Live Sierra price updates and analytics. Powered by CoinGecko API
$1.02
$0.00
0%
$1.015
24h range
$1.026
The live price of Sierra today is $1.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $199.28K. The table above accurately updates our Sierra price in real time. The price of Sierra is +0.0% in the last 24 hours. The live market cap is $27.42M. Sierra has a circulating supply of 26.979M coins and a max supply of 26.979M. The fully diluted valuation is $27.44M.
What is the market cap of Sierra?
The current market cap of Sierra is $27.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Sierra?
Currently 195.95K of Sierra were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $199.28K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.15%.
What is the current price of Sierra?
The price of 1 Sierra currently costs $1.02.
How many Sierra are there?
The current circulating supply of Sierra is 26.98M. This is the total amount of Sierra that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Sierra?
Sierra currently ranks 564 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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