Wecan project icon

Wecan

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

WECAN

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0012

7D range

$0.0013

Stats

Market Cap
$7.77M
FDV
$7.77M
Circulating Supply
6B
Total Supply
6B
24h Volume
$110.9K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

WECAN

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0012

7D range

$0.0013

Wecan FAQs

What is the market cap of Wecan?

The current market cap of Wecan is $7.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wecan?

Currently 85.59M of Wecan were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $110.87K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 5.72%.

What is the current price of Wecan?

The price of 1 Wecan currently costs $0.00.

How many Wecan are there?

The current circulating supply of Wecan is 6B. This is the total amount of Wecan that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wecan?

Wecan currently ranks 950 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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