Soil project icon

Soil

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

SOIL

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0647

7D range

$0.067

Stats

Market Cap
$4.63M
FDV
$6.56M
Circulating Supply
70.52M
Total Supply
100M
24h Volume
$103.6K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

SOIL

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0647

7D range

$0.067

Soil FAQs

What is the market cap of Soil?

The current market cap of Soil is $4.63M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Soil?

Currently 1.58M of Soil were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $103.59K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.67%.

What is the current price of Soil?

The price of 1 Soil currently costs $0.07.

How many Soil are there?

The current circulating supply of Soil is 70.52M. This is the total amount of Soil that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Soil?

Soil currently ranks 992 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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