NKN project icon

NKN

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

NKN

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0053

7D range

$0.0131

Stats

Market Cap
$8.95M
FDV
$8.95M
Circulating Supply
802.789M
Total Supply
802.85M
24h Volume
$8.0M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

NKN

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0053

7D range

$0.0131

About

NKN is a public blockchain that aims to use economic incentives to motivate Internet users to share network connections and utilize unused bandwidth. NKN aims to be a network for building decentralized applications in a way that enhances peer-to-peer data transmission and connectivity.

NKN FAQs

What is the market cap of NKN?

The current market cap of NKN is $8.95M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of NKN?

Currently 716.02M of NKN were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $7.98M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 102.91%.

What is the current price of NKN?

The price of 1 NKN currently costs $0.01.

How many NKN are there?

The current circulating supply of NKN is 802.79M. This is the total amount of NKN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of NKN?

NKN currently ranks 998 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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