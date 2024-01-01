What is the market cap of Soil? The current market cap of Soil is $ 4.63M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Soil? Currently 1.58M of Soil were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 103.59K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.67%.

What is the current price of Soil? The price of 1 Soil currently costs $0.07.

How many Soil are there? The current circulating supply of Soil is 70.52M. This is the total amount of Soil that is available.