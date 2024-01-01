KONET project icon

KONET

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

KONET

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0445

7D range

$0.0476

Stats

Market Cap
$20.94M
FDV
$21.09M
Circulating Supply
447.597M
Total Supply
450.942M
24h Volume
$101.1K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

KONET

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0445

7D range

$0.0476

KONET FAQs

What is the market cap of KONET?

The current market cap of KONET is $20.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of KONET?

Currently 2.16M of KONET were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $101.1K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 4.82%.

What is the current price of KONET?

The price of 1 KONET currently costs $0.05.

How many KONET are there?

The current circulating supply of KONET is 447.6M. This is the total amount of KONET that is available.

What is the relative popularity of KONET?

KONET currently ranks 580 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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