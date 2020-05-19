What is the market cap of MATH? The current market cap of MATH is $ 7.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MATH? Currently 11.18M of MATH were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 458.7K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 23.62%.

What is the current price of MATH? The price of 1 MATH currently costs $0.04.

How many MATH are there? The current circulating supply of MATH is 188.77M. This is the total amount of MATH that is available.