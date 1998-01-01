What is the market cap of PepeCoin? The current market cap of PepeCoin is $ 8.26M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of PepeCoin? Currently 1.71M of PepeCoin were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 145.46K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.23%.

What is the current price of PepeCoin? The price of 1 PepeCoin currently costs $0.09.

How many PepeCoin are there? The current circulating supply of PepeCoin is 97M. This is the total amount of PepeCoin that is available.