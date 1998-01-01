What is the market cap of Minima? The current market cap of Minima is $ 7.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Minima? Currently 10.24M of Minima were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 120.75K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 16.55%.

What is the current price of Minima? The price of 1 Minima currently costs $0.01.

How many Minima are there? The current circulating supply of Minima is 677.06M. This is the total amount of Minima that is available.