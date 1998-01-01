Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.0218

Stats

Market Cap
$14.51M
FDV
$15.02M
Circulating Supply
665.881M
Total Supply
689.04M
24h Volume
$361.4K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.0218

About

The HOPR network is an open and incentivized "mix network" that provides network-level metadata privacy for the users of the web. HOPR is developing a decentralized marketplace connecting individuals who want to monetize their unused internet bandwidth with those who have demand for metadata private internet bandwidth.

HOPR FAQs

What is the market cap of HOPR?

The current market cap of HOPR is $14.51M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of HOPR?

Currently 16.58M of HOPR were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $361.43K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 5.54%.

What is the current price of HOPR?

The price of 1 HOPR currently costs $0.02.

How many HOPR are there?

The current circulating supply of HOPR is 665.88M. This is the total amount of HOPR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of HOPR?

HOPR currently ranks 768 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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