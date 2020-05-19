MATH project icon

MATH

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

MATH

/

TOKEN

Stats

Market Cap
$7.43M
FDV
$8.2M
Circulating Supply
188.771M
Total Supply
200M
24h Volume
$458.7K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

MATH

/

TOKEN

MATH FAQs

What is the market cap of MATH?

The current market cap of MATH is $7.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MATH?

Currently 11.18M of MATH were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $458.7K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 23.62%.

What is the current price of MATH?

The price of 1 MATH currently costs $0.04.

How many MATH are there?

The current circulating supply of MATH is 188.77M. This is the total amount of MATH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MATH?

MATH currently ranks 1015 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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