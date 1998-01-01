What is the market cap of Swarms? The current market cap of Swarms is $ 22.7M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Swarms? Currently 149.98M of Swarms were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 3.38M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 21.65%.

What is the current price of Swarms? The price of 1 Swarms currently costs $0.02.

How many Swarms are there? The current circulating supply of Swarms is 999.98M. This is the total amount of Swarms that is available.