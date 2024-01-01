What is the market cap of KONET? The current market cap of KONET is $ 20.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of KONET? Currently 2.16M of KONET were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 101.1K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 4.82%.

What is the current price of KONET? The price of 1 KONET currently costs $0.05.

How many KONET are there? The current circulating supply of KONET is 447.6M. This is the total amount of KONET that is available.