h Volume
$111.9K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

WEXO

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0172

7D range

$0.0181

Wexo FAQs

What is the market cap of Wexo?

The current market cap of Wexo is $6.03M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wexo?

Currently 6.23M of Wexo were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $111.91K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 1.84%.

What is the current price of Wexo?

The price of 1 Wexo currently costs $0.02.

How many Wexo are there?

The current circulating supply of Wexo is 333.76M. This is the total amount of Wexo that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wexo?

Wexo currently ranks 996 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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