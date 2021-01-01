What is the market cap of Tribe? The current market cap of Tribe is $ 10.06M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Tribe? Currently 794.47K of Tribe were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 211.22K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -16.22%.

What is the current price of Tribe? The price of 1 Tribe currently costs $0.27.

How many Tribe are there? The current circulating supply of Tribe is 37.81M. This is the total amount of Tribe that is available.