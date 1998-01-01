What is the market cap of Troll? The current market cap of Troll is $ 3.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Troll? Currently 73.78T of Troll were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 244.57K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.15%.

What is the current price of Troll? The price of 1 Troll currently costs $0.00.

How many Troll are there? The current circulating supply of Troll is 960.42T. This is the total amount of Troll that is available.