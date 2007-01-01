NKN
/
TOKEN
$0.0053
7D range
$0.0131
Total Score
Unrated
NKN
/
TOKEN
$0.0053
7D range
$0.0131
What is the market cap of NKN?
The current market cap of NKN is $8.95M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of NKN?
Currently 716.02M of NKN were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $7.98M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 102.91%.
What is the current price of NKN?
The price of 1 NKN currently costs $0.01.
How many NKN are there?
The current circulating supply of NKN is 802.79M. This is the total amount of NKN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of NKN?
NKN currently ranks 998 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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