What is the market cap of Saga? The current market cap of Saga is $ 9.06M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Saga? Currently 2.14B of Saga were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 49.5M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 21.93%.

What is the current price of Saga? The price of 1 Saga currently costs $0.02.

How many Saga are there? The current circulating supply of Saga is 391.94M. This is the total amount of Saga that is available.