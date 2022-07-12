Saga project icon

Saga

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

SAGA

/

TOKEN

Stats

Market Cap
$9.06M
FDV
$25.39M
Circulating Supply
391.943M
Total Supply
1.098B
24h Volume
$49.5M
Open Interest
$832.2K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

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SAGA

/

TOKEN

Blockworks Research

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Crypto Goes Mobile: Solana Puts Web3 in Your Pocket with Saga Announcement

Crypto Goes Mobile: Solana Puts Web3 in Your Pocket with Saga Announcement

Dennis Stücken

Saga FAQs

What is the market cap of Saga?

The current market cap of Saga is $9.06M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Saga?

Currently 2.14B of Saga were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $49.5M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 21.93%.

What is the current price of Saga?

The price of 1 Saga currently costs $0.02.

How many Saga are there?

The current circulating supply of Saga is 391.94M. This is the total amount of Saga that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Saga?

Saga currently ranks 970 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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