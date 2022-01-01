What is the market cap of Vow? The current market cap of Vow is $ 6.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Vow? Currently 11.01M of Vow were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 224.62K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 16.35%.

What is the current price of Vow? The price of 1 Vow currently costs $0.02.

How many Vow are there? The current circulating supply of Vow is 316.28M. This is the total amount of Vow that is available.