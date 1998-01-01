What is the market cap of STAY? The current market cap of STAY is $ 8M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of STAY? Currently 18.57B of STAY were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 1.49M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -13.05%.

What is the current price of STAY? The price of 1 STAY currently costs $0.00.

How many STAY are there? The current circulating supply of STAY is 0. This is the total amount of STAY that is available.