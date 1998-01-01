$0.02201
Total Score
Unrated
$0.02201
What is the market cap of Moolah?
The current market cap of Moolah is $22.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Moolah?
Currently 5.56M of Moolah were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $122.29K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 13.49%.
What is the current price of Moolah?
The price of 1 Moolah currently costs $0.02.
How many Moolah are there?
The current circulating supply of Moolah is 1B. This is the total amount of Moolah that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Moolah?
Moolah currently ranks 650 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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