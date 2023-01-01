What is the market cap of MCOIN? The current market cap of MCOIN is $ 6.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MCOIN? Currently 6.55M of MCOIN were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 239.22K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 12.17%.

What is the current price of MCOIN? The price of 1 MCOIN currently costs $0.04.

How many MCOIN are there? The current circulating supply of MCOIN is 177M. This is the total amount of MCOIN that is available.