Vow project icon

Vow

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

VOW

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0175

7D range

$0.0205

Stats

Market Cap
$6.44M
FDV
$23.32M
Circulating Supply
316.28M
Total Supply
1.143B
24h Volume
$224.6K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

VOW

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0175

7D range

$0.0205

Vow FAQs

What is the market cap of Vow?

The current market cap of Vow is $6.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Vow?

Currently 11.01M of Vow were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $224.62K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 16.35%.

What is the current price of Vow?

The price of 1 Vow currently costs $0.02.

How many Vow are there?

The current circulating supply of Vow is 316.28M. This is the total amount of Vow that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Vow?

Vow currently ranks 983 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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