What is the market cap of sDOLA? The current market cap of sDOLA is $ 9.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of sDOLA? Currently 231.99K of sDOLA were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 327.11K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.00%.

What is the current price of sDOLA? The price of 1 sDOLA currently costs $1.41.

How many sDOLA are there? The current circulating supply of sDOLA is 6.58M. This is the total amount of sDOLA that is available.