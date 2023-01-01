What is the market cap of Wecan? The current market cap of Wecan is $ 7.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wecan? Currently 85.59M of Wecan were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 110.87K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 5.72%.

What is the current price of Wecan? The price of 1 Wecan currently costs $0.00.

How many Wecan are there? The current circulating supply of Wecan is 6B. This is the total amount of Wecan that is available.