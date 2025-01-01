What is the market cap of Sierra? The current market cap of Sierra is $ 27.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sierra? Currently 195.95K of Sierra were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 199.28K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.15%.

What is the current price of Sierra? The price of 1 Sierra currently costs $1.02.

How many Sierra are there? The current circulating supply of Sierra is 26.98M. This is the total amount of Sierra that is available.