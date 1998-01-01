Total Score
Unrated
What is the market cap of PIVX?
The current market cap of PIVX is $8.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of PIVX?
Currently 21.23M of PIVX were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $1.66M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 8.31%.
What is the current price of PIVX?
The price of 1 PIVX currently costs $0.08.
How many PIVX are there?
The current circulating supply of PIVX is 102.69M. This is the total amount of PIVX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of PIVX?
PIVX currently ranks 996 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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