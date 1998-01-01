SWELL
/
TOKEN
Total Score
Unrated
SWELL
/
TOKEN
What is the market cap of Swell?
The current market cap of Swell is $9.24M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Swell?
Currently 5.59B of Swell were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $10.81M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 56.13%.
What is the current price of Swell?
The price of 1 Swell currently costs $0.00.
How many Swell are there?
The current circulating supply of Swell is 4.63B. This is the total amount of Swell that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Swell?
Swell currently ranks 937 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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