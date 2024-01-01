What is the market cap of Sundog? The current market cap of Sundog is $ 7.79M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sundog? Currently 2B of Sundog were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 15.54M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 17.16%.

What is the current price of Sundog? The price of 1 Sundog currently costs $0.01.

How many Sundog are there? The current circulating supply of Sundog is 1B. This is the total amount of Sundog that is available.