What is the market cap of SyBTC? The current market cap of SyBTC is $ 2.61T. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SyBTC? Currently 2.33B of SyBTC were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 10.98B have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -99.99%.

What is the current price of SyBTC? The price of 1 SyBTC currently costs $4.71.

How many SyBTC are there? The current circulating supply of SyBTC is 16.88. This is the total amount of SyBTC that is available.