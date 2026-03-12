What is the market cap of Tree? The current market cap of Tree is $ 17.8M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Tree? Currently 583.55K of Tree were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 102.42K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -9.57%.

What is the current price of Tree? The price of 1 Tree currently costs $0.18.

How many Tree are there? The current circulating supply of Tree is 101.36M. This is the total amount of Tree that is available.