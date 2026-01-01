What is the market cap of Mamo? The current market cap of Mamo is $ 11.13M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Mamo? Currently 127.07M of Mamo were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 2.4M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 52.20%.

What is the current price of Mamo? The price of 1 Mamo currently costs $0.02.

How many Mamo are there? The current circulating supply of Mamo is 602.96M. This is the total amount of Mamo that is available.