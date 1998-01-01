What is the market cap of Towns? The current market cap of Towns is $ 7.79M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Towns? Currently 9.74B of Towns were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 36.02M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 15.48%.

What is the current price of Towns? The price of 1 Towns currently costs $0.00.

How many Towns are there? The current circulating supply of Towns is 2.11B. This is the total amount of Towns that is available.