Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.1755

Stats

Market Cap
$17.8M
FDV
$20.07M
Circulating Supply
101.362M
Total Supply
114.372M
24h Volume
$102.4K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.1755

Blockworks Research

View All
Canton Network: Wall Street's Blockchain

Canton Network: Wall Street's Blockchain

Kunal Doshi

Provenance: Leader in the Race to Tokenize Wall Street

Provenance: Leader in the Race to Tokenize Wall Street

Marc-Thomas Arjoon, CFA

Tree FAQs

What is the market cap of Tree?

The current market cap of Tree is $17.8M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Tree?

Currently 583.55K of Tree were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $102.42K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -9.57%.

What is the current price of Tree?

The price of 1 Tree currently costs $0.18.

How many Tree are there?

The current circulating supply of Tree is 101.36M. This is the total amount of Tree that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Tree?

Tree currently ranks 713 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryBrand KitContact