Towns project icon

Towns

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

TOWNS

/

TOKEN

Stats

Market Cap
$7.79M
FDV
$37.47M
Circulating Supply
2.109B
Total Supply
10.128B
24h Volume
$36.0M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

TOWNS

/

TOKEN

Towns FAQs

What is the market cap of Towns?

The current market cap of Towns is $7.79M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Towns?

Currently 9.74B of Towns were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $36.02M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 15.48%.

What is the current price of Towns?

The price of 1 Towns currently costs $0.00.

How many Towns are there?

The current circulating supply of Towns is 2.11B. This is the total amount of Towns that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Towns?

Towns currently ranks 986 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersContactBrand Kit

Resources & Legal

Trust & EthicsPrivacyTerms of ServiceGlossary