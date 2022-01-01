VOW
/
TOKEN
$0.0175
7D range
$0.0205
Total Score
Unrated
VOW
/
TOKEN
$0.0175
7D range
$0.0205
What is the market cap of Vow?
The current market cap of Vow is $6.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Vow?
Currently 11.01M of Vow were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $224.62K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 16.35%.
What is the current price of Vow?
The price of 1 Vow currently costs $0.02.
How many Vow are there?
The current circulating supply of Vow is 316.28M. This is the total amount of Vow that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Vow?
Vow currently ranks 983 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
The Breakdown
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.
Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.
Blockworks Inc.
133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011
Blockworks Network
Resources & Legal