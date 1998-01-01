What is the market cap of HOPR? The current market cap of HOPR is $ 14.51M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of HOPR? Currently 16.58M of HOPR were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 361.43K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 5.54%.

What is the current price of HOPR? The price of 1 HOPR currently costs $0.02.

How many HOPR are there? The current circulating supply of HOPR is 665.88M. This is the total amount of HOPR that is available.